Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/3/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior guard had 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs in their 62-53 win at Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Khaled Artharee, Gresham
The senior wing recorded a double-double for the Gophers with 18 points and 12 rebounds while also having three blocks in an 81-69 win at David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Ryland Beil, Grant Union
The senior guard/forward scored 25 points on 9 of 14 shooting while also having eight rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Prospectors in a 65-47 nonleague victory at Prairie City.
Noah Blair, Thurston
The senior had a productive night for the Colts with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 58-41 win at Churchill in a key Midwestern League clash.
Jacob Brown, Sandy
The senior poured in 31 points to help the Pioneers post a 71-59 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Sandy High School.
Kyler Campbell, Alsea
The freshman forward/guard had an impressive double-double for the Wolverines with 19 points and 16 rebounds in their 57-46 victory at Siletz Valley in Mountain West League play.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior guard had 30 points, with eight 3-point baskets, four assists and three rebounds for the Cougars in a 69-68 setback against Ridgeview in an Intermountain Conference game played at Mountain View High School.
D’Ryus Dent, Jefferson
The senior wing had 25 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals for the Democrats in a 68-54 loss to Grant in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Jefferson High School.
Braylon Gaines, Nelson
The sophomore guard continues to shine for the Hawks, having a near triple-double with 30 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a 76-64 home win against Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference tilt. He also had 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 60-50 victory against David Douglas. For the season, he’s averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game.
Reece Glasper, Gresham
The senior post had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists to help the Gophers notch an 81-69 victory at David Douglas in Mt. Hood Conference action.
Jason Grady, Westview
The senior tallied a game-high 26 points in leading the Wildcats to a 59-54 win over Jesuit in a Metro League contest played at Jesuit High School.
Rocco Graziano, Sheldon
The senior guard scored 20 points, shooting at a 5-for-9 clip from 3-point range, while also having four assists and two rebounds for the Irish in a 54-49 win over North Medford in a Southwest Conference game played at Sheldon High School.
Gavin Hall, Western Christian
The senior tallied a game-high 29 points to help lead the Pioneers to a 79-41 victory at Regis in a Tri-Valley Conference contest.
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
The senior guard poured in 31 points for the Wildcats in their 78-55 win over La Salle Prep in a Northwest Oregon Conference clash played at Wilsonville High School.
Easton Herrmann, Newport
The junior stepped up with 20 points and eight rebounds to help the Cubs post a 61-34 win against Stayton in an Oregon West Conference game played at Newport High School.
Jalen Hill, De La Salle North Catholic
The senior forward had another impressive performance for the Knights, having 19 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in a 68-54 home win against Catlin Gabel in Lewis & Clark League play.
William Jenson, Caldera
The senior poured in 33 points and had 10 rebounds in helping the Wolfpack tip Summit 71-69 in a key Intermountain Conference contest played at Summit High School. He also had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 61-43 win over Mountain View.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The junior guard stepped up for the Cougars with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 73-31 win over Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Canby High School.
Jack Leland, Westside Christian
The senior had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in addition to playing standout defense for the Eagles in a 68-36 win over Portland Adventist Academy in a Lewis & Clark League contest played at Westside Christian High School.
Jayden Montgomery, North Douglas
The senior sank seven 3-pointers on his way to tallying 32 points for the Warriors in their 58-39 victory at Elkton in a Skyline League contest.
Islam Muzaffarov, Century
The senior guard/wing had a near triple-double for the Jaguars with 17 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in their 66-56 win against Liberty in a Pacific Conference tilt played at Century High School.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior guard had a near triple-double for the Roughriders with 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in their 84-60 win over Benson in a Portland Interscholastic League contest played at Roosevelt High School.
Ahshua Neal, Nelson
The senior forward scored 21 points and added seven rebounds, including four on the offensive end, in the Hawks’ 76-64 home win over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Quentin Neal, Centennial
The junior guard had an impressive performance for the Eagles with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in an 83-36 win over Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest played at Centennial High School.
Ian Pearson, Redmond
The senior guard had a solid all-around performance for the Panthers with 14 points, seven assists, three rebounds, three steals, a block and two drawn charges in a 68-60 win over Bend in an Intermountain Conference game played at Redmond High School.
Trey Price, West Linn
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 21 points while also having eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal for the Lions in their 77-51 win over Tigard in a Three Rivers League contest played at West Linn High School.
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge
The senior guard scored 24 points for the Skyhawks in a 61-31 victory at Sunset in Metro League play. He followed that up with a 23-point outing in a 63-46 home win over Mountainside.
Caleb Reichelt, Willamette Valley Christian
The senior wing scored 29 points on a 13 for 15 shooting night while also having five rebounds for the Warriors in their 81-34 win at Livingstone Adventist Academy in a Casco League clash.
Jase Schmidt, Gladstone
The senior guard stepped up with 25 points, four rebounds three assists and three steals for the Gladiators in a 63-53 loss against Molalla in Tri-Valley Conference play. He also had 18 points, four assists and a steal in a setback at The Dalles.
Nathan Sheley, Sheldon
The senior guard had another big game for the Irish, scoring a game-high 25 points with six 3-point baskets while also having five rebounds and three steals in a 61-49 win at South Eugene in a Southwest Conference contest.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior poured in 32 points, including 27 in the first half, connecting on six 3-pointers in the process for the Warriors in their 90-27 win at Camas Valley in a Far West League contest. He also scored 21 points in a 58-39 victory at Elkton.
