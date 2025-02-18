Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/17/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix
The senior forward recorded a double-double for the Pirates with 16 points and 14 rebounds in their 68-60 win at Mazama in a key Skyline Conference contest. He had 33 points in a 75-64 loss to Hidden Valley.
Jason Butler, Willamette
The senior scored a game-high 32 points for the Wolverines in a 69-55 loss at South Eugene in a Southwest Conference clash.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior guard scored a game-high 20 points for the Cougars in their 63-60 win over Bend in an Intermountain League game at Bend.
Easton Curtis, North Medford
The senior guard had a game-high 20 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist for the Black Tornado in a 71-43 home win over Roseburg in Southwest Conference play.
Kent David, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The senior forward had a solid game for the Crusaders with 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals in a 49-43 victory at North Valley in a Southern Oregon Conference contest.
Gave DeLeon, Siuslaw
The senior guard had a near triple-double for the Vikings with 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in a 48-38 home win over South Umpqua in a Far West League contest.
Spencer Dildine, Bend
The junior forward had a double-double for the Lava Bears with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and an assist in a 71-58 loss to Caldera in an Intermountain Conference game at Bend.
Jack Ford, Lebanon
The senior guard stepped up with 25 points and six rebounds in the Warriors’ 64-59 victory at Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Tate Freeman, Lost River
The senior shined with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Warriors in their 56-44 win over Lowell in an East Cascades Conference game at Lost River.
Cade Goldade, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had a double-double for the Challengers with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in a 54-36 win at Lost River in a nonleague contest. He had 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 55-46 victory over St. Mary’s.
Jordan Gray, North Eugene
The junior guard scored a team-high 21 points with two steals for the Highlanders in a 56-40 win over Ashland in a Midwestern League contest at North Eugene.
Jack Holestine, Central
The junior guard scored a game-high 30 points for the Panthers in a 60-54 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette conference clash.
Kai Hunt, Mazama
The senior guard had a game-high 16 points, six assists and three rebounds to help the Vikings notch a 54-46 win over rival Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference game at Mazama.
Coltyn Jacobs, Sutherlin
The senior guard/wing turned in a triple-double for the Bulldogs with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in their 65-54 win at South Umpqua in a Far West League contest.
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin
The senior wing/post scored a team-high 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting with six rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 100-61 win at Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League game.
Foster Kettering, Summit
The junior guard/forward scored 22 points, going 6 for 7 from 3-point range, with eight rebounds and four assists in the Storm’s 64-54 victory at Ridgeview in an Intermountain Conference tilt.
Jemai Lake, Tualatin
The junior guard scored a team-high 20 points with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in the Timberwolves’ 76-48 win at Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League game.
Jayden Montgomery, North Douglas
The senior guard continues to score at a high rate for the Warriors, having 36 points, with eight 3-pointers, in a 79-43 win over Riddle, and then 31 points, with six 3-pointers, in a 51-46 victory against North Clackamas Christian.
Dillon Moody, Glencoe
The senior post recorded a game-high 26 points to help the Crimson Tide post a 64-46 win over Newberg in a Pacific Conference game at Glencoe.
Noah Neuschwanger, McMinnville
The senior forward tallied 27 points, with eight 3-pointers, in leading the Grizzlies to a 64-48 win over Newberg in a Pacific Conference contest at McMinnville.
Martin Ortega, Phoenix
The senior guard had a solid all-around performance for the Pirates with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a 68-60 victory at Mazama in a Skyline Conference contest.
Dane Petersen, Portland Adventist Academy
The senior guard/forward had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Cougars’ 49-47 loss to Valley Catholic in a Lewis & Clark League finale at Portland Adventist Academy.
Michael Ratcliffe, Jr., Wilsonville
The freshman post had a double-double for the Wildcats with 19 points and 15 rebounds, with the 15 rebounds setting a freshman school record, in a 64-46 win over Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Wilsonville.
Ty Read, Churchill
The junior turned in a double-double for the Lancers with 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in a 62-61 win over Lake Oswego in a nonleague game at Churchill.
Weston Suchorski, Grant Union
The junior guard/forward recorded a double-double for the Prospectors with 14 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in a 70-55 loss at Stanfield in a Blue Mountain Conference contest.
Brock Throne, Crosspoint Christian
The junior post had a double-double for the Warriors with 14 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in a 71-45 win at North Lake/Paisley Charter in a Mountain Valley Conference tilt.
