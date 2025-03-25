Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (3/24/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Gracie Burnett, Beaverton
The sophomore catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run and a stolen base while also throwing a runner out for the Beavers in their season-opening 11-1 win at Sprague. She also hit for a .585 average with a double, a home run, three runs and two RBIs while also throwing out three runners on stolen-base attempts and picking a runner off first during the team’s four games in a spring break tournament in Las Vegas.
Sadie Caldwell, Liberty
The sophomore middle infielder went 1 for 2 at the plate with two walks and a run scored while also having three putouts and two assists in the field for the Falcons in their home opener with Lincoln.
Keana Cooper, Sunset
The junior, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs to help the Apollos edge West Salem 6-5 in a nonleague game played at Sunset High School.
Emeline Curaming, St. Helens
The sophomore turned in a complete-game pitching performance for the Lions, giving up one run on four hits while striking out 11 and walking two in a 4-1 nonleague win over Gladstone in a nonleague tilt played at St. Helens High School.
Emery Curtis, West Linn
The senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs to help the Lions run to a 17-1 win against Grant in a nonleague game played at West Linn High School.
Ava Diaz, Tualatin
The senior catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs to help lead the Timberwolves to a 9-2 win over Central in a nonleague game played at Tualatin High School. She also went 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs and five RBI in an 18-0 win over Wells.
Morgan Donivan, The Dalles
The sophomore second baseman was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a walk, two runs and three RBIs for the Riverhawks in a season-opening 20-5 home win over North Marion.
Soraya Dorsey, Sheldon
The junior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, a triple and six RBI for the Irish in a 15-2, five-inning win over Lebanon in a nonleague game played at Sheldon High School. She also picked up the pitching win, allowing two unearned runs on no hits while striking out nine and walking three.
Addi Faulkner, Forest Grove
The junior hit a home run, doubled, scored three times and drove in three runs to help power the Vikings to a 12-0 win at Corvallis in nonleague play.
Gianna Groner, Jefferson
The sophomore has shined on defense at second base for the Democrats, turning a double play in the team’s first game, all while also having a positive attitude she shows during every game and practice.
Blakely Hauck, Marist Catholic
The junior had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 20-6 win at Creswell in a nonleague contest.
Daphnie Heckel, Thurston
The junior catcher went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a triple, a walk, three runs and five RBIs to help the Colts edge Caldera 19-18 in a season-opening nonleague game played at Maple Elementary School.
Olivia Hildreth, Jesuit
The junior catcher went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, a home run, two runs and four RBIs to help the Crusaders post a 7-5 win over Tigard in a nonleague game played at Jesuit High School.
Jadynn Ireland, Willamette
The senior got her season off to a strong start, leading the Wolverines to an 8-3 nonleague win at North Eugene. At the plate, she went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. She also had a complete-game pitching performance, allowing three unearned runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking five. She also threw three perfect innings, striking out six, in a 15-0 win over Springfield. In addition, she struck out 15 in five innings of work in an 11-1 win against Clackamas.
Ashlynn Komp, Scappoose
The senior third baseman belted two home runs, scored three times and drove in five runs for the Indians in their season-opening 24-0 win over McKay in a nonleague game played at Scappoose.
Brooklyn Kuykendall, Grants Pass
The sophomore left-handed pitcher threw a two-hit shutout, striking our five and walking two in the Cavers’ 5-0 win over Yreka, Calif., in a nonleague game played at Grants Pass High School.
Kalani Lyman, Putnam
The senior catcher went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and four RBIs for the Kingsmen in their 16-11 win against Crescent Valley during play at the North Eugene tournament.
Hollie Maughan, Sherwood
The junior second baseman had a big day at the plate for the Bowmen, going 3 for 3 with a triple, a home run, two runs and five RBIs in an 18-0 win over Lake Oswego in a nonleague game played at Sherwood High School.
Alyssa McCormick, Barlow
The freshman first baseman doubled, homered, scored three runs and drove in three for the Bruins in a 13-4 win at Tigard in a nonleague contest.
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield
The senior first basemen went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, three runs and four RBIs for the Pirates in a 10-6 home win against Elmira/Mapleton.
Jasmine Morales, Roseburg
The junior pitcher gave up one unearned run on two hits while striking out 18 and walking three for the Indians in a complete-game performance in their 4-1 home win over Dallas in nonleague action.
Sloane Morris, Lake Oswego
The freshman catcher went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs for the Lakers in a 10-6 win over Central Catholic in a nonleague game played at Lake Oswego Middle School.
Kendall Murphy, Pendleton
The senior had a big all-around performance for the Buckaroos in their 14-1 win at Walla Walla, Wash. At the plate, she went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs. She also pitched five strong innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six and walking none.
Delaney Qualls, Lincoln
The senior shortstop went 3 for 5 at the plate with a triple, four runs, two RBIs, a walk and three stolen bases, including a delayed steal of home, in the Cardinals’ 22-4 win over Liberty in a nonleague game played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Charliann Renner, Barlow
The senior got her season off to a huge start in a 10-0 home win over Mountain View in nonleague play. She pitched a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one. She also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
Macy Rush, Willamette
The freshman first baseman went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs in the Wolverines’ 15-0 win over Springfield during play at the North Eugene tournament.
Layli Segura, Henley
The junior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs for the Hornets in a 16-1 win over Yreka, Calif., in a nonleague game played at the Lithia and Driveway Fields in Medford.
Violet Siegel, McNary
The junior utility player went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs to help lead the Celtics to a 9-5 win at Mountainside in a nonleague contest.
Anika Webster, Hillsboro
The sophomore catcher went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, a home run, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs in the Spartans’ 17-1 win over Cleveland in a nonleague game played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Kherington Wright, Forest Grove
The sophomore pitcher tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking two in a 3-0 win against Westview in a nonleague game played at Southridge High School. She also threw three shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking none, in a 12-0 win over Corvallis.
