Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/12/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Noah Boria, Nelson
The senior right-hander threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking one for the Hawks in their 2-0 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference clash played at Nelson High School.
Landon Brown, Sherwood
The junior pitcher threw a two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking three for the Bowmen in their 1-0 win at Glencoe in a Pacific Conference contest.
Jackson Burba, Central
The sophomore outfielder/pitcher had a strong week for the Panthers, going 6 for 9 at the plate with three doubles and three runs. He also was the starting pitcher in a 4-3 victory over West Albany.
Luke Caron, Grant
The junior second baseman went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and five RBIs in the Generals’ 15-5 win over McDaniel in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Grant High School.
Finn Chambers, Ridgeview
The sophomore right-hander tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out four and walking none while also going 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs for the Ravens in their 10-0 win at Mountain View in an Intermountain Conference contest.
Malakai Chandler, Ashland
The junior first baseman hit for the cycle for the Grizzlies, going 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, a triple, four runs and six RBIs in their 20-3 home win over Marshfield in nonleague action.
Jordan Farness, Century
The junior infielder went 5 for 9 at the plate for the Jaguars during the week, having a double and scoring a run.
Zack Hankins, Taft
The junior left-handed pitcher had another huge performance for the Tigers, throwing a one-hit shutout, striking out 18 and walking two while also having a triple, a run and an RBI in a 6-0 home win over Santiam Christian in a key Class 3A Special District 3 contest.
Ty Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior pitcher threw an eight-inning complete-game shutout for the Monarchs, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking none in their 3-0 win at Warrenton. He also went 3 for 3 at the plate with a walk and a run in the victory.
Torsten Hersom, La Salle Prep
The senior went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs in addition to getting the pitching win for the Falcons in their 9-5 victory at Hood River Valley in Northwest Oregon Conference play.
Jackson Hertel, Ridgeview
The senior third baseman went a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Ravens in their 9-3 win at Mountain View in an Intermountain Conference clash. He also went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, three runs and three RBIs in a 10-0 win over the Cougars.
Carter Hess, Summit
The senior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, two runs and three RBIs for the Storm in a 10-0 win over Bend in an Intermountain Conference contest played at Bend High School.
Slade Hudson, Cascade
The junior right-handed pitcher had a standout all-around performance for the Cougars in their 9-1 win at Stayton in an Oregon West Conference clash. On the mound, he threw a complete game, allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking two. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Dane Kissel, North Valley
The senior pitcher tossed a five-inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking out 12 and walking three in the Knights’ 17-0 home win over Rogue River in a Southern Oregon Conference game. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, two runs and an RBI in the victory.
Riley Krantz, La Grande
The junior outfielder went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a triple, a walk, a run and four RBIs for the Tigers in their 15-5 home win over Ontario in a Greater Oregon League contest.
Harrison Mayhew, Lincoln
The junior stepped up in helping the Cardinals go 3-0 on the week, throwing seven innings, not allowing an earned run while striking out seven and walking one while also going 4 for 9 at the plate with a pair of doubles.
Sawyer Nelson, South Salem
The junior shortstop had an absolutely huge day at the plate for the Saxons, going 4 for 4 with three home runs and six RBIs in their 9-8 home win over Sprague in Central Valley Conference play.
Alex Pearson, Tigard
The senior first baseman went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and four RBIs in the Tigers’ 14-4 victory at Oregon City in a Three Rivers League contest.
Elliott Raiton, Grant
The junior designated hitter, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 3 at the plate with two home runs, three runs and three RBIs to help power the Generals to a 15-5 win over McDaniel in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Grant High School.
Aidan Rice, Central Catholic
The senior third baseman went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a triple, two stolen bases, three runs and three RBIs in the Rams’ 14-0 victory at David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference tilt.
Brady Patterson, North Medford
The sophomore catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with a three-run triple and six RBIs for the Black Tornado in a 15-7 win over South Eugene in a Southwest Conference game played at North Medford High School.
Cody Roletto, Wells
The senior catcher had a home run and a triple for the Guardians in a 16-4 win at Jefferson in a Portland Interscholastic League contest. He finished the week with 10 RBIs, helping the team go 3-0.
Grady Saunders, Thurston
The junior pitcher threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine and walking one for the Colts in their 13-0 win over Springfield in a Midwestern League game played at Thurston High School. He also had a hit and scored two runs in the victory.
Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset
The senior had another huge performance for the Apollos in their 10-0, five-inning win over Westview in a Metro League game played at Sunset High School. On the mound, he tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBIs.
Collin Smith, Gladstone
The senior pitcher spun a four-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one for the Gladiators in their 6-0 win over Crook County in a Tri-Valley Conference game played at Gladstone High School.
Sebastian Storch, Sisters
The junior pitcher threw a six-inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking none in the Outlaws’ 10-0 win over Harrisburg in a Mountain Valley Conference game played at Sisters High School.
Blake Timothy, Lincoln
The junior outfielder had a solid week for the Cardinals. In three games (all wins), he went 4 for 8 at the plate with seven stolen bases and six runs.
Aiden Wake, Reynolds
The junior right-hander threw a complete-game shutout, allowing six hits while striking out seven and walking one in the Raiders’ 2-0 win at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
The senior had a huge day at the plate for the Wildcats, going 3 for 3 with three home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 nonleague win at Aloha. For the season, he’s hitting for a .627 average with five home run, 44 RBIs and an OPS of 1.804.
