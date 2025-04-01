Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (3/31/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Marti Anderson, La Grande
The senior catcher hit a home run, a double and drove in four runs to help power the Tigers to a 10-1 win over Vale in a nonleague game played at La Grande High School. She also homered and drove in four runs in an 11-1 victory against Gladstone.
Kiarra Belli, Tigard
The junior second baseman had a big day at the plate for Tigard, going 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double, three runs and three RBIs in a 9-7 loss to Jesuit in a Jesuit/Mountainside Tournament game played at Jesuit High School.
Josie Brooks, Molalla
The senior shortstop went 3 for 5 at the plate for the Indians with a home run, a double, two stolen bases, three runs and an RBI in a 14-13 eight-inning win over Liberty in a Nelson Spring Break Tournament game played at Nelson High School.
Keana Cooper, Sunset
The junior pitcher/infielder had a big all-around performance for the Apollos in their 10-0 win over Roosevelt at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament. She went 3 for 4 at the plate in the victory with a double, a home run, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs. She also pitched four no-hit innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Myleigh Cooper, Scio
The senior pitcher tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 15 and walking two for the Loggers in a 6-0 win over Banks in play at the Cove/Union Tournament, played at La Grande. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double in the victory. Before that, she hit two home runs and drove in four in an 18-0 tourney win against Burns.
Ana Fifita, Westview
The junior pitcher tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out a whopping 19 batters while walking one in the Wildcats’ 5-0 win against Wells in a Nelson Spring Break Tournament game played at Nelson High School. For the week, in 16 innings pitched, she struck out 40 batters while not giving up a run. She also scored three runs and had a team-high seven RBIs.
Annie Gunia, Sprague
The junior shortstop went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a triple, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI for the Olympians in a 15-8 victory against Baraboo, Wis.
Addison Hayes, Sprague
The junior went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs to help power the Olympians to a 15-8 win against Baraboo, Wis.
Jordan Knutson, South Medford
The senior was the winning pitcher in all four of the Panthers’ games at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament. In a total of 24 and two-thirds inning pitched, she gave up one earned run on 11 hits while striking out 49 and walking four. She also went 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, two runs and four RBIs in a 16-8 tourney win over Nelson.
Avery Latta, Lake Oswego
The freshman outfielder, batting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, a walk, two runs and four RBIs for the Lakers in a 17-0 win against Centennial at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament, played at Nelson High School.
Ambur Livingston, Putnam
The senior third baseman had a big day at the plate for the Kingsmen, going 4 for 6 with a home run, a double, three runs and five RBIs in their 17-10 win against South Eugene in play at the North Eugene Tournament.
Rylee Mathews, Liberty
The freshman utility player stepped up for the Falcons at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament. In the four games at the event she went 11 for 15 at the plate with five doubles, seven runs and 11 RBIs. She went 5 for 5 with two doubles, four runs and four RBIs in an 18-5 tourney win over Centennial.
Avery McClennen, Redmond
The sophomore pitcher has a 2-1 won-loss record and 21 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched for the Panthers while also going 4 for 11 at the plate with three walks. She also had shined as a strong teammate on the young squad.
Kaia McKenna, Sunset
The sophomore catcher went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, three stolen bases, three runs and five RBIs in the Apollos’ 18-1 victory against Gresham during play at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament, held at Nelson High School.
Jasmine Morales, Roseburg
The junior pitcher threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 for the Indians in their 4-0 win over Barlow at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament. She also allowed one run on four hits while striking out 11 and walking none in a 4-1 tourney win over Oregon City.
Brookelyn Morley, Stayton
The senior outfielder hit a home run, a triple, stole a base and scored twice in the Eagles’ 14-4 win over Seaside in play at the Seaside Tournamen.
Josalyn Netzel, McNary
The junior catcher belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning for the Celtics in their 7-6 win over Glencoe during play at the Best of the West tournament, held at Glencoe High School.
Avery Quaempts, Pendleton
The junior had a huge week for the Buckaroos during play at the Battle at the Beach event, held at Newport High School. In the four games, all wins, she went 7 for 8 at the plate with three home runs, two doubles, four walks, nine run and nine RBIs while also getting hit by a pitch three times.
Sophia Rider, Aloha
The senior second baseman went 9 for 12 at the plate with two doubles, two triples, seven runs and 11 RBIs for the Warriors in their four games in Arizona over spring break.
Grace Rowan, Hood River Valley
The senior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, four runs and seven RBIs in the Eagles’ 19-3 win against La Pine in action at the Lady Buff Classic, played at Madras High School.
Meah Saddler, Elkton
The senior went 4 for 5 at the plate with a double, a triple, three runs and six RBIs for the Elks in their 19-1 nonleague victory at Crow/City First Christian.
Maddy Sagapolutele, Gresham
The freshman went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, three runs and four RBIs in the Gophers’ 18-1 victory against Wells in action at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament, played at Nelson High School.
Presley Sarono-Ramos, Sherwood
The freshman pitcher/first baseman stepped up for the Bowmen in play at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament. She threw a no-hitter in a 2-1 win over Dallas, striking out 11 and walking three. She also threw five shutout innings in a 12-1 win over Grants Pass, giving up one hit while striking out nine and walking three. She also went 3 for 4 at the plate in that game with four RBIs.
Violet Siegel, McNary
The junior belted a walk-off grand slam home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Celtics in their 5-1 victory against Southridge in a Best of the West tournament game played at Glencoe High School.
Emily Tschida, South Albany
The junior catcher went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, a stolen base, three runs and five RBIs in a 17-5 victory against North Salem during action at the North Eugene Tournament.
Charly Upmeyer, Dayton
The sophomore had a huge performance for the Pirates in their four games at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament. She went 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple, a home run, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs in a 15-0 win over Elmira/Mapleton. Before that, she went 5 for 5 with a double, a triple, three runs and four RBIs in a 25-0 victory against Hoopa, Calif.
Honey Wampler-Bryan, Hood River Valley
The freshman went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, four runs and six RBIs in the Eagles’ 28-0 win over McKay in a game at the Lady Buff Classic, held at Madras High School. She also hit a home run in a 12-5 tourney win over Crook County.
Avery Wolf, West Linn
The sophomore pitcher threw a two-hit shutout, striking out six and walking one for the Lions in a 5-0 six-inning win over Mountainside in a nonleague game played at Mountainside High School.
Kherington Wright, Forest Grove
The sophomore pitcher tossed five shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out six and walking none for the Vikings in a 7-0 win against Lakeridge in a Best of the West tournament game played at Glencoe High School.
