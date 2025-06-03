Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (6/3/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Logan Anzellotti, Central Catholic
The senior right-hander threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking two for the Rams in their 12-0 victory against Century in a Class 6A state playoff first-round contest played at Walker Stadium.
Caleb Babcock, Philomath
The junior left-hander threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out 12 and walking three for the Warriors in their 2-0 win against Tillamook in a Class 4A state playoff first round game played at Philomath High School.
Jack Brauckmiller, Canby
The sophomore pitcher threw six shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four and walking three for the Cougars in their 7-0 win over North Eugene in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at Canby High School.
Mark Carpenter, Henley
The senior had an impressive performance for the Hornets in their 12-2 win over La Grande in a Class 4A state playoff first round game played at Henley High School. At the plate, he went 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, three runs and four RBIs. He also threw three no-hit innings, striking out seven and walking two. He then threw six and two-thirds shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out 10 and walking three in a 2-0 quarterfinal win at Newport.
Trey Cleeland, Jesuit
The senior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs for the Crusaders in their 13-0 win at Sherwood in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal contest.
Kaeden Cruse, Grant
The senior third baseman hit a home run, a double, scored twice and drove in six runs in the Generals’ 12-0 win at South Salem in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal clash.
Dylan Cuff, Blanchet Catholic
The senior catcher blasted a pair of home runs and had seven RBIs for the Cavaliers in their 30-5 home victory against Yamhill-Carlton in a Class 3A state playoff second round clash.
Ben Foglio, Clackamas
The sophomore left-hander tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits while striking out three and walking one for the Cavaliers in their 2-0 victory against Westview in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest played at Clackamas High School.
Dillon Garg, Jesuit
The senior had a big day at the plate for the Crusaders, going 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and a pair of RBIs in their 9-0 win over Lincoln in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Jesuit High School.
Max Green, Sandy
The senior left-handed pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout for the Pioneers, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking four in their 5-0 win over North Medford in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest played at Sandy High School.
Zack Hankins, Taft
The junior left-hander had another big game on the mound for the Tigers, throwing five shutout innings, giving up just one hit while striking out 13 and walking two in a 7-0 home win over Sisters in a Class 3A state playoffs quarterfinal tilt.
Trenton Hertzog, Tualatin
The junior pitcher threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out 12 and walking none in the Timberwolves’ 6-0 win over Willamette in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Tualatin High School. He also doubled twice, scored a run and drove in a run in the victory.
Carter Hess, Summit
The senior outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, a triple, a walk, two runs and four RBIs to help the Storm post a 9-6 win over Dallas in a Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal game played at Summit High School.
Ty Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior pitcher tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking one for the Monarchs in their 16-0 home win over Irrigon in a Class 2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal contest. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate in the victory.
Jake Johnson, Roseburg
The senior threw a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking one I the Indians’ 4-0 home win against Tigard in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest.
Evan Lehnert, Pendleton
The senior pitcher threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out nine and walking one in addition to going 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, a run and an RBI in the Buckaroos’ 8-0 home win over North Bend in a Class 4A state playoff first round clash.
Gianni Lombardi, Marist Catholic
The junior had a big performance for the Spartans in their 13-3, six-inning home win over Molalla in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal contest. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. He also got the pitching win, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out four and walking four in six innings of work.
Diego Lopez, Ridgeview
The sophomore second baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, two runs and three RBIs for the Ravens in an 11-10 loss to Dallas in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Ridgeview High School.
Keegan Kline, Pendleton
The senior outfielder went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and two RBIs to help the Buckaroos edge Junction City 9-6 in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal game played at Junction City High School.
Lucas Masters, Knappa
The senior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout, allowing one hit while striking out 13 and walking three for the Loggers in their 2-0 home win over Country Christian in a Class 2A/1A state playoff second round tilt.
Miles Maxwell, Lakeview
The senior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out 12 and walking none in the Honkers’ 3-0 win over Glide in a Class 3A state playoff first round tilt played at Lakeview High School.
Sawyer Nelson, South Salem
The junior shortstop went 4 for 5 at the plate with a pair of home runs and seven RBIs in a 12-11, eight-inning home win over Sheldon in a Class 6A state playoff second round game.
Connor Parry, Sherwood
The senior pitcher threw a complete game for the Bowmen, allowing one run on three hits while striking 13 and walking two in addition to hitting a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 4-1 win over West Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Sherwood High School.
Gavin Riley, Sunset
The senior designated hitter went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, two runs and two RBIs top help the Apollos post a 6-4 win over Central Catholic in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal contest played at Walker Stadium.
Grady Saunders, Thurston
The junior belted a grand slam home run to help power the Colts to a 16-7 win over West Albany in a Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal contest played at Thurston High School.
Noah Scharer, South Salem
The senior outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, a stolen base, a walk, two runs and three RBIs for the Saxons in their 8-3 home win over Beaverton in a Class 6A state playoff first round tilt.
Caleb York, Umpqua Valley Christian
The sophomore outfielder had a big day at the plate for the Monarchs, going 3 for 3 with two triples, a run and eight RBIs in their 16-0 home win over Irrigon in a Class 2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal tilt.
Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant
The senior pitcher tossed six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking one in the Generals’ 6-0 victory over Forest Grove in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest played at Grant High School. He also threw a five-inning shutout in a 12-0 quarterfinal win at South Salem, giving up three hits while striking out four and walking two.