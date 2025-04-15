Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Addie Bishop, Regis
The sophomore pitcher spun a six-inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking our 11 and walking two in the Rams’ 11-0 win at Culver in a Class 2A/1A Special District 2 contest.
Brooklyn Boyd, St. Paul
The freshman catcher, batting in the leadoff spot, went 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, one walk, five stolen bases, five runs and seven RBIs for the Buckaroos in their 25-9 win at Western Christian in a Class 2A/1A Special District 2 clash.
McKayla Castro, West Linn
The junior third baseman went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs for the Lions in their 10-5 nonleague victory at West Salem.
Gabby Chupp, Dayton
The freshman pitcher/infielder is making plenty of noise for the Pirates. She hit a two-run home run in an 18-0 win over Sheridan in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest. She also has struck out 14 of the 38 batters she’s faced this season while hitting at a .400 clip.
Kenna Clark, Tigard
The junior catcher went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers in their 9-5 win over Central Catholic in a nonleague game played at Tigard High School.
Brookyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior left-handed pitcher had a huge performance for the Warriors in their 9-0 home win over Elkton in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 game. In the circle, she threw a perfect game, striking out 14 of the 21 batters she faced. At the plate, she went 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs.
Lindsey Danner, Liberty
The junior utility player hit for a .750 average with two doubles, three walks, two stolen bases, four runs and two RBIs while also having a 1.000 fielding percentage with four putouts in two victories for the Falcons.
Kaylee Dinger, McMinnville
The senior third baseman hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs in the Grizzlies’ 10-4 win over Barlow in a nonleague game played at Glencoe High School.
Michaela Dueck, St. Helens
The senior third baseman hit two home runs and drove in five runs for the Lions in their 16-2 win at Tillamook in a Cowapa League contest.
Sarah Estes, Eagle Point
For the week, the junior catcher went 7 for 9 at the plate with eight runs and six RBIs, helping the Eagles sweep a three-game series with Ashland in Midwestern League action.
Ruby Frish, Roosevelt
The junior pitcher had a pair of big performances in the circle for the Roughriders in Portland Interscholastic League play. First, she threw five-inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking out 10 and walking one in a 10-0 win over Lincoln. Then she tossed a complete game, giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out 10 and walking one in a 9-1 victory against Wells.
Isabelle Guzman, Illinois Valley
The junior went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and five RBIs to help power the Cougars to a 20-7 win over Riddle/Days Creek in a Class 2A/1A Special District 6 tilt.
Hannah Houts, Silverton
The senior third baseman went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, three runs and four RBIs in the Foxes’ 9-5 win over La Salle Prep in a nonleague game played at Silverton High School.
Natalie Hudson, Henley
The senior shortstop hit a pair of home runs and scored three times for the Hornets in their 16-8 victory at Mazama in a Skyline Conference contest.
Abigail Huspeck, Nelson
The senior shortstop, batting in the leadoff spot, hit a home run, a double, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Hawks in their 9-8 win over Tigard in a nonleague game played at Nelson High School. For the week, she hit for a .444 average with two doubles, two home runs and an OPS of 1.879.
Natalie Kawaguchi, Mountainside
The junior shortstop had a big week for the Mavericks. In three games, all wins, she went 6 for 11 at the plate with six runs, four RBIs, three stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .615 while also having a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Cadence Kennedy, Mountain View
The sophomore catcher had a huge day at the plate for the Cougars, going 5 for 5 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs and six RBIs in their 21-6 nonleague victory at Madras.
Cadence Knebel, Douglas
The junior first baseman went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and four RBIs in the Trojans’ 11-3 home win over North Bend in a nonleague contest.
Jordan Knutson, South Medford
The senior went 3 for 3 at the plate with back-to-back home runs for the Panthers in their 23-0 win over South Eugene in a Southwest Conference contest.
Halle LaFontaine, Beaverton
The freshman second baseman/outfielder hit for a .667 average during the week, including a 5-for-5 day at the plate in a 15-7 win at Reynolds, with a stolen base and an OPS of 1.333 while also fielding at a 1,000 clip on six total chances, including a diving game-ending catch in a 3-2 win over Century.
Kady Ledbetter, Eagle Point
The junior first baseman helped the Eagles sweep a three-game series with Ashland in Midwestern League play, homering in all three games while also having six runs and eight RBIs.
Natalie Macik, McNary
The junior pitcher threw a one-hit shutout while also going 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs and four RBIs for the Celtics in a 17-0 nonleague win at Putnam.
Kya Mozingo, Crook County
The senior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with two home runs and four runs in the Cowgirls’ 14-7 nonleague win at Caldera.
Tina Padilla, Beaverton
The senior shortstop/third baseman hit for a .636 average in three games (all wins) for the Beavers during the week with three doubles, a triple and a slugging percentage of 1.091.
Abigail Perkins, McLoughlin
The junior shortstop hit a home run, a double and plated six runs for the Pioneers in their 16-0 win at Riverside in a Class 3A Special District 2 clash.
Addison Riedel, Beaverton
The junior pitcher/shortstop pitched 11 innings during the week, allowing four runs while striking out 11 and walking four. She also hit for a .417 average with two doubles, six runs, four RBIs, a slugging percentage of .657 and an OPS of 1.083.
Presley Sarono-Ramos, Sherwood
The freshman pitcher/first baseman had a strong week for the Bowmen, hitting for a .769 average with three home runs, five runs and eight RBIs. She also had a 0.00 earned-run average and 22 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched
Despina Seufalemua, Gresham
The senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs in the Gophers’ 16-5 nonleague victory at Lakeridge.
Hailey Smith, Philomath
The freshman pitcher shined for the Warriors in a doubleheader at Marshfield. She threw a three-hit shutout in the second game, striking out nine and walking none in a 6-0 win. In the first game, she went 5 for 5 at the plate with a double and an RBI. She also went 4 for 4 at the plate with three runs and five RBIs while pitching two shutout innings in a 21-2 win over Gaston.
Carsyn Sousa, Phoenix
The sophomore catcher, batting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, three runs and four RBIs in the Pirates 13-1 home win over Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference contest.
Braelyn Stone, Sheldon
The junior shortstop had three hits, including a three-run home run, and drove in four runs for the Irish in a Southwest Conference win at Willamette. She then had two hits, including another three-run home run, in a contest with North Medford while also playing standout defense.
Sloane Swenson, Southridge
The senior pitcher spun a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking three while also hitting a home run in the Skyhawks’ 9-0 win over La Salle Prep in a nonleague tilt played at Southridge High School.
Natalie Tlascala, North Medford
The junior infielder went 2 for 4 at the plate with a go-ahead, bases-loaded triple in the top of the seventh inning of the Black Tornado’s 4-3 win at Roseburg in a Southwest Conference contest.
Alyson Ware, Crook County
The junior catcher went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a triple, three runs and six RBIs for the Cowgirls in their 14-7 nonleague victory at Caldera.
