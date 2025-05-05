Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/5/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Caleb Babcock, Philomath
The junior left-handed pitcher tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 and walking one for the Warriors in their 20-0 victory at Cascade in an Oregon West Conference contest.
Henry Beyer, Kennedy
The junior pitcher had a big performance for the Trojans in their 10-0 home win over Salem Academy in a Class 2A/1A Special District 2 game. On the mound, he threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one. At the plate, he went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs.
Harrison Buckingham, South Salem
The sophomore right-hander tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking one while facing just one batter over the minimum for the Saxons in their 8-0 victory at Glencoe in a nonleague contest.
Mark Carpenter, Henley
The senior had a huge performance for the Henley in their 10–0 win over Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference game played at Henley High School. On the mound, he threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking none. At the plate, he went 2 for 3 with a home run.
Dakota Chun, Sunset
The senior catcher/third baseman/pitcher had a big week for the Apollos, hitting for a .500 average in 11 plate appearances with a double and five RBIs in addition to picking up a save on the mound.
Nolan Foglio, Clackamas
The junior catcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a triple, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs for the Cavaliers in their 11-1 home win over Gresham in Mt. Hood Conference play.
Lane Gilbert, Banks
The junior had a big day for the Braves in a 17-0 win at Valley Catholic. On the mound, he threw six and a third scoreless innings, giving up three hits while striking out 10 and walking one. At the plate, he went 2 for 5 with three runs.
Bryson Gilmore, Illinois Valley
The senior went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, three runs and four RBIs for the Cougars in their 14-4 win at Oakland in a nonleague contest.
JT Girod, Central
The sophomore third baseman/shortstop had a big week for the Panthers. In three games, all wins, he went 9 for 13 at the plate with a home run, five doubles, two triple, five runs and 15 RBIs.
Jakoby Goss, Tillamook
The junior threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none while also going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBIs for the Cheesemakers in a 5-0 win at St. Helens in a Cowapa League contest.
Zack Hankins, Taft
The junior left-hander threw a five-inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking out 10 and walking one in addition to going 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple, two runs and two RBIs in the Tigers’ 10-0 home win over Yamhill-Carlton in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest.
Maverick Harper, West Linn
The senior third baseman/first baseman had an impressive week for the Lions. In three games, all wins, he went 5 for 9 on the plate with three home runs, one in each game, and six RBIs.
Ryder Hockema, Newport
The junior right-hander threw a four-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking one for the Cubs in their 9-0 win at Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference clash.
Trent Hertzog, Tualatin
The junior right-hander tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking two for the Timberwolves in their 5-0 win over rival Tigard in a Three Rivers League game played at Tigard High School.
Carter Howard, West Salem
The senior stepped up in a big way for the Titans in an 8-0 win over McNary in a Central Valley Conference game played at West Salem High School. On the mound, he spun a one-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one. At the plate, he doubled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
Noah Karoli, Cleveland
The junior second baseman, hitting in the leadoff spot for the Warriors, went 2 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, two runs and three RBIs in a 16-3 home win over Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Ryder Lemm, Lake Oswego
The sophomore went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a triple, three runs and four RBIs to help the Lakers post an 18-5 win over Oregon City in a Three Rivers League game played at Lake Oswego High School.
Evan Lehnert, Pendleton
The versatile senior has now played all nine positions on the field for the Buckaroos this season, completing the circuit when he played shortstop in the second game of a doubleheader against La Grande. He also went 4 for 6 at the plate with two doubles, four runs and six RBIs in a doubleheader sweep at Ontario.
Rylan McClaskey, Lake Oswego
The senior right-hander spun a two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking one for the Lakers in their 3-0 win over Oregon City in a Three Rivers League game played at Lake Oswego High School.
Lance McKey, Central Catholic
The senior outfielder went 3 for 5 at the plate with a double, two runs and three RBIs for the Rams in their 15-3 win over Sandy in a key Mt. Hood Conference game played at Sandy High School.
Brayden Mix, McMinnville
The senior left-hander threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking none while also going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and a pair of runs for the Grizzlies in their 9-0 win over Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference game played at Patton Middle School.
Kale Naone, Century
The sophomore pitcher/utility player went 4 for 11 at the plate during the week with a run and three RBIs in addition to pitching seven innings, giving up two runs while striking out 10.
Daxsen Peters, Hillsboro
The junior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, a triple, two runs and three RBIs to help power the Spartans to a 16-6 win over Centennial in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Hare Field.
Christopher Phillips, Phoenix
The junior pitcher spun a four-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking four in the Pirates’ 7-0 victory at Mazama in a Skyline Conference contest.
Alex Prechel, Corvallis
The senior pitcher spun a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking two while also hitting a double and driving in a pair of runs for the Spartans in their 4-0 win at Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Amari Reynolds, Barlow
The sophomore threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking one while also having a pair of hits at the plate for the Bruins in their 5-0 win at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference contest. He also went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and two RBIs in an 11-1 win over Reynolds.
Teagan Sprague, Umpqua Valley Christian
The sophomore pitcher tossed a six-inning shutout, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking two for the Monarchs in their 10-0 win over Lost River in a nonleague game played at Roseburg.
Grady Weise, Wilsonville
The junior right-hander threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking one in the Wildcats’ 16-0 win over Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Wilsonville High School.
Jace Willett, Century
The junior pitcher/utility player went 5 for 12 at the plate during the week for the Jaguars with a walk, two runs and two RBIs in addition to pitching seven innings, allowing just one run while striking out 11.
