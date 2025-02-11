Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Dache Acelar, Benson
The junior guard had a strong all-around performance for the Astros with 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block while also drawing a pair of charges in a 67-61 overtime victory at Wells in Portland Interscholastic League action.
Steven Adams, McNary
The senior guard scored a game-high 23 points, and passed the 1,000-point milestone for his high school career, in a 59-49 win over West Salem in a Central Valley Conference tilt played at McNary High School.
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior guard had a big performance for the Bulldogs with 30 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals in a 76-71 win over Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash played at West Albany High School.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard had another huge game for the Bruins with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 71-47 victory over David Douglas in Mt. Hood Conference play.
RJ Barhoum, Clackamas
The sophomore guard had 36 points and six assists for the Cavaliers in an 83-64 win at Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference game.
Jesse Bechtel, North Salem
The senior tallied 28 points to help the Vikings come away with a 90-78 win over South Salem in a Central Valley Conference game played at South Salem High School.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow
The senior forward had a big performance for the Bruins with 30 points and seven rebounds in a 78-68 win over Nelson in a key Mt. Hood Conference tilt played at Barlow High School.
Peyton Bruner, Grants Pass
The senior forward had a strong performance for the Cavemen with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 68-36 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference clash played at Grants Pass High School.
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic
The senior guard tallied a game-high 25 points to help the Rams top Reynolds 74-32 in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Reynolds High School.
Finn Cooper, Cleveland
The senior wing had an impressive week for the Warriors, having 28 points and 11 rebounds at Roosevelt, 18 points and 10 rebounds against Grant and 21 points and seven rebounds against McDaniel.
D’Ryus Dent, Jefferson
The senior wing had 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting, five assists, three steals and a block for the Democrats in a 77-54 win at Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Gavin Hall, Western Christian
The senior guard poured in an incredible 69 points, setting a new school record, while sinking a state-record 14 3-pointers in the process for the Pioneers in a 124-50 win at Chemawa in a Tri-River Conference tilt.
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
The senior guard scored 49 points, making 16 of 23 shots from the field and 13 of 13 free throws, while also sinking a game-winning half-court shot for the Wildcats in an 87-86 overtime win at Centennial in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Jackson Hertel, Ridgeview
The senior wing poured in 38 points, sinking nine 3-pointers in the process, for the Ravens in an 81-73 win over Bend in an Intermountain Conference clash played at Ridgeview High School.
Jaylen Hill, De La Salle North Catholic
The senior forward had another huge double-double for the Knights, this time with 26 points and 28 rebounds (13 offensive), as well as having three assists and a block in a 60-42 home win over Portland Adventist Academy in a Lewis & Clark League game.
Wyatt Horner, Redmond
The junior wing tallied a team-high 26 points and sank the game-winning free throw with 0.5 seconds left to play in a 62-61 win at Caldera in a key Intermountain Conference clash.
Maverick Huynh, North Salem
The senior stepped up with 30 points and 10 assists for the Vikings in a 90-78 victory at South Salem in a Central Valley Conference contest.
Isaiah Koehnke, Regis
The senior guard turned in an impressive triple-double for the Rams with 30 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in a 92-48 victory at Gervais in a Tri-River Conference contest.
Jemai Lake, Tualatin
The junior guard scored a game-high 29 points on 9 of 13 shooting while also having two assists and a steal for the Timberwolves in their 76-70 win over West Linn in a Three Rivers League game played at Tualatin High School. He then had 24 points and five assists in a 78-63 win over Oregon City.
Peyton Leep, Coquille
The senior forward had a double-double for the Red Devils with 16 points and 18 rebounds in a 51-41 home loss against South Umpqua in a Far West League contest.
Shea McKenzie, Franklin
The senior forward stepped up for the Lightning with 26 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and thee steals in a 65-58 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League tilt played at Franklin High School.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior guard had a huge performance for the Roughriders with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 73-53 win over Grant in a Portland Interscholastic League showdown played at Roosevelt High School. For the week (three games), he averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals a game.
Quentin Neal, Centennial
The junior guard had 19 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals to help the Eagles tip Canby 68-67 in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest played at Canby High School.
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge
The senior guard went 6 for 6 from 3-point range on his way to scoring a game-high 25 points for the Skyhawks in their 94-47 win at Beaverton in a Metro League contest.
Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass
The sophomore guard recorded a double-double for the Cavemen with 17 points and 11 rebounds in their 68-36 victory against Roseburg in a Southwest Conference game played at Grants Pass High School.
Cody Siegner, Crane
The senior post/forward poured in 42 points to help lead the Mustangs to an 84-60 win over Nixyaawii in a Class 1A nonleague showdown played at Baker High School.
Jarod Stanley, Sprague
The senior guard tallied a game-high 37 points to help the Olympians run to a 75-48 victory at Newberg in nonleague play.
Jaxson Spafford, Putnam
The senior guard had another big game for the Kingsmen with 30 points, five assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals in a 72-46 victory at Milwaukie in Northwest Oregon Conference action.
Ethan Whieldon, Stayton
The senior post/wing poured in a game-high 32 points for the Eagles to help them edge North Marion 60-55 in an Oregon West Conference game played at Stayton High School.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior guard had 28 points and five assists to help lead the Bulldogs to a 56-33 win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Lebanon High School.
Tavian Womack, Liberty
The senior guard tallied a game-high 29 points to help the Falcons soar to a 66-52 victory at McMinnville in a Pacific Conference contest.
