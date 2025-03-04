Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/3/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams.
Alissa Alvarez, Phoenix
The senior guard stepped up in a big way for the Pirates with 33 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 64-23 win over Mazama in a Skyline Conference game at Phoenix.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The senior guard had a huge performance for the Grizzlies with 37 points, 13 rebounds and two steals in their 67-50 win at Century in a Pacific Conference showdown.
Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep
The junior forward had 17 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks and four steals for the Falcons in a 45-28 win at Hillsboro in Northwest Oregon Conference play.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore guard had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal for the Lions in a 64-57 win over Tualatin in a Three Rivers League showdown at West Linn. She had 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 54-20 victory against Oregon City.
Addyson Clark, Sutherlin
The senior forward tallied a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs in their 54-23 win against Westside Christian in a Class 3A state playoff first-round game at Sutherlin.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior guard poured in a school-record 41 points, with six 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Warriors in a 67-36 home win over Joseph in a Class 1A state playoff first-round game. She had 31 points and six rebounds in a 55-31 second-round win over Rogue Valley Adventist.
Savannah Dahl, Forest Grove
The sophomore wing had 30 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, in the Vikings’ 50-42 win at Newberg in a Pacific Conference game. She tallied 20 points in a 59-49 victory against Sherwood.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard had a huge double-double for the Cavaliers with 36 points and 11 rebounds in their 91-49 win against Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Clackamas.
Anna Harper, Henley
The senior had a double-double for the Hornets with 18 points and 11 rebounds and surpassed 1,000 points for her high school career in a 75-43 win over Phoenix in a Skyline Conference game at Henley.
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
The sophomore poured in a game-high 30 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in the Warriors’ 60-44 victory over Seaside in a nonleague game at Philomath.
Nora Hudson, La Salle Prep
The sophomore forward had nine points and 13 rebounds in the Falcons’ 61-15 win at Milwaukie in Northwest Oregon Conference action.
Celia James, Salem Academy
The senior guard tallied a game-high 26 points for the Crusaders to help them post an 80-38 win over Nestucca in a Class 2A state playoff first-round game at Salem Academy.
Reese Jordan, West Linn
The junior guard had a huge game for the Lions in their 64-57 home win over Tualatin with 28 points — including six 3-pointers — eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. She had seven points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 54-20 victory against Oregon City.
Lindsey Kapanoske, La Salle Prep
The senior point guard averaged 13.5 points and 4.0 assists per game for the Falcons in wins at Hillsboro and Milwaukie in Northwest Oregon Conference games.
Ella Kellar, McNary
The junior forward/wing had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics in a 71-65 loss to Central Valley Conference champion South Salem. She finished her season with six double-doubles.
Mylie Lempea, Knappa
The junior had a double-double for the Loggers with 23 points and 10 rebounds in their 46-39 home win over Heppner in a Class 2A state playoff first-round game.
Kady Lindstrom, Crater
The senior poured in 30 points, sinking six 3-pointers, and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Comets in their 68-19 win against Churchill in a Midwestern League game at Crater.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had a game-high 21 points as well as six steals in helping the Challengers post a 53-44 win over Sutherlin in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game at Cascade Christian.
Dylan Mogel, Clackamas
The senior guard had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Cavaliers in a 96-16 win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference finale at Clackamas.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard had another big game for the Wildcats with 22 points, eight assists, six steals, five rebounds and a block in their 71-50 win over Canby in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Wilsonville.
Runon Muroya, Western Christian
The senior stepped up for the Pioneers with 18 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in their 67-23 home win against Bonanza in a Class 2A state playoff first-round game.
Mazie Reeser, Stanfield
The senior tallied a game-high 23 points for the Tigers in their 63-28 home victory against Trinity Lutheran in a Class 2A state playoff first-round game.
Sara Schmerbach, South Medford
The senior guard put up 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to help lead the Panthers to a 53-32 win at rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference game.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman had another big double-double for the Hornets with 28 points and 15 rebounds in their 68-26 win over Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference finale at Henley.
Kaitlyn Siegner, Crane
The sophomore poured in 35 points for the Mustangs, including 24 in the first half, in their 61-44 home win over Umpqua Valley Christian in a Class 1A state playoff second-round game.
Brynn Smith, Willamette
The senior guard had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Wolverines in their 56-36 win against Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference finale at Willamette.
Payton Starwalt, West Albany
The sophomore guard had another impressive week for the Bulldogs. She had 31 points in an 87-28 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette Conference game. She had 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in a 61-49 home win against Central.
Brooklynn Summers, McMinnville
The junior forward had 10 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a block in helping the Grizzlies post a 67-50 win at Century in a Pacific Conference game.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard had another solid performance for the Comets with 21 points, four assists and three steals in their 74-44 victory at Springfield in a Midwestern League game.
