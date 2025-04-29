Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Chase Austin, Beaverton
The sophomore pitcher hurled six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out nine and walking three in the Beavers’ 3-0 victory at Mountainside in a Metro League game.
Caleb Babcock, Philomath
The junior outfielder/pitcher had another strong performance for the Warriors, going 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and three RBIs while also pitching a scoreless inning in relief, striking out all three batters he faced in a 10-5 win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference game played at Philomath High School.
Harrison Buckingham, South Salem
The sophomore right-hander threw a five-inning shutout, giving up three hits while striking out 10 and walking two in the Saxons’ 14-0 home win over Lincoln in a nonleague contest.
Drew Camp, South Umpqua
The senior pitcher/first baseman helped the Lancers sweep Sutherlin in a three-game Far West League series, going 5 for 10 at the plate with a double, two triples, three stolen bases, three walks, four runs and five RBIs. He also pitched six and a third innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 17 and walking one.
Lucas Castillo, Regis
The senior first baseman blasted a pair of home runs and drove in four for the Rams in their 18-2 victory at Crosshill Christian in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 contest.
Jace Dalton, Sprague
The senior second baseman went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a triple, a run and six RBIs to help power the Olympians to a 13-3 win at West Salem in a Central Valley Conference contest.
Sawyer Enderle, Silverton
The senior third baseman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and two RBIs to help lead the Foxes to a 14-4 win at Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Joe Fagan, Scappoose
The senior shortstop/pitcher threw a complete game for the Indians in a 4-1 win over Hidden Valley, giving up one unearned run while striking out nine and walking one. He also went 7 for 13 at the plate during the week with a home run, a double, a triple and seven RBIs.
Collin Fierro, Newport
The sophomore shortstop, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two triples, two runs and five RBIs to help power the Cubs to a 12-2 home win over North Marion in an Oregon West Conference contest.
Jaden Fifhause, West Albany
The junior third baseman went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for the Bulldogs in their 11-1 win over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at West Albany High School.
Camden Gager, Century
The sophomore infielder went 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, a run and three RBIs in the Jaguars’ 9-0 win over McMinnville in a Pacific Conference game played at Patton Middle School.
Achillies Garcia, Aloha
The junior left-hander threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out 10 and walking one in the Warriors’ 7-0 win over Southridge in a Metro League game played at Aloha High School.
Max Green, Sandy
The senior left-hander tossed six shutout innings, giving up just two hits while striking out 10 and walking one for the Pioneers in their 1-0 win over Barlow in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Sandy High School.
Hayden Grot, Aloha
The junior right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits while striking out five and walking one in the Warriors’ 11-0 win at Southridge in a Metro League contest.
Wyatt Hurley, Cascade Christian
The sophomore first baseman went 3 for 5 at the plate with a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs for the Challengers in their 18-1 win at Rogue River in a Southern Oregon Conference clash.
Alex Lopez, Sherwood
The junior pitcher tossed a complete game for the Bowmen, allowing one run on six hits while striking out 10 and walking none in a 2-1 win over Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference game played at Sherwood High School. He threw 93 pitches in the contest, with 69 going for strikes.
Brayden Mix, McMinnville
The senior pitcher threw six and a third shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking three in the Grizzlies’ 6-0 win at Century in a Pacific Conference contest.
Bryson Nygren, Silverton
The senior pitcher spun a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits while striking out 12 and walking two in the Foxes’ 5-0 win over Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Silverton High School.
Curtis Olivera, Newport
The senior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, four runs and two RBIs in the Cubs’ 18-0 win at North Marion in an Oregon West Conference contest.
Quinton Olsen, Scappoose
The senior third baseman/shortstop hit for a .700 average during the week for the Indians with a grand slam home run, two doubles, nine runs and seven RBIs.
Addison Postlewait, Hood River Valley
The senior infielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and four RBIs to help power the Eagles to a 12-4 home win over Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Axel Prechel, Corvallis
The senior stepped up for the Spartans in a 12-2, five-inning win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest. At the plate, he went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI. He also pitched all five innings, allowing five hits while striking out one and walking one.
Elliot Raiton, Grant
The junior designated hitter went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Generals in their 7-0 win over Jefferson in a Portland Interscholastic League contest played at Grant High School.
Amari Reynolds, Barlow
The sophomore had a big performance for the Bruins in a 13-0 five-inning win over Central Catholic in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Walker Stadium. On the mound, he tossed five shutout innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking none. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs.
Cody Roletto, Wells
The senior catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs in the Guardians’ 12-0 victory at Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League clash.
Kainoa Santiago, Jesuit
The senior outfielder, hitting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, a walk, three runs and two RBIs for the Crusaders in their 10-5 win at Sunset in a Metro League contest.
Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset
The senior pitcher threw six strong innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 12 and walking one for the Apollos in their 3-1 win at Jesuit in a Metro League contest.
Sam Smith, Central Catholic
The freshman left-hander spun a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking one for the Rams in their 4-0 win over Clackamas in a key Mt. Hood Conference game played at Walker Stadium. He now has thrown three straight complete games and has only given up two runs over his last 18 innings pitched.
Andrew Street, Corvallis
The junior pitcher hurled a complete-game shutout for the Spartans in a 3-0 win over Silverton, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking one. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run in the victory.
Bodie Stuben, Hood River Valley
The junior right-handed pitcher spun a complete game for the Eagles, allowing three earned runs while striking out 13 and walking two in a 12-4 win over Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Hood River Valley High School.
Alexander Via, Summit
The senior pitcher/outfielder threw a no-hitter for the Storm, striking out 10 and walking none in a 7-0 win over Mountain View in an Intermountain Conference game played at Summit High School. He also went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in a 12-2 win over the Cougars.
Graeme Warner-McGee, Lincoln
The senior had a strong all-around performance for the Cardinals in their 12-1 five-inning win at Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League contest. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with a run and five RBIs. He also pitched five innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out eight and walking three.
