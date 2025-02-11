Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)?
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The senior guard scored a game-high 22 points, going 6 for 9 on 3-point shots, for the Cavaliers in their 76-14 win at Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Audrey Bayless, Jesuit
The senior guard turned in a double-double with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds while also having four assists and two steals for the Crusaders in a 59-51 setback at Southridge in a Metro League contest.
Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep
The junior forward stepped up with 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Falcons in a 55-40 win at Canby in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin
The freshman guard scored a game-high 18 points, including 10 in the first quarter, while also having five rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Timberwolves in their 55-30 win over West Linn in a Three Rivers League showdown played at Tualatin High School.
Chica Casas, West Salem
The junior turned in a solid performance for the Titans with 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting, six assists, three rebounds and a steal in a 77-43 win over McNary in a Central Valley Conference tilt played at West Salem High School.
Kalyn Christ, Summit
The junior tallied a team-high 15 points while also having six rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists in the Storm’s 53-44 victory at Mountain View in Intermountain Conference play.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior wing had an impressive outing for the Foxes with 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a 66-44 win at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Savannah Dahl, Forest Grove
The sophomore wing scored a game-high 27 points, including 22 in the first half, for the Vikings in a 74-65 loss to Century in a Pacific Conference game played at Forest Grove High School.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard had another big game for the Cavaliers, scoring 32 points on 14 of 19 shooting while also having eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks in a 101-19 win at David Douglas in Mt. Hood Conference action.
Kendyl Elias, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior guard had a near triple-double for the Monarchs with 12 points, nine steals and eight assists in their 50-20 home win over Pacific in a Skyline League tilt.
Ceanna Forney, Jesuit
The freshman post had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the Crusaders’ 59-51 loss at Southridge in a Metro League tilt.
Kiara Green, Century
The junior post scored a team-high 23 points and added six rebounds for the Jaguars in their 74-65 win at Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference contest.
Camryn Herzberg, Southridge
The sophomore stepped up with 22 points and seven rebounds in the Skyhawks’ 69-58 victory against Beaverton in a Metro League clash played at Southridge High School.
Rachel Jones, Barlow
The senior wing/guard averaged 25.5 points, shooting at a 51.4-percent clip from the field, and 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game for the Bruins in Mt. Hood Conference contests against Nelson and David Douglas.
Sahara Kramer, Oakland
The sophomore guard had a big night for the Oakers with 28 points, six rebounds and six steals in their 47-19 win at Illinois Valley in a Sunset Conference contest.
Madison Lightfoot, Lincoln
The sophomore wing had a huge week for the Cardinals. She 31 points and five steals in a 62-57 home win over Wells in Portland Interscholastic League play. She had 16 points and four steals in a 48-22 victory over Franklin and she had 15 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals in a 51-46 loss at Grant.
Eva Lindahl, Grants Pass
The freshman forward scored a game-high 22 points, including 19 in the first half, while sinking five 3-pointers in the Cavers’ 66-28 win at Roseburg in a Southwest Conference game.
Sara Mangan, Southridge
The junior stepped up for the Skyhawks in key Metro League wins over Jesuit (59-51) and Beaverton (69-58), averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists while sinking a total of seven 3-pointers in the two victories.
Yasmin Montiel, Molalla
The junior point guard had an impressive week for the Indians. She scored 24 points, shooting at a 60-percent clip from 3-point range, which having three deflections, three steals and taking a charge in a Tri-Valley Conference game at The Dalles. She then had 20 points, shooting at 50 percent from 3-point range, with eight deflections and three steals in a 49-34 conference victory at Estacada.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard stepped up with 21 points, six assists, five steals and three rebounds in the Wildcats’ 62-17 victory against Hood River Valley in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Wilsonville High School.
Dara Oluwafemi, Beaverton
The sophomore guard poured in 30 points for the Beavers while also having five rebounds, five assists and a steal in a 69-58 loss at Southridge in a Metro League contest.
Tori Noffsinger, Yoncalla
The freshman post tallied a team-high 22 points for the Eagles, including 13 in the second half, in a 56-38 home win over Glendale in a Skyline League clash.
Mylaena Norton, Redmond
The junior guard scored a team-high 14 points while also having three steals, two rebounds and an assist for the Panthers in a 54-33 victory against Caldera in an Intermountain Conference game played at Redmond High School.
Hazel Pepperling, Lebanon
The sophomore had a solid performance for the Warriors with 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals, two assists and a block in a 63-23 win at McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash. She then had 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-33 win over Woodburn.
Allison Reynolds, McKay
The freshman guard had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Royal Scots in a 43-40 loss at Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Allie Roden, Clackamas
The senior guard scored 19 points on 9 of 14 shooting while also having five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in the Cavaliers’ 101-19 win at David Douglas in Mt. Hood Conference play.
Aziza Saad, Jefferson (3A)
The junior guard recorded a game-high 20 points to help the Lions post a 60-35 win over Dayton in a PacWest Conference clash played at Jefferson High School.
Savannah Sargent, Ashland
The freshman had a strong performance for the Grizzlies with eight points, 12 rebounds (eight offensive) and three blocks in a Midwestern League contest against Thurston.
Rozalyn Schmunk, Cascade
The junior tallied a game-high 20 points for the Cougars in their 63-25 win against Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference clash played at Cascade High School.
Brook Tate, South Salem
The junior forward had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists to help the Saxons post a 51-49 win over rival West Salem in a key Central Valley Conference game played at South Salem High School. She also had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 72-46 nonleague win at Westview.
Lizzy Weber, Barlow
The senior guard/wing averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals a game for the Bruins in Mt. Hood Conference contests with Nelson and David Douglas.
Kailey Westbrook, Scio
The senior guard tallied a game-high 25 points, including 15 in the first half, to help the Loggers come away with a 53-42 home win over Sheridan in a PacWest Conference clash.
Emma Zuniga, West Salem
The junior scored a team-high 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting while also having five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in the Titans’ 77-43 win over McNary in a Central Valley Conference game played at West Salem High School.
