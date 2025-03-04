Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/3/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
—
Kareem Artharee, Gresham
The junior wing recorded two double-doubles for the Gophers, having 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-68 win over David Douglas and 22 points and 14 rebounds in a victory against Sandy in Mt. Hood Conference games.
Lucas Blood, Grant Union
The senior guard had 27 points and five rebounds for the Prospectors in a 93-80 loss at Regis in a Class 2A state playoff first-round game.
Aaidyn Bokuro, Newport
The senior stepped up with 14 points, 20 rebounds, eight steals and five assists for the Cubs in their 70-41 victory against Cottage Grove in a Class 4A play-in game at Newport.
Jacob Boss, Wilsonville
The senior wing had a game-high 19 points, sinking some crucial baskets in the process, for the Wildcats in their 58-56 win at Canby in a key Northwest Oregon Conference game.
Aazzee Breaux, Centennial
The sophomore guard had 35 points and six rebounds for the Eagles in a 79-72 overtime loss to La Salle Prep in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Centennial.
Colin Cordle, South Albany
The senior guard had 31 points, with six 3-pointers, and five assists in the RedHawks’ 66-58 win over Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at South Albany.
Hunter Courtney, Scio
The senior had a game-high 29 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, in leading the Loggers to a 66-44 win against Warrenton in a Class 3A first-round state playoff game at Scio.
Kais Elabdeia, Oregon Episcopal School
The senior guard had a game-high 18 points with four rebounds and four assists for the Aardvarks in their 56-45 win over Burns in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game at Oregon Episcopal.
Jack Ford, Lebanon
The senior set a school record for 3-pointers in a game with 10 (going 10 for 13 from beyond the arc) on his way to scoring 44 points (two points shy of the school record), in addition to having five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block for the Warriors in their 72-41 win over Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Joseph Fusco, Oakland
The senior guard had a game-high 26 points on a 9-for-14 shooting night with four steals for the Oakers in their 51-31 home win over Santiam in a Class 2A state playoff first-round game.
Julien Grant, Crater
The junior had another big performance for the Comets with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a 76-58 victory at Springfield in Midwestern League action.
Jalen Hill, De La Salle North Catholic
The senior forward had a game-high 27 points to help the Knights earn a 59-50 home win over Sutherlin in a Class 3A first-round state playoff game. He had 10 points and 14 rebounds in a 45-42 second-round win at Taft.
Joshua Iwamizu, Hidden Valley
The senior forward/guard tallied a game-high 25 points, including 11 in the first quarter, to help the Mustangs notch a 56-53 overtime win at Stayton in a Class 4A play-in game.
William Jenson, Caldera
The senior center had 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the Wolfpack in a 75-72 loss at Redmond in an Intermountain Conference game. He had 26 points, seven rebounds and two blocks (despite sitting out the fourth quarter) in a 78-54 victory against Bend.
Blake Knurowski, East Linn Christian
The senior stepped up for the Eagles with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in their 79-62 home win over Bonanza in a Class 2A state playoff first-round game.
Jayden Montgomery, North Douglas
The senior tallied a game-high 29 points for the Warriors in their 67-33 win over Grand View Christian Academy in a Class 1A first-round state playoff game.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior guard, who has had a handful of triple-doubles this season, turned in a quadruple-double with 15 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 steals for the Roughriders in their 76-60 win over Benson in a Portland Interscholastic League game.
Michael Odell, Stanfield
The senior wing/guard sank seven 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 27 points for the Tigers in their 79-54 home win against Knappa in a Class 2A state playoff first-round game.
Martin Ortega, Phoenix
The senior tallied a game-high 27 points with six assists to help the Pirates top Mazama 68-59 in a Skyline Conference showdown at Phoenix.
Gylan Payne, Oregon City
The senior guard had a game-high 31 points in leading the Pioneers to a 72-49 win over Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League finale at Lakeridge.
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge
The senior guard had 20 points for the Skyhawks, giving him more than 1,000 points in his high school career, in a 78-41 victory at Mountainside in a Metro League finale.
Bryley Richardson, Cascade Christian
The senior guard had 17 points — including five 3-pointers — with four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Challengers in their 61-50 win over Dayton in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game at Cascade Christian.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
The senior guard tallied a team-high 25 points, including nine in overtime, to help the Falcons notch a 79-72 win at Centennial in Northwest Oregon Conference action.
Cody Siegner, Crane
The senior post/forward poured in 31 points for the unbeaten Mustangs in their 68-37 home win over Eddyville Charter in a Class 1A state playoff second-round game.
Keegan Stufflebeam, Days Creek
The senior forward had a double-double for the Wolves with 23 points and 13 rebounds in their 73-43 home win against Echo in a Class 1A state playoff first-round game. He had 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-63 second-round win against Crosspoint Christian.
Max Walker, Banks
The senior tallied a game-high 24 points to help Banks edge Umatilla 52-50 in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game at Banks.
Tyler Whitson, Creswell
The senior guard had a clutch performance for the Bulldogs with 24 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in their 66-59 win at Riverside in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game.
