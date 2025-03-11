Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/10/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior guard had a huge performance for the Bulldogs with 41 points, six rebounds and five assists in an 80-64 win over Churchill in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game at West Albany High School. He had 28 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists in an 85-51 victory over Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference finale.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard poured in 43 points, including 35 in the first half, to help lead the Bruins to a 77-66 win over Clackamas in a Class 6A state playoff second-round game at Barlow High School.
RJ Barhoum, Clackamas
The sophomore poured in a game-high 32 points to help lead the Cavaliers to an 81-61 win at McNary in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game. He had 25 points in a 77-66 second-round loss at Barlow.
Thomas Brasfield, Crescent Valley
The senior turned in a double-double for the Raiders with 20 points and 11 rebounds in their 54-38 victory against North Eugene in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game at Crescent Valley High School.
Jacob Brown, Sandy
The senior poured in a game-high 35 points for the Pioneers in a 79-70 loss at Tualatin in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game.
Drew Butler, Scappoose
The junior had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a 76-49 win at Madras in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game.
Gavin Chamberlain, West Albany
The senior forward turned in a double-double for the Bulldogs with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in an 85-51 victory against Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at West Albany High School.
Braylon Gaines, Nelson
The sophomore guard had 38 points and six assists to lead the way for the Hawks in a 77-70 win over Lake Oswego in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Nelson High School.
Ryder Grieb, Summit
The senior post/forward had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds in the Storm’s 77-55 win over South Albany in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game at Summit High School.
Gavin Hall, Western Christian
The senior tallied a game-high 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals to help the Pioneers top Portland Christian 52-40 in the Class 2A state championship game at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Jaylen Hill, De La Salle North Catholic
The senior forward had a double-double for the Knights with 24 points, 13 rebounds and five steals in a 52-47 loss to Oregon Episcopal School in a Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal at Marshfield High School.
Kai Hunt, Mazama
The senior guard had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Vikings in their 77-67 victory at Marist Catholic in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game.
Keylon Kittleson, Portland Christian
The sophomore guard had a team-high 28 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Royals in a 60-53 win against Oakland in a Class 2A state tournament semifinal at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Isaiah Koehnke, Regis
The senior guard had 15 points for the Rams in a Class 2A state tournament semifinal, passing former Lake Oswego standout Kevin Love to become the state’s all-time leading scorer. He had 19 points and 13 assists in a 77-67 tournament quarterfinal win against Trinity Lutheran.
Jack Leland, Westside Christian
The senior had a game-high 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals to help the Eagles soar to a 65-47 win over Pleasant Hill in the Class 3A state championship game at Marshfield High School.
Joshua Louka, Mannahouse Academy
The senior forward had a double-double for the Lions with 15 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in a 77-44 win over North Douglas in a Class 1A state tournament semifinal at Baker High School.
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County
The junior forward had a game-high 27 points for the Cowboys in their 52-40 victory against Hidden Valley in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game at Crook County High School.
Aidan Kelly, La Salle Prep
The senior had a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in the Falcons’ 63-48 win at Woodburn in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game.
Jemai Lake, Tualatin
The junior guard tallied 32 points to help the Timberwolves top Sandy 79-70 in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Tualatin High School. He had 29 points in an 87-50 second-round win over South Salem.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The junior guard exploded for 36 points in the Cougars’ 82-58 victory at Redmond in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game.
Braxton Long, Sprague
The senior guard had a double-double for the Olympians with 25 points and 12 assists in their 75-58 win over Century in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Sprague High School. He had 23 points in a 55-52 second-round victory over Oregon City.
Jayden Montgomery, North Douglas
The senior had a double-double for the Warriors with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 50-48 win over Sherman in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal at Baker High School. He had 29 points and eight rebounds in a 67-66 win over Country Christian in the tournament third-place game.
Syrius Owens, Roosevelt
The junior had a double-double for the Roughriders with 22 points and 10 rebounds in their 74-55 win against North Medford in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Roosevelt High School.
Gylan Payne, Oregon City
The senior guard tallied a game-high 28 points, including 22 in the second half, in the Pioneers’ 69-52 win over Sunset in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Oregon City High School.
Kai Russell, Westview
The senior guard broke the school record for assists — he has 295 and counting — while helping lead the Wildcats to their first outright Metro League title.
Brody Rygh, Sherwood
The junior guard/wing had 10 first-quarter points on his way to tallying a game-high 27 for the Bowmen in their 74-45 win over South Eugene in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Sherwood High School.
Sun Schimmel, Nixyaawii
The sophomore had 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting, nine rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles in their 66-50 win over Sherman in the Class 1A state tournament consolation final at Baker High School.
Teagan Scott, South Salem
The junior guard had 30 points to help lead the way for the Saxons in a 60-41 victory at Sheldon in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game.
Cody Siegner, Crane
The senior had 31 points in 18 minutes with seven rebounds and five assists for the Mustangs in an 84-37 win over Days Creek in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal at Baker High School. He had 29 points and 16 rebounds in a 73-33 win over Country Christian in a state tournament semifinal.
Tyson Smith, Country Christian
The junior poured in 37 points with four steals, three rebounds and two assists for the Cougars in a 91-83 victory against Nixyaawii in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal at Baker High School.
