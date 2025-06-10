Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (6/10/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Drew Bartels, Blanchet Catholic
The senior pitcher turned in a complete-game performance on the mound for the Cavaliers, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 10 and walking three in a 2-1 home win over Taft in a Class 3A state playoff semifinal contest.
Jack Brauckmiller, Canby
The sophomore right-handed pitcher spun a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking one for the Cougars in a 2-0 win at Thurston in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal game.
Gabe Coltman, Sunset
The senior outfielder went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, a run and an RBI in the Apollos’ 5-1 victory at McMinnville in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal game. He then went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and three RBIs in a 6-5 win over Grant in the Class 6A state championship game.
Kaeden Cruse, Grant
The senior third baseman blasted a pair of home runs and drove in five in helping power the Generals to an 8-2 win at Jesuit in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal contest.
Colin Harrington, Pendleton
The junior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, three runs and two RBIs for the Buckaroos in their 14-3 victory against Marist Catholic in the Class 4A state championship, played at Roto-Rooter Park in Keizer.
Ty Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior tossed a five-hit shutout for the Monarchs, striking out 11 and walking none in their 6-0 home win over Knappa in a Class 2A/1A state playoff semifinal contest. He then had another complete-game performance, giving up one unearned run on four hits while striking out fur and walking one in a 2-1 win over Kennedy in the Class 2A/1A state title contest.
Brady McCarthy, Grant
The senior catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, a stolen base and a pair of runs for the Generals in an 8-2 victory at Jesuit in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal contest.
Carson McNally, Blanchet Catholic
The senior pitcher turned in a complete-game performance for the Cavaliers, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking none in a 4-3 win over Cascade Christian in the Class 3A state championship game, played at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Vance Nelson, Pendleton
The junior catcher doubled twice and drove in three runs in the Buckaroos’ 10-2 victory at Scappoose in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal clash. He then went 3 for 4 with an RBI in a 14-3 victory against Marist Catholic in the Class 4A state title contest.
Jackson Parker, Summit
The junior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI for the Storm in a 5-1 win over Canby in the Class 5A state championship contest, played at Roto-Rooter Park in Eugene.
Colton Primus, Pendleton
The senior third baseman went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Buckaroos in their 10-2 win at Scappoose in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal game.
Grady Saunders, Thurston
The junior pitcher turned in a complete-game performance on the mound for the Colts, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 11 and walking three in a 2-0 loss to Canby in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal game played at Thurston High School.
Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset
The senior left-handed pitcher turned in a complete-game performance on the mound for the Apollos, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out six and walking one for the Apollos in their 5-1 win at McMinnville in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal tilt.
Grady Sickler, Cascade Christian
The sophomore right-handed pitcher threw six strong innings for the Challengers, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out nine and walking five in a 3-2 home win over Warrenton in Class 3A state playoff semifinal action.
Teagan Sprague, Umpqua Valley Christian
The sophomore shortstop, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, three runs and two RBIs for the Monarchs in their 6-0 home win against Knappa in a Class 2A/1A state playoff semifinal contest.
Mason Strong, Pendleton
The senior outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, two runs and four RBIs to help the Buckaroos post a 14-3 win against Marist Catholic in the Class 4A state title contest, played at Roto-Rooter Park in Keizer.
Chad Turner, Marist Catholic
The sophomore outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, a stolen base and three RBIs for the Spartans in their 7-5 win over Henley in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal game played at Marist Catholic.
Creo Walker, Kennedy
The sophomore outfielder went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, a run and four RBIs for the Trojans in their 8-3 home win over Portland Christian in a Class 2A/1A state playoff semifinal contest.
Caleb York, Umpqua Valley Christian
The sophomore outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, a run and an RBI in the Monarchs’ 2-1 victory over Kennedy in the Class 2A/1A state championship game, played at PK Park in Eugene.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.