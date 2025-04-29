Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Sophia Bloyd, Scappoose
The sophomore had a huge performance for the Indians in a 6-5 win over Pendleton in a nonleague game played at Scappoose High School. In the victory, she went 3 for 4 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs.
McKayla Castro, West Linn
The junior third baseman blasted three home runs, scored four times and drove in six for the Lions in their 14-4 win over Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League game played at Rosemont Ridge Middle School.
Carly Corder, Seaside
The junior shortstop went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, three stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs for the Seagulls in a 15-7 home win over Tillamook in a Cowapa League clash.
Destiny Cornwell, Sherwood
The senior pitcher had a big week for the Bowmen, not giving up any earned runs while striking out 17 batters in 11 innings of work, earning a pair of wins and a save in helping the team go 3-0.
Jayden Cote, South Medford
The senior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in the Panthers’ 13-2 nonleague victory at Sprague.
Madalynn Ehrens, Silverton
The sophomore catcher went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with three doubles, three runs and a pair of RBIs for the Foxes in their 12-0 win over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference tilt played at Silverton High School.
Ana Fifita, Westview
The junior pitcher struck out 24 batters over 16 innings pitched during the week, including a nine-strikeout performance against Jesuit. She also got a save in an 18-12 win over Franklin, putting down all six batters she faced. In addition, she had a home run and had seven RBIs during the week.
Jazmin Gallegos, Sheldon
The senior third baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and two RBIs for the Irish in a 10-6 win at South Eugene in a Southwest Conference contest.
Allison Glaze, Glencoe
The junior second baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs for the Crimson Tide in a 10-7 win at McMinnville in a key Pacific Conference contest.
Ava Graves, The Dalles
The junior outfielder went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, three runs and five RBIs for the Riverhawks in their 16-1 win at Madras in a Tri-Valley Conference clash.
Janelle Guiney, Bend
The freshman went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, a walk, two runs and four RBIs in the Lava Bears’ 16-2 win at Summit in Intermountain Conference play.
Zoee Howard, Philomath
The senior first baseman went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and five RBIs to help power the Warriors to a 20-8 win over Newport in an Oregon West Conference game played at Philomath High School.
Ashley Howitt, Crescent Valley
The sophomore smacked a home run, her first ever at the high school level, for the Raiders in their Mid-Willamette Conference contest against Lebanon.
Livi Jones, Roosevelt
The senior first baseman had a huge day at the plate for the Roughriders, going 4 for 5 with a home run, a triple, two doubles, two runs and seven RBIs in their 17-7 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Wallace Park.
Ellie Joseph, Oregon City
The senior left-hander threw a five-inning no-hitter, giving up one unearned run while striking out 10 and walking one in the Pioneers’ 11-1 win over Tualatin in a Three Rivers League game played at Oregon City High School.
Abby Kessler, Crescent Valley
The senior, who has shined on defense for the Raiders, made an amazing catch during the week, running down a deep fly and making the grab right before the ball hit the fence.
Kalea Lopes, Molalla
The senior first baseman went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate for the Indians in a Tri-Valley Conference win against Madras. For the week, in three games, she hit for a .727 average with eight hits and three RBIs.
Ruby Marak, Sandy
The junior showed her power at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs and three RBIs in the Pioneers’ 17-2 win at Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Amyah Miranda, Cascade
The junior went 3 for 4 at the plate with two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs for the Cougars in their 14-3 win at Newport in an Oregon West Conference contest.
Josalyn Netzel, McNary
The junior catcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run to help power the Celtics to an 11-0 win over Sprague in a Central Valley Conference tilt played at McNary High School.
Olivia Nunez, West Salem
The junior catcher had a big week for the Titans, hitting for a .462 average with a home run, 10 RBIs and an OPS of 1.425.
Emily Pacheco, Cottage Grove
The senior went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and two RBIs while also picking up the pitching victory, striking out 14, in the Lions’ 12-4 win at Marshfield in a Sky Em League contest.
Olivia Pompetti, Central Catholic
The sophomore powered the Rams’ offensive attack during the week, hitting for a .538 average with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs.
Portland Razo, Central Catholic
The sophomore had a big week for the Rams, hitting for a .683 average and stealing 10 bases in the team’s four games.
Charliann Renner, Barlow
The senior had a huge performance for the Bruins in their 10-0, five-inning home win over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest. At the plate, she went 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs. She also pitched a five-inning shutout, giving up six hits while striking out three and walking one.
Grace Rowan, Hood River Valley
The senior pitcher tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking three for the Eagles in their 10-0 win at Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference tilt. She also doubled twice and drove in three runs in the victory.
Maddy Sagapolutele, Gresham
The junior outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, two runs and five RBIs in the Gophers’ 10-0 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Gresham High School.
Malia Scanlan, Cascade
The senior third baseman went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in the Cougars’ 10-0 win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference clash played at Cascade High School. For the week, in three games, she went 7 for 8 in 10 plate appearances with two home runs, a double, a triple, seven runs and seven RBIs while having no strikeouts and twice getting hit by a pitch.
Grace Schellinkhout, Central Catholic
The freshman shined on offense during the week for the Rams, hitting for a .583 average over 15 plate appearances while having a pair of doubles, an RBI and two stolen bases.
Jade Seymour, La Pine
The junior catcher had a huge day at the plate for the Hawks, going 5 for 6 with a home run, two doubles, a stolen base, five runs and four RBIs in an 18-17 home win over Creswell in a Mountain Valley Conference contest.
Kailen Steffek, Cleveland
The junior third baseman went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and four RBIs for the Warriors in a 12-2 win at McDaniel in a key Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Kailea Takahashi, Forest Grove
The senior shortstop went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a sacrifice fly, two runs and two RBIs in the Vikings’ 12-5 victory at Newberg in a Pacific Conference contest.
Charly Upmeyer, Dayton
The sophomore pitcher had a huge performance for the Pirates in a 15-0, five-inning win at Santiam Christian in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest. In the circle, she hurled a five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine and walking one. At the plate, she went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. She then hit a home run, a triple, scored four times and drove in six in a 31-0 win over Jefferson.
Lindsey Wohlgemuth, Lincoln
The sophomore pitcher spun a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out 10 and walking one for the Cardinals in their 4-0 win at Wells in Portland Interscholastic League play.
