Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix
The senior forward had a double-double for the Pirates with 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 74-57 win at Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference game.
RJ Barhoum, Clackamas
The sophomore guard poured in 40 points with four assists and four rebounds for the Cavaliers in a 102-82 win at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference game. He had a near triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in an 81-61 win over Reynolds, and he had 29 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 72-57 loss to Central Catholic.
Lukas Blood, Grant Union
The senior guard scored a game-high 25 points, including 10 in the first quarter, with three steals, two rebounds and an assist in the Prospectors’ 65-64 win at Enterprise in a Blue Mountain Conference game.
Case Boe, Elkton
The sophomore post had a double-double for the Elks with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 50-35 win over Umpqua Valley Christian in a Skyline League tournament game at Sutherlin.
Jessley Bukeyeneza, Century
The senior guard/wing had 26 points and 10 rebounds to help the Jaguars post a 62-54 win at Liberty in a Pacific Conference game.
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic
The senior guard scored a game-high 25 points to help the Rams notch a 68-60 win over top-ranked Barlow in a Mt. Hood Conference showdown at Central Catholic. He had 22 points in a 72-57 win at Clackamas.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior guard poured in 33 points, including five 3-pointers, with six rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Cougars in a 65-53 win over Caldera in an Intermountain Conference game at Mountain View.
Colin Cordle, South Albany
The senior guard had another big game for the RedHawks with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in an 83-51 win over Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at South Albany.
Braylon Gaines, Nelson
The sophomore guard stepped up for the Hawks with 33 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in an 88-61 win at Gresham in Mt. Hood Conference play. He had 23 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 57-56 victory against Central Catholic.
Julien Grant, Crater
The junior point guard had a huge week in helping lead the Comets to two come-from-behind victories in Midwestern League play. He had 39 points and nine rebounds in a 72-59 win over Eagle Point and followed with 35 points in a 61-58 victory at Churchill.
Andrew Imhoff, Trinity Lutheran
The senior guard had an absolutely huge performance for the Saints with 33 points, 21 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in an 87-49 win over Bonanza in East Cascades Conference action. He scored 27 points in a 63-44 win over Bonanza in the conference championship game.
Damon Keith, North Eugene
The freshman guard scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting with five rebounds and two assists for the Highlanders in a 79-69 win at Eagle Point in a Midwestern League game.
Jaxson Lawson, Canby
The junior guard tallied 25 points for the Cougars in their 63-44 win over Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Canby. He had 29 points, with eight 3-pointers, in a 73-56 victory over Putnam.
Jack Leland, Westside Christian
The senior turned in a solid all-around game for the Eagles with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 67-58 win over Valley Catholic in the Lewis & Clark League title game at Valley Catholic.
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County
The junior forward recorded a double-double for the Cowboys with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 59-18 win over Estacada in a Tri-Valley Conference game at Crook County.
Andrew Marcoe, Clackamas
The junior wing, a strong defender for the Cavaliers, had 11 points and eight rebounds while shooting at a 70-percent clip from the field in a 72-57 loss to Central Catholic in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Clackamas.
Max Martinov, Clackamas
The sophomore guard had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in helping the Cavaliers run to a 102-82 win at Gresham in Mt. Hood Conference action.
Shea McKenzie, Franklin
The senior forward had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Lightning in an 84-66 loss at Grant in a Portland Interscholastic League game.
Caden Moritz, Crosspoint Christian
The sophomore wing had an impressive double-double for the Warriors with 20 points and 18 rebounds in their 69-47 win over Rogue Valley Adventist Academy in the Mountain Valley League title game at Central Christian.
Gabe Nanni, Mazama
The senior forward helped lead the way for the Vikings with 25 points, with five 3-pointers, seven rebounds and three steals in a 55-43 victory at Hidden Valley in Skyline Conference play.
Ahshua Neal, Nelson
The senior forward had 20 points and eight rebounds while shooting 5 for 7 from 3-point range for the Hawks in an 88-61 win at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference game. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 57-56 victory against Central Catholic.
Jax North, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The junior forward had an impressive double-double for the Crusaders with 29 points and 10 rebounds in their 67-42 victory at Brookings-Harbor in a Southern Oregon Conference finale.
Connor Parry, Sherwood
The senior guard had 17 points and 14 rebounds, including 10 in the first half, for the Bowmen in a 62-48 victory at Century in a Pacific Conference game. He had 25 points in a 97-43 win over Newberg.
Ian Pearson, Redmond
The senior guard had a double-double with 12 points and 12 assists for the Panthers in a 66-52 win at Ridgeview in an Intermountain Conference game. He had 15 points and nine assists in a 72-62 victory against Bend.
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge
The senior guard scored 24 points on a 10-for-13 shooting night with five assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Skyhawks in a 90-59 win over Sunset in a Metro League game at Southridge.
Jase Schmidt, Gladstone
The senior guard had 26 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block for the Gladiators in a 50-47 loss at Molalla in a Tri-Valley Conference game.
Nathan Sheley, Sheldon
The senior guard scored 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for the Irish in a 60-46 win over South Eugene in a Southwest Conference game at Sheldon.
Jaxson Spafford, Putnam
The senior guard had another big game for the Kingsmen, this time pouring in 41 points with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a charge taken in a 69-49 win over Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Putnam.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior guard tallied a game-high 29 points to help the Bulldogs post a 68-65 win over South Albany in a key Mid-Willamette Conference game at Woodburn.
Grafton Watah, Klamath Union
The senior tallied a game-high 30 points with six rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans in a 76-57 loss to Phoenix in a Skyline Conference game at Klamath Union.
