Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/10/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior center had a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers in a 67-37 win over Newberg in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at South Medford High School.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The senior had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Grizzlies in a 61-45 win over Forest Grove in a Class 6A state playoff second-round game at McMinnville High School.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The senior guard had a game-high 27 points, with seven 3-pointers, and two steals for the Cavaliers in their 89-38 win over North Medford in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Clackamas High School.
Emma Burlison, South Salem
The junior wing had 29 points and eight rebounds in a 66-46 win over Grant in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at South Salem High School.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore had 16 points, eight assists and six steals in the Lions’ 72-32 win against West Linn in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at West Linn High School. She had a potential game-saving block in the final moments of a 43-41 second-round win at Benson.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior guard had a double-double for the Warriors with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists in a 43-38 win over North Clackamas Christian in a Class 1A state tournament consolation game at Baker High School. She had 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 46-43 win over Country Christian in the consolation final.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard had 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in the Cavaliers’ 89-38 victory against North Medford in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Clackamas High School. She had 29 points in a 67-33 second-round win over Beaverton.
Olivia Davis, Taft
The sophomore post had a double-double for the Tigers with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in a 57-55 loss to Burns in a Class 3A state tournament consolation game at Marshfield High School.
Reese Filkins, Jesuit
The senior guard had a double-double for the Crusaders with 10 points and 12 rebounds in their 55-41 win against West Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Jesuit High School.
Kiara Green, Century
The junior center had 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots in leading the Jaguars to a 62-55 win over Mountainside in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at Century High School.
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
The junior had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in a 58-23 win over North Bend in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game at Philomath High School.
Celia James, Salem Academy
The senior guard had a game-high 16 points with four rebounds, three assists and a steal in leading the Crusaders to a 43-29 win against Western Christian in the Class 2A state championship game at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Reese Jordan, West Linn
The junior had 18 points, six assists and five steals for the Lions in their 72-32 win against Sheldon in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at West Linn High School.
Akylah Kaino, Burns
The senior had a triple-double for the Hilanders with 32 points, 19 rebounds, 10 steals, seven blocks and four assists in a 66-51 win over Cascade Christian in the Class 3A state tournament consolation final at Marshfield High School.
Jalee Maestrejuan, Jordan Valley
The junior turned in a double-double for the Mustangs with 14 points and 14 rebounds in their 43-32 victory against Country Christian in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal at Baker High School.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward poured in a Class 3A tournament-record 42 points with 10 rebounds, eight steals and an assist for the Challengers in a 63-41 win against Coquille in a state tournament consolation game at Marshfield High School.
Aspen Morris, Redmond
The senior center had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers in a 62-43 win over La Salle Prep in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game at Redmond High School.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard had a game-high 25 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds for the Wildcats in their 53-41 win over Corvallis in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game at Wilsonville High School.
Runon Muroya, Western Christian
The senior had a game-high 24 points, four assists, a block and a steal for the Pioneers in a 54-27 win against Weston-McEwen in a Class 2A state tournament semifinal at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Adie Nisly, Amity
The junior guard/wing had a game-high 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and an assist for the Warriors in a 43-41 win over Banks in the Class 3A state championship game at Marshfield High School.
Gretchen Orton, Jefferson
The senior guard had a near triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals, four assists and two blocks for the Lions in their 44-34 win over Cascade Christian in a Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal at North Bend High School. She had 26 points in a 52-43 semifinal loss to Amity.
Sofie Robel, Corvallis
The senior had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Spartans in a 53-41 loss at Wilsonville in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game.
Kaelyn Shoemaker, Union
The senior had game-high totals of 16 points and 17 rebounds in the Bobcats’ 50-44 win over Echo in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal at Baker High School. She had 18 points and 21 rebounds in a 54-42 semifinal victory against Jordan Valley.
Kaitlyn Siegner, Crane
The sophomore recorded a double-double for the Mustangs with 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and six steals in a 50-32 win over Union in the Class 1A state championship game at Baker High School. She had 24 points and 15 rebounds in a 49-25 semifinal win against Imbler.
Brynn Smith, Willamette
The senior guard tallied a game-high 23 points, giving her a school-record 1,997 career points, for the Wolverines in a 73-50 win against Jesuit in a Class 6A state playoff second-round game at Willamette High School.
Rachael Stirewalt, Imbler
The senior wing had a double-double for the Panthers with 15 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in a 62-58 victory against North Clackamas Christian in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal at Baker High School.
Keslynn Turner, North Clackamas Christian
The sophomore had a game-high 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block for the Saints in a 62-58 loss to Imbler in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal at Baker High School. She had 20 points in a 42-38 loss to North Douglas.
Nylah Vanthom, Banks
The sophomore guard had a game-high 19 points, four rebounds and an assist in leading Banks to a 33-30 win over Vale in a Class 3A state tournament semifinal at Marshfield High School.
