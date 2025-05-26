Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/26/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Jackson Barba, Central
The sophomore right-handed pitcher threw a six-inning shutout, allowing two hits while striking out 10 and walking two in the Panthers’ 10-0 win at South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Benjamin Boman, Putnam
The sophomore went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and seven RBIs for the Kingsmen in a 15-2 win over Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Putnam High School.
Carson Boyer, West Linn
The senior left-hander spun a four-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking two for the Lions in their 2-0 victory at Sprague in a nonleague contest.
Landon Brown, Sherwood
The junior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs in the Bowmen’s 8-0 victory at Liberty in a Pacific Conference clash.
Gabe Coltman, Sunset
The senior outfielder hit a pair of home runs and drove in four runs for the Apollos in their 8-0 win over Beaverton in a Metro League game played at Sunset High School.
Kaeden Cruse, Grant
The senior third baseman belted a pair of home runs, walked once and drove in three runs for the Generals in an 11-1 win over Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League finale played at Grant High School.
Dylan Cuff, Blanchet Catholic
The senior catcher smacked three doubles and drove in six runs for the Cavaliers in their 11-0 win at Philomath in a nonleague contest.
Alex Dwyer, Westview
The junior right-handed pitcher spun a three-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking three in the Wildcats’ 5-0 win at Southridge in Metro League action.
Jackson Hertel, Ridgeview
The senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple and four RBIs for the Ravens in their 12-1 home win against Sheldon in a nonleague contest.
Alex Lopez, Sherwood
The junior pitcher threw a four-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none in the Bowmen’s 8-0 win at Liberty in a Pacific Conference contest.
Tanner McIntyre, Summit
The senior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, two runs and four RBIs for the Storm in its 17-1 win over Madras in a nonleague contest played at Summit High School.
Brayden Mix, McMinnville
The senior left-hander tossed a six-inning shutout, allowing three hits while striking out 10 and walking none in leading the Grizzlies to a 10-0 victory at Glencoe in a Pacific Conference contest.
Dallas Norris, Astoria
The junior threw a complete-game, nine-inning shutout for the Fishermen, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking two in a 1-0 home win over St. Helens in Cowapa League action.
Grady Olson, Central Catholic
The sophomore right-hander threw a three-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none for the Rams in their 2-0 win over Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference tourney game played at Walker Stadium.
Jackson Parker, Summit
The junior outfielder went 6 for 10 at the plate during the week for the Storm with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. For the season, he has a .486 batting average, a .708 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.263.
Ian Pollard, Putnam
The senior pitcher threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out eight and walking two in the Kingsmen’s 3-0 win over Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Putnam High School.
Addison Postlewait, Hood River Valley
The senior pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one to help the Eagles soar so a 4-0 home win over Centennial in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Alex Prechel, Corvallis
The senior turned in an impressive all-around performance for the Spartans in their 11-2 Midwestern League win at Dallas. At the plate, he went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs and an RBI. He also had a complete-game outing on the mound, giving up two unearned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking four.
Jake Rolling, Jesuit
The junior shortstop had a big day at the plate for the Crusaders, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a stolen base, four runs and four RBIs in an 18-2 win at Aloha in a Metro League finale.
EJ Rubesh, South Albany
The senior tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking two in the RedHawks’ 4-0 victory at Central in Mid-Willamette Conference action.
Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset
The senior had another impressive all-around game for the Apollos, helping lead the way in a 7-1 win at Beaverton in a Metro League contest. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with a home run. On the mound, he gave up one run on two hits while striking our 12 and walking two in six innings of work. He then hit another home run in an 8-0 win over Beaverton.
Parker Sellner, Newberg
The junior right-hander threw a complete-game shutout, allowing six hits while striking our four and walking three in the Tigers’ 6-0 win at Century in Pacific Conference play.
Teagan Scott, South Salem
The junior catcher went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a walk, three runs and three RBIs for the Saxons in their 11-2 home win over Grants Pass in a nonleague contest.
Conner Shively, Henley
The junior shortstop went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, a triple, two stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs in the Hornets’10-0 win over Phoenix in a Skyline Conference contest played at Henley High School.
Mason Snopl, Crater
The junior threw a six-inning shutout, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking none in the Comets’ 11-0 win at Springfield in Midwestern League play.
Maxwell Stuart, Westview
The senior first baseman/outfielder/pitcher helped the Wildcats score a three-game sweep over Southridge in Metro League action. At the plate, he went 5 for 10 with a home run, a double, three runs and four RBIs. He also picked up a pitching victory, throwing five no-hit innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
Zeke Thomas, Crescent Valley
The freshman threw six shutout innings, giving up just one hit while striking out 10 and walking two for the Raiders in a 5-0 win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Crescent Valley High School.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App