Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Marti Anderson, La Grande
The senior catcher went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, a walk, two runs and three RBIs in the Tigers’ 16-3 victory at Fruitland, Idaho.
Cambria Bachmeier, Roseburg
The senior went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs to help the Indians post a 12-0 win at Willamette in a Southwest Conference opener.
Sophia Bloyd, Scappoose
The sophomore shortstop went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs in the Indians’ 15-0 home win over The Dalles in a nonleague contest.
Jessie Brill, McDaniel
The sophomore shortstop/pitcher helped the Mountain Lions get off to a 2-0 start in Portland Interscholastic League play, going 5 for 7 at the plate with a pair of home runs (one in each game) and five RBIs in wins over Wells and Cleveland.
Lainey Briones, Estacada
The sophomore first baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, three runs and four RBIs to help power the Rangers to a 14-1 win over North Marion in a nonleague game played at Estacada High School.
Skylur Brown, Scio
The junior third baseman had a huge day at the plate for the Loggers, going 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in a 16-1 home win over Blanchet in a Class 3A Special District 3 opener.
Saige Casey, Scappoose
The junior had a big performance for the Indians in a 10-0 nonleague win over Marist Catholic. She had a complete-game shutout in the circle, allowing two hits while striking out 12 and walking none while also smacking a home run in the victory.
Destiny Cornwell, Sherwood
The senior pitcher spun a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking three in the Bowmen’s 4-0 nonleague victory at Wilsonville. For the week, she had 16 strikeouts and an earned-run average of 0.64 in 11 innings pitched.
Parker Doerr, Corvallis
The junior shortstop had a big day at the plate for the Spartans, going 4 for 5 with three triples, a double, two runs and six RBIs in their 20-9 nonleague win over Springfield in a game played at Maple Elementary School.
Kallie Eckman, Mountain View
The sophomore first baseman went 3 for 5 at the plate with two home runs, a stolen base, two runs and four RBIs in the Cougars’ 10-0 win at Crook County in a nonleague clash.
Scarlett Gordon, Hidden Valley
The senior pitcher tossed a six-inning, one-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking six in the Mustangs’ 10-0 nonleague win at Mazama. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple, a run and two RBIs in the victory.
Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview
The sophomore had a big performance for the Ravens in a 6-1 nonleague win at West Albany. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs. She also picked up the pitching win, allowing one-run on five hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Nora Hudson, La Salle Prep
The sophomore went 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of home runs, three runs and three RBIs to help power the Falcons to a 16-10 nonleague victory at Nelson.
Taylor Hudson, Clackamas
The junior first baseman had a big week for the Cavaliers, going 5 for 10 at the plate while hitting out of the leadoff spot with three doubles and nine RBIs while also having a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Brenna Jackson, Molalla
The junior pitcher/first baseman threw a five-inning no-hitter for the Indians, striking out nine and walking one in a 12-0 win over Valley Catholic in a nonleague game played at Molalla High School. She also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and four RBIs in the victory. She also threw a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out 14 and walking one, in a 9-0 win at Milwaukie, while also going 2 for 4 at the plate in that game.
Camryn Knight, Sherwood
The senior center fielder had a productive week for the Bowmen at the plate, hitting for a .500 average with three doubles, seven RBIs and two stolen bases in three games, all wins.
Ruby Marak, Sandy
The junior stepped up in a big way for the Pioneers in their 11-1 home win over Caldera in a nonleague tilt. At the plate, she went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. She also pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out two and walking one.
Lillian McCormick, Central
The senior pitcher had a huge performance for the Panthers in their 7-0, five-inning home win over Newberg in a nonleague contest. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs. She also pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking five.
McKinley Mecum, Grants Pass
The freshman second baseman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double and a pair of runs to help the Cavers post an 11-1 win over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference opener played at Grants Pass High School.
Jasmine Morales, Roseburg
The junior pitched the Indians to a doubleheader sweep over South Medford in Southwest Conference games played at Roseburg High School. She allowed just a total of three hits while striking out 14 and walking two in the 1-0 and 12-1 (five innings) victories.
Madeline Morningstar, Glendale
The senior shortstop went 3 for 3 with two home runs, three runs and three RBIs to help power the Pirates to an 18-0 home win over Bonanza in a Class 2A/1A Special District 6 opener.
Delaney Qualls, Lincoln
The senior shortstop went a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, a triple, two runs and three RBIs in the Cardinals’ 17-3 win against North Salem in a nonleague game played at Delta Park.
Kylan Rhinehart, Southridge
The sophomore shortstop went 2 for 5 at the plate with a home run, two runs and three RBIs for the Skyhawks in a 17-7 win at Hillsboro in a nonleague contest.
Piper Ruthrauff, West Linn
The junior catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with a solo home run for the Lions in their 11-1 victory at Westview in a nonleague contest.
Emma Shilhanek, Amity
The senior pitcher had a big performance for the Warriors in a 20-0 win at Jefferson in a Class 3A Special District 3 opener. At the plate, she went 2 for 4 with a home run, a walk, three runs and three RBIs. She also pitched five shutout innings, allowing four hits while striking out nine and walking two.
Ciera Singleton, Roseburg
The junior went 2 for 3 at the plate with an inside-the-park home run, three runs and three RBIs for the Indians in their 12-0 victory at Willamette in a Southwest Conference opener.
Abby Smithwick, North Valley
The junior pitcher threw a four-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one in the Knights’ 2-0 win at South Umpqua in a nonleague contest.
Reese Strode, Tualatin
The freshman pitcher tossed a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits while striking out eight for the Timberwolves in their 4-2 win over McNary in a nonleague game played at Tualatin High School.
Brooklyn Sweatman, Aloha
The senior shortstop had three hits, including a triple, for the Warriors in their 10-0 nonleague win at Forest Grove and she scored the team’s only run in a 5-1 loss to Glencoe. In addition, on defense, she handled nine total chances in the two games without an error.
Abigail Troutman, Canby
The junior shortstop went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, three stolen bases, two runs and four RBIs to help the Cougars post a 16-4 home win over Lebanon in a nonleague contest.
Mya Ward, West Salem
The senior shortstop went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, two walks, a stolen base, three runs and five RBIs for the Titans in a 19-5 nonleague victory at South Albany.
