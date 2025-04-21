Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Lucy Anderson, McDaniel
The sophomore first baseman, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ 10-2 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Hamilton Park.
Maddie Angel, South Albany
The junior had a huge day at the plate for the RedHawks, going 4 for 5 with two home runs, two stolen bases and seven RBIs for the RedHawks in their 18-16 win at Crescent Valley in Mid-Willamette Conference action.
Jojo Appling, Mountainside
The sophomore pitcher threw six shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out 13 and walking one for the Mavericks while also going 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI in their 5-0 win against Sandy in a nonleague game played at Mountainside High School. For the week, she struck out 23 batters, and allowed just four walks, in 13 and two-thirds innings pitched, having an earned-run average of 0.51.
Brooklyn Bakke, Sprague
The senior outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs for the Olympians in a 10-4 loss to McNary in a Central Valley Conference game played at Sprague High School.
Sophia Beasly, Central
The junior shortstop went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and four RBIs for the Panthers in their 19-1 victory at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Taylor Bradfield, Yamhill-Carlton
The junior pitcher had a huge week for the Tigers, highlighted by a perfect game in a 9-0 win at Taft, where she struck out 17. For the week in the circle, which also included wins over Banks and Amity, she struck out 38 and walked five while having an earned-run average of 1.10. At the plate, she went 7 for 11 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs.
Maddie Brock, The Dalles
The senior shortstop went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and three RBIs in the Riverhawks’ 11-1 home win over Crook County in a Tri-Valley Conference game. She also went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs in an 11-0 win over Madras.
Saige Casey, Scappoose
The junior pitcher threw all 11 innings for the Indians, giving up four hits while striking out 14 and having one intentional walk in a 3-2, 11-inning win at Astoria in a key Cowapa League contest.
Myleigh Cooper, Scio
The senior pitcher had another strong performance for the Loggers in a 2-1 win at Dayton in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest. In the circle, she threw a complete game, allowing one run on six hits while striking out 12 and walking one. At the plate, she went 3 for 3 with a home run.
Kaylee Dinger, McMinnville
The senior belted a grand slam home run and scored twice for the Grizzlies in their 10-4 home win over Roseburg in a nonleague contest.
Ana Fifita, Westview
The junior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, three runs and three RBIs to help lead the Wildcats to a 13-5 win over Nelson in a nonleague game played at Westview High School.
Ashlynne Franssen, Gladstone
The sophomore pitcher had a huge performance for the Gladiators in a 10-0 six-inning win at Estacada in Tri-Valley Conference action. In the circle, she tossed a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two. At the plate, she went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four runs.
Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview
The sophomore pitcher had a big week, both pitching and hitting, for the undefeated Ravens. She pitched a shutout, striking out 11 and allowing just one hit, while also hitting a home run in a 13-0 win over Summit. She struck out 18 while having two hits, including a double, and an RBI in a 10-9 victory over Caldera, and she struck out 12 while going 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs in an 8-1 win over Bend.
Hannah Houts, Silverton
The senior third baseman went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, four runs and five RBIs in the Foxes’ 21-0 Mid-Willamette conference victory at Corvallis. In three games for the week, all wins, she hit for a .875 average in 12 plate appearances with seven hits, a home run, seven runs, seven RBIs, an on-base percentage of .917 and a slugging percentage of 1.375.
Michelle Katke, Century
The sophomore tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking none for the Jaguars in their 1-0 win over Clackamas in a nonleague game played at Century High School.
Katelyn Kimsey, Colton
The junior catcher is having a strong season for the Vikings, batting at a better than .600 clip. She went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs in a 16-11 win at Country Christian.
Ashlynn Komp, Scappoose
The senior third baseman had another big game for the Indians, going 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, three runs and three RBIs in a 13-2 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League contest played at Scappoose.
Karah Miller, McNary
The senior first baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs for the Celtics in their 10-0 win at Sandy in a nonleague contest.
Amyah Miranda, Cascade
The junior second baseman had a huge day at the plate for the Cougars, going 5 for 5 with a home run, a triple, three runs and six RBIs in a 22-10 win over North Marion in an Oregon West Conference game played at Cascade High School.
Jasmine Morales, Roseburg
The junior had another strong pitching performance for the Indians, throwing a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits while striking out 11 and walking one in a 4-0 win over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference game played at Roseburg High School.
Elle Morton, Caldera
The freshman outfielder had a big performance at the plate for the Wolfpack, going 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs in an 18-7 win at Mountain View in an Intermountain Conference clash.
Jaydn Pense, St. Helens
The sophomore third baseman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBIs in the Lions’ 13-0 win at Seaside in a Cowapa League contest.
Shaelee Remoket, Milwaukie
The senior had a strong week for the Mustangs, going 4 for 6 at the plate while also stealing six bases in six attempts in a pair of Northwest Oregon Conference games with Wilsonville.
Addison Riedel, Beaverton
The junior went 4 for 5 at the plate with a double, three runs and five RBIs while also picking up the pitching win for the Beavers in their 15-11 win over Newberg in a nonleague game played at Beaverton High School.
Cassidy Sandgren, Bend
The sophomore first baseman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and three RBIs for the Lava Bears in their 16-1 home win over Redmond in Intermountain Conference play.
Malia Scanlan, Cascade
The senior third baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, four runs and four RBIs in the Cougars’ 22-10 win over North Marion in an Oregon West Conference game played at Cascade High School.
Makenzie Schacher, Stayton
The junior first baseman went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs to help the Eagles soar to an 18-0 win at Newport in an Oregon West Conference tilt.
Paley Sullivan, Tualatin
The senior shortstop had a big day at the plate for the Timberwolves, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three stolen bases, three runs and four RBIs in a 13-4 win at Lakeridge in Three Rivers League play.
Kaveri-Kepanie Tuala, Gresham
The senior had a huge day at the plate for the Gophers, going 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double, three runs and five RBIs in their 15-5 nonleague victory at Aloha.
Delainy Willard, Newberg
The junior shortstop/outfielder led a big Tiger rally in a nonleague game with Beaverton. Trailing 14-0, she had both a leadoff walk and a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading to nine runs going up on the scoreboard in the frame.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App