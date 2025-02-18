Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/17/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Alissa Alvarez, Phoenix
The senior guard tallied a game-high 26 points to pace the Pirates in a 60-44 win against Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference game at Phoenix.
Ava Barnett, New Hope Christian
The senior guard had 20 points, six steals, three assists and three rebounds for the Warriors in a 37-35 loss at North Douglas in a Skyline League tilt.
Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep
The junior forward scored 24 points on a 73-percent shooting night from the field and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Falcons’ 55-31 win at Hood River Valley in Northwest Oregon Conference action.
Kelsey Bottaro, Crescent Valley
The senior forward had a huge performance for the Raiders with 31 points, a school-record (for both boys and girls) nine 3-pointers, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 74-49 win at Lebanon in Mid-Willamette Conference play. She had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in a 55-24 victory over Central.
Berlynn Carlson, Mountainside
The senior guard/forward had a game-high 14 points, 10 rebounds and a block for the Mavericks in a 44-37 loss to Jesuit in a Metro League game at Mountainside.
Audrey Counts, Wilsonville
The senior guard tallied 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Wildcats’ 77-29 win at Putnam in Northwest Oregon Conference action. She had 19 points and six rebounds in a 90-14 victory over Parkrose.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior wing had another big double-double for the Foxes with 28 points (on 12-of-17 shooting) and 15 rebounds, as well as having seven assists, four steals and a block, in the Foxes’ 61-42 win over Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash at Silverton.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior guard had a team-high 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, and she sank the winning basket for the Warriors in a 37-35 win at previously unbeaten New Hope Christian in a Skyline League contest.
Gwen Field, Oakland
The senior post recorded a double-double for the Oakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-27 victory at Gold Beach in a Sunset Conference clash.
Reese Filkins, Jesuit
The junior wing scored 11 points with three 3-pointers, including back-to-back long-range baskets during a key third-quarter run, in addition to playing standout defense for the Crusaders in a 44-37 win at Mountainside in a key Metro League clash.
Ruby Foord, Beaverton
The sophomore wing scored 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting with two steals for the Beavers in their 69-39 win over Sunset in a Metro League game at Beaverton.
Ceanna Forney, Jesuit
The freshman post had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Crusaders in a 58-38 win at Sunset in a Metro League contest. She had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 44-37 victory at Mountainside.
Sailor Hall, Springfield
The sophomore tallied a game-high 21 points, sinking six 3-point baskets, for the Millers in their 60-43 victory at Eagle Point in Midwestern League play.
Andi Harmon, Klamath Union
The senior post scored 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds and two blocks for the Pelicans in a 44-26 win at Mazama in a Skyline Conference clash.
James Heinly, Caldera
The sophomore post recorded double-double No. 3 on the season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds with two assists and two steals for the Wolfpack in a 63-24 win over Ridgeview in an Intermountain Conference game at Caldera.
Sahara Kramer, Oakland
The sophomore guard poured in a game-high 27 points, including 12 in the second quarter, in leading the Oakers to a 38-32 home win over Myrtle Point in a Sunset Conference clash.
Amani Lubrano, Jesuit
The junior guard had 15 points and four steals for the Crusaders in a 58-38 Metro League win at Sunset, and she had a team-high 12 points and three steals in a key 44-37 victory at Mountainside.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had 26 points and four rebounds for the Challengers in a 59-39 victory at Bandon in a Southern Oregon Conference contest.
Hailey Monte, Gladstone
The senior had 22 points, shooting 5 for 8 from 3-point range, as well as four rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Gladiators in a 52-48 win over Madras in a Tri-Valley Conference game at Gladstone. She had 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, with three assists and a steal in a 57-35 conference victory against Estacada.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard had another big game for the Wildcats with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 10 assists, six steals and four rebounds, with only one turnover, in a 77-29 win at Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference game. She had 21 points, eight assists, seven steals and five rebounds in a 90-14 victory against Parkrose.
Runon Muroya, Western Christian
The senior tallied a game-high 25 points to help lead the Pioneers to a 73-10 win over Delphian in a Tri-River Conference regular-season finale.
Tori Noffsinger, Yoncalla
The freshman post scored a game-high 26 points, including 16 in the first half, in the Eagles’ 48-43 home win over Elkton in a Skyline League game.
Hazel Pepperling, Lebanon
The sophomore had a huge double-double for the Warriors with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and two blocks in a 59-37 victory at Dallas in Midwestern League action.
Savannah Sargent, Ashland
The freshman recorded a double-double for the Grizzlies with 12 points and 12 rebounds in their Midwestern League game at North Eugene.
Sara Schmerbach, South Medford
The senior guard had a solid performance for the Panthers with a game-high 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals in a 64-34 win over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference game at Grants Pass.
Brynn Smith, Willamette
The senior guard scored a game-high 19 points with four assists and four rebounds for the Wolverines in a 66-44 win at South Medford in a Southwest Conference showdown.
Freya Snow, Redmond
The sophomore center recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in helping the Panthers post a 67-31 win over Mountain View in an Intermountain Conference game at Redmond.
Keslynn Turner, North Clackamas Christian
The freshman scored a game-high 22 points for the Saints, sinking three 3-pointers, in a 52-42 win at North Douglas in a Class 1A nonleague showdown.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard had a big performance for the Comets with 28 points, nine steals and six assists in a 68-25 win over Thurston in a Midwestern League game at Crater.
Emma Zuniga, West Salem
The junior scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Titans in their 82-27 victory against Sprague in a Central Valley Conference game at West Salem.
