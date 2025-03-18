Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/17/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
—
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix
The senior forward had a big double-double for the Pirates with 26 points (on 10-of-15 shooting), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in a 71-52 victory against Scappoose in a Class 4A state tournament consolation game at Forest Grove High School. He had 18 points and 17 rebounds in a 64-41 quarterfinal loss against Marshfield.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard had a game-high 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Bruins’ 69-42 win over West Linn in a Class 6A state semifinal at the Chiles Center. He had a game-high 25 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 73-47 quarterfinal victory against Sprague.
Brayden Barron, Barlow
The senior forward had a team-high 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal to help lead the Bruins to a 61-55 win against Jesuit in the Class 6A state title game at the Chiles Center. He had 20 points and nine rebounds in a 69-42 semifinal win over West Linn.
Anthony Best, Sprague
The senior had a team-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Olympians in a 67-61 win over Tualatin in the Class 6A state tournament consolation final at the Chiles Center. He had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an 87-69 consolation win over Southridge.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow
The senior forward had 20 points and six rebounds in the Bruins’ 69-42 win over West Linn in a Class 6A state semifinal at the Chiles Center. He had 23 points and four rebounds in a 73-47 quarterfinal victory over Sprague.
Steel Carpenter, Marshfield
The senior guard recorded a game-high 29 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Pirates in a 65-43 win against Mazama in a Class 4A state semifinal at Forest Grove High School. He had 25 points in a 64-41 quarterfinal win against Phoenix.
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic
The senior guard tallied 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting with seven rebounds for the Rams in a 77-70 loss to Tualatin in a Class 6A state tournament consolation game at the Chiles Center.
Javier Diaz, Tualatin
The senior post/wing had a big double-double for the Timberwolves with 20 points and 14 rebounds in a 77-70 win over Central Catholic in a Class 6A state tournament consolation game at the Chiles Center.
Kaiden Ford, Cascade
The senior guard poured in a game-high 39 points with nine rebounds and five steals in leading the Cougars to a 67-57 win over Mazama in the Class 4A state tournament third-place game at Forest Grove High School.
Ryder Grieb, Summit
The senior post/forward had a double-double for the Storm with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in a 54-46 win over Thurston in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Linfield University.
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
The senior guard had a game-high 22 points, going 13 for 14 from the free throw line, with four assists in the Wildcats’ 55-46 loss to La Salle Prep in a Class 5A state semifinal at Linfield University.
Alonzo Hoff, Southridge
The senior guard/forward had 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Skyhawks in an 87-69 loss to Sprague in a Class 6A state tournament consolation game at the Chiles Center.
Luke Jackson, Marshfield
The senior forward had a double-double for the Pirates with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 65-43 win against Mazama in a Class 4A state semifinal at Forest Grove High School. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-41 quarterfinal victory over Phoenix.
James Kefgen, Westview
The senior tallied a team-high 21 points, four rebounds and an assist to help the Wildcats post a 66-56 win against Tualatin in a Class 6A state quarterfinal at the Chiles Center.
Will Jenson, Caldera
The senior had a big double-double for the Wolfpack with 20 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a 75-69 loss to West Albany in a Class 5A consolation game at Linfield University.
Isaiah Jones, Baker
The senior delivered for the Bulldogs with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds in their 64-46 win over Marshfield in the Class 4A state championship game at Forest Grove High School. He had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 66-47 semifinal win over Cascade, and he had 24 points and seven rebounds in a 54-48 quarterfinal win against Crook County.
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit
The senior guard had a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Crusaders in a 61-55 loss to Barlow in the Class 6A state championship game at the Chiles Center.
Landon Knox, Cascade
The senior guard had a game-high 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in the Cougars’ 56-34 win over Seaside in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Forest Grove High School.
Lucas LaBounty, Thurston
The junior had a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block for the Colts in a 58-47 loss to West Albany in the Class 4A state tournament consolation final at Linfield University.
Jemai Lake, Tualatin
The junior guard had a game-high 24 points, three assists, three rebounds and a block for the Timberwolves in a 67-61 loss against Sprague in the Class 6A state tournament consolation final at the Chiles Center. He had 23 points in a 77-70 consolation win over Central Catholic.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The junior guard had a game-high 18 points, eight assists, six rebounds and a steal for the Cougars in a 61-48 loss to Wilsonville in the Class 5A state tournament third-place game at Linfield University. He had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 61-39 quarterfinal win over Crescent Valley.
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker
The senior guard tallied 20 points for the Bulldogs in a 66-47 victory against Cascade in a Class 4A state semifinal at Forest Grove High School.
Avery Lohrman, Sprague
The senior guard had 23 points (shooting 9 for 9 from the field) in the Olympians’ 87-69 win over Southridge in a Class 6A state tournament consolation game at the Chiles Center.
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County
The junior forward recorded an impressive double-double for the Cowboys with 18 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in their 55-34 win over Seaside in a Class 4A state tournament consolation game at Forest Grove High School. He had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in a 54-48 quarterfinal loss to Baker.
Quinton Olson, Scappoose
The senior had a team-high 24 points in a 71-52 loss to Phoenix in a Class 4A state tournament consolation game at Forest Grove High School.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
The senior had a game-high 20 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists for the Falcons in their 57-56 win against Summit in the Class 5A state championship game at Linfield University.
Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep
The senior shined with a game-high 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Falcons’ 53-31 victory against Caldera in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Linfield University. He had the winning free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the 57-56 win over Summit in the state championship game.
Jalen Snook, West Linn
The senior guard had a game-high 22 points, three rebounds and an assist for the Lions in a 60-53 win over West Linn in the Class 6A state tournament third-place game at the Chiles Center.
Lucas Wihtol, Phoenix
The senior forward tallied a game-high 28 points on 9-of-10 shooting with five assists and four rebounds in the Pirates’ 71-52 win over Scappoose in a Class 4A state tournament consolation game at Forest Grove High School.
