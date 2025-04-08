Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Lucas Allen, McNary
The junior pitcher tossed a complete game for the Celtics, giving up one run on one hit while striking out nine and walking four in addition to having a hit and an RBI in a 3-1 win over Franklin in a nonleague contest played at McNary High School.
Joe Barnes, Philomath
The junior right-hander threw a complete game, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 11 and walking one in a 10-1 win over Crook County in a nonleague game played at Philomath High School. He also had a hit and scored a run in the victory.
Henry Beyer, Kennedy
The junior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout for the Trojans, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking none in a 5-0 home win over Knappa in a nonleague contest.
Anthony Boag, Reynolds
The junior outfielder had a big day at the plate for the Raiders, going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and five RBIs in an 11-1 win over Parkrose in a nonleague game played at Reynolds Middle School.
Noah Boria, Nelson
The senior pitcher gave up one run on five hits while striking out nine and walking two in six innings of work for the Hawks in their 4-1 win over La Salle Prep in a nonleague game played at Nelson High School.
Landon Brown, Sherwood
The junior had a big all-around performance for the Bowmen in an 11-1 home win over McDaniel in nonleague play. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. On the mound, he gave up one run on two hits while striking our 10 and walking four in five innings of work.
Landon Collar, Roosevelt
The senior shortstop went 5 for 6 at the plate with a double, two stolen bases, four runs and six RBIs for the Roughriders in their 34-6 nonleague victory at McKay.
Kyler Dickerson, Molalla
The junior left-hander spun a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking three for the Indians in their 5-0 win over Valley Catholic in a nonleague contest played at Molalla High School.
Owen Eggert, Wilsonville
The senior third baseman went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a triple, two runs and six RBIs in the Wildcats’ 21-0 win over Mountain View in a nonleague game played at Wilsonville High School.
Chase Garland, West Salem
The senior right-hander tossed a five-inning no-hitter, allowing one run while striking out seven and walking five in a 12-1 win over Churchill in a nonleague tilt played at West Salem High School.
Zach Hankins, Taft
The junior left-hander had a huge game for the Tigers in their 23-0 win over Dayton in a Class 3A Special District opener. On the mound, he tossed four shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out 11 and walking none. At the plate, he tripled twice, scored two runs and drove in four.
Landon Hartman, Oregon City
The junior right-hander threw a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 15 and walking four in the Pioneers’ 7–0 win against Southridge in a nonleague contest played at Oregon City High School.
Cash Hattenhauer, Bend
The senior pitcher tossed a two-hit complete-game shutout, striking out nine with no walks while needing just 80 pitches in the Lava Bears’ 5-0 nonleague victory at Lebanon.
Ty Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits while striking out six with no walks in addition to going 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and two runs for the Monarchs in their 6-0 win over Marshfield in a nonleague game played at Roseburg High School.
Chase Herrera, Harrisburg
The sophomore second baseman went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, a walk, three stolen bases, three runs and five RBIs for the Eagles in their 20-4 victory against Western Christian in a nonleague game played at Harrisburg High School.
Trenton Hertzog, Tualatin
The junior right-handed pitcher threw seven shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits while striking out 17 and walking one in the Timberwolves’ 3-2 14-inning win at Sandy in a nonleague contest.
Hudson Hughes, Stayton
The senior catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, a stolen base, four runs and four RBIs in the Eagles’ 11-10 loss to Estacada in a nonleague clash played at Stayton High School.
Carter Jackson, Gresham
The senior pitcher/shortstop had an impressive week for the Gophers. First, he pitched eight innings, allowing one unearned run, striking out 12 and walking two, getting a no-decision in a 2-1 extra inning loss to Hillsboro. Then, playing at shortstop, he went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI while having five assists and three putouts on defense in a 3-1 setback against Milwaukie.
Jake Johnson, Roseburg
The senior went 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double and three RBIs to help power the Indians to a 15-3 win at Willamette in a Southwest Conference opener.
Camdyn Morey, Molalla
The junior pitcher spun six and a third shutout innings, giving up just one hit while striking out six and walking one while also having a hit, a run and an RBI in the Indians’ 8-0 nonleague win at Pleasant Hill.
Asher Olson, Sheldon
The senior went 6 for 10 at the plate with two home runs, a double and six RBIs in the Irish’s last three games, all wins. He went 2 for 3 with a double and a game-winning single in a 6-5 victory over Corvallis and he went 4 for 7 with two home runs in a doubleheader sweep over Willamette in Southwest Oregon Conference play.
Axel Prechel, Corvallis
The senior outfielder/pitcher hit a go-ahead three-run home run for the Spartans in their nonleague contest at Sheldon and then pitched four innings of a combined five-inning no-hitter against Franklin.
Wyatt Pringle, Westside Christian
The senior catcher went 4 for 5 at the plate with a double, a triple, four stolen bases, four runs and four RBIs to help the Eagles soar to a 19-2 nonleague victory at Western Christian.
Josh Riddle, Santiam Christian
The senior pitcher spun a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 15 and walking two while also having a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles in their 7-0 win over Yamhill-Carlton in a Class 3A Special District 3 opener.
Teagan Scott, South Salem
The junior catcher had a big week at the plate for the Saxons, going 7 for 11 with two home runs, three doubles, eight runs, 10 RBIs, three walks and five stolen bases in three games, all wins. He went 4 for 4 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and seven RBIs in a victory over Mountain View.
Bodie Stuben, Hood River Valley
The junior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking one while also hitting a double in the Eagles’ 6-0 win over Pendleton in a nonleague game played at Hood River Valley High School.
Danner Wertz, Roseburg
The freshman pitcher threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out five and walking one in a 4-0 home win over South Medford in a Southwest Conference contest. He also had a hit, a run and an RBI in the victory.
Jaxon Wetzler, Clackamas
The sophomore left-hander threw four no-hit innings, striking out 11 and walking two in the Cavaliers’ 2-0 win over Century in a nonleague game played at Clackamas High School.
Jace Willett, Century
The junior pitcher/utility gave up one earned run on while striking out six in six innings of work while also going 2 for 4 at the plate for the Jaguars in a 2-0 nonleague loss at Clackamas.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App