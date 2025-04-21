Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Caleb Babcock, Philomath
The junior left-hander had a huge game for the Warriors in their 25-1 win at Sweet Home in Oregon West Conference play. On the mound, he threw five innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out 12 and walking two. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, two walks, four runs and five RBIs. For the week (four games), he went 10 for 17 with seven runs and 15 RBIs.
Drew Bartels, Blanchet Catholic
The senior shortstop hit three doubles, scored five runs and drove in five for the Cavaliers in their 24-0 win at Willamina in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest.
Luke Brady, Clackamas
The sophomore shortstop went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and four RBIs in the Cavaliers’ 15-2 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Clackamas High School. He also went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs in a 16-0 victory against David Douglas.
Kevin Carreri, Forest Grove
The sophomore left-hander tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one in the Vikings’ 14-0 win over Liberty in a Pacific Conference contest played at Forest Grove High School. He also went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs in the victory.
Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath
The junior third baseman went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, four runs and an RBI for the Warriors in their 19-4 win over Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference game played at Philomath High School.
Dillon Garg, Jesuit
The senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two stolen bases, two runs and six RBIs for the Crusaders in their 12-2 win over Mountainside in a Metro League game played at Jesuit High School.
Max Green, Sandy
The senior left-handed pitcher spun a four-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking three in the Pioneers’ 4-0 victory at Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference contest. He also hit a home run in a 13-3 win over Reynolds.
Hayden Grot, Aloha
The junior right-hander threw a two-hit shutout, striking out three and walking one for the Warriors in their 3-0 win against Westview in a Metro League game played at Aloha High School.
Wade Hagey, Wilsonville
The senior left-hander spun a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 17 and walking four in the Wildcats’ 5-0 win at Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Hunter Hedlund, Santiam Christian
The junior third baseman hit three doubles, scored three times and drove in three runners for the Eagles in their 17-2 home win over Amity in a Class 3A Special District 3 tilt.
Zak Hermansen, Lowell
The sophomore tossed six and two-thirds shutout innings, giving up two hits while striking out 10 and walking none for the Red Devils in their 6-0 home win over Reedsport in nonleague play.
Maverick Hockett, Hood River Valley
The junior threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight and walking one for the Eagles in an 8-0 win over Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Parkrose High School.
Ryne Hockman, Silverton
The senior right-handed pitcher spun an eight-inning shutout, allowing four hits while striking out 13 and walking one in the Foxes’ 1-0 win at Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Baryn Huerta, Redmond
The junior had a strong week for the Panthers. On the mound, he had a 0.00 earned-run average and three strikeouts in nine and a third innings pitched. At the plate, he hit for a .333 batting average with a triple and three RBIs.
Carter Jackson, Gresham
The senior pitcher/shortstop threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one while also going 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs in the Gophers’ 10-0, five-inning win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Gresham High School.
Chase Kelly, Jesuit
The sophomore left-handed pitcher threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits while striking out nine and walking none in the Crusaders’ 7-0 win over Mountainside in a Metro League game played at Jesuit High School.
Ian Kolmer, Wells
The senior outfielder went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two walks and three runs in the Guardians’ 10-4 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League opener played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Boden Langeliers, Newport
The senior catcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and two RBIs in the Cubs’ 12-11 home win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference clash.
Trevor Lee, Valley Catholic
The senior right-hander spun a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking one in the Valiants’ 2-0 win over Rainier in a Class 3A Special District 1 game played at Valley Catholic High School.
Dalton Long, Horizon Christian (Tualatin)
The senior pitcher tossed a five-inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking out 12 and walking one in the Hawks’ 22-0 win over Catlin Gabel in a Class 3A Special District 1 game played at Snyder Park.
Brady McCarthy, Grant
The senior catcher, batting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a walk, a stolen base and a pair of runs in the Generals’ 4-0 win over Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League opener played at Grant High School.
Brayden Mix, McMinnville
The senior left-handed pitcher tossed six shutout inning, allowing four hits while striking out 11 and walking none for the Grizzlies in their 4-0 win over Newberg in a Pacific Conference game played at Patton Middle School.
Kale Naone, Century
The sophomore pitcher/utility stepped up for the Jaguars in a 4-3 extra-inning win at Glencoe in Pacific Conference play. Making his first start of the season on the mound, he gave up two runs while striking out eight in five innings of work. At the plate, he went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, including the game-winner.
Braden Nugent, Eagle Point
The junior third baseman/pitcher helped the Eagles sweep a doubleheader against Springfield in Midwestern League play. In the first game, he went 3 for 3 at the plate with three doubles and four RBIs in a 13-0 win. In the second game, he struck out nine batters and allowed just two hits in another 13-0 victory.
Alex Prechel, Corvallis
The senior outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and three RBIs for the Spartans in their 12-5 win at South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Grady Saunders, Thurston
The junior pitcher threw a complete-game no-hitter for the Colts, striking out 16 and hitting one batter with a pitch in a 6-0 victory at North Eugene in a Midwestern League contest.
Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset
The senior pitcher had a huge performance for the Apollos in a 10-0, five-inning win over Southridge in a Metro League game played at Sunset High School. On the mound, he threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking none. At the plate, he went 2 for 2 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
Kevin Semm, South Salem
The senior third baseman had a big week for the Saxons. He went 5 for 10 at the plate with a grand slam home run, two doubles, a walk, five runs and 10 RBIs in three games, all wins over McNary.
Collin Smith, Gladstone
The senior pitcher tossed a complete game for the Gladiators, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 11 and walking three in a 10-1 win over Madras in a Tri-Valley Conference game played at Gladstone High School.
Tyson Smith, Blanchet Catholic
The senior outfielder went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs in the Cavaliers’ 10-0 home win over St. Helens in nonleague play.
Owen Sonne, McDaniel
The senior had a very productive week for the Mountain Lions, going 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs while also drawing six walks (one intentional) in a pair of wins against Franklin in Portland Interscholastic League action. For the season, he’s hitting at a .414 clip with two home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 17 RBIs and an OPS of 1.556.
Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant
The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout for the Generals, allowing two hits while striking out eight and walking none in a 4-0 win over Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League opener played at Grant High School.
