Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/12/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Emma Anundi-Boland, Centennial
The senior catcher hit a home run, a double, scored three times and drove in four runs for the Eagles in their 15-10 win over Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Centennial High School.
Jojo Appling, Mountainside
The sophomore had a big week for the Mavericks, both pitching and hitting. In an 11-9 Metro League win over Beaverton, she hit three doubles and drove in a pair of runs while also throwing four scoreless innings, striking out five. For the week, she struck out 14 and gave up just two earned runs in 19 innings pitched while hitting for a .556 average.
Ainsley Arbow, Mountainside
The senior second baseman went 6 for 12 at the plate during the week while batting in the leadoff spot for the Mavericks. She also had nine putouts and seven assists on defense.
Lera Basom, Marist Catholic
The freshman shortstop went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a triple, a walk, four runs and three RBIs for the Spartans in their 17-5 home win over North Bend in a Sky Em League contest.
Danika Brackett, Crater
In a three-game series sweep over Eagle Point in a key Midwestern League series, the senior catcher/shortstop went 4 for 11 at the plate (while also reaching three other times on errors) with a home run, four stolen bases, six runs and three RBIs.
Kodi Carapinha, West Albany
The junior first baseman had a huge day at the plate for the Bulldogs, going 4 for 5 with two home runs, a double, three runs and eight RBIs in their 24-7 win at Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior pitcher threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out nine and walking none for the Warriors in their 10-0 home win over Powers in a nonleague contest.
Peyton Daggett, La Grande
The junior outfielder went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, a double, a walk, a stolen base and three RBIs for the unbeaten Tigers in their 16-1 win at Ontario in a Greater Oregon League contest.
Madison Dean, Milwaukie
The versatile sophomore, who has pitched, played at first base, third base and in the outfield for the Mustangs, had seven hits in eight plate appearances during the week with three doubles, a home run, three stolen bases, a .875 batting average, a slugging percentage of 1.625 and an OPS of 2.500.
Ayden Gardenhire, Gresham
The freshman pitcher threw a one-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none in the Gophers’ 12-0 win at Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Reaghan Gilbert, South Umpqua
The senior went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and a two-run walk-off home run for the Lancers in their 7-5 home win over Glide in a Far West League contest.
Hannah Houts, Silverton
The senior third baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, three runs and four RBIs for the Foxes in a 15-0 win over Corvallis. For the season, the Simon Fraser commit is hitting for a .553 average with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, 26 runs and 27 RBIs.
Ellie Joseph, Oregon City
The senior left-handed pitcher tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking two while also going 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, three runs and an RBI in the Pioneers’ 9-0 win at Tualatin in a Three Rivers League contest.
Courtney Gills, West Salem
In two games for the Titans, both wins, the junior went 3 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, two walks, four RBIs and an OPS of 1.714 while also going 2 for 3 with runners in scoring position.
Bella Godinez, Hillsboro
The junior first baseman had a big day at the plate for the Spartans, going 3 for 6 with a home run, two doubles, a stolen base, three runs and six RBIs in their 17-11 victory at Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference clash.
Jordan Knutson, South Medford
The senior pitcher threw a four-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking two while also hitting a pair of doubles and driving in a run for the Panthers in their 5-0 win at Willamette in a Southwest Conference tilt.
Jaelyn Lowry, Cascade
The sophomore pitcher tossed a no-hitter for the Cougars, striking out 10 and walking four in a 15-1 victory at Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference clash.
Lillian McCormick, Central
The senior pitcher had a huge all-around performance for the Panthers in their 11-1 five-inning home win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette conference game. In the circle, she allowed one run on one hit while striking out 13 and walking five. At the plate, she went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, three runs and six RBIs.
Rosie Montes, Thurston
The sophomore second baseman went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two stolen bases, two runs and four RBIs for the Colts in their 13-3 win over Springfield in a Midwestern League contest played at Thurston High School.
Daya Nelson, Gresham
The junior third baseman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs to help power the Gophers to a 12-0 win over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Clackamas High School.
Josalyn Netzel, McNary
The junior catcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, a run and four RBIs in the Celtics’ 21-0 win at South Salem in a Central Valley Conference contest.
Olivia Pompetti, Central Catholic
The sophomore shortstop went 4 for 4 at the plate with a walk-off triple in the bottom of the seventh inning, a double, two runs and three RBIs for the Rams in their 11-10 win over Barlow in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Delta Park. For the week, she hit for a .667 average in three games with four doubles, three walks and five RBIs.
Samaya Preston, Jefferson
The freshman smashed a grand slam home run for the Democrats in their Portland Interscholastic League game at Wells.
Delaney Qualls, Lincoln
The senior had another big game for the Cardinals, going 4 for 5 at the plate with a pair of doubles, two stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs in a 13-10 win over Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Erv Lind Stadium.
Portland Razo, Central Catholic
The sophomore hit for a .600 average during the week for the Rams with three walks and six runs in addition of going 10 for 10 on stolen-base attempts.
Mackenzie Roberts, McMinnville
The senior pitcher spun a five-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking two in the Grizzlies’ 10-0 victory at Century in a Pacific Conference contest.
Avery Rust, Tigard
The senior pitcher threw a five-inning shutout, allowing two hits while striking out eight and walking four in the Tigers’ 11-0 win over Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League game played at Tigard High School.
Presley Sarono-Ramos, Sherwood
The freshman threw a four-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking one in the Bowmen’s 1-0 win over Forest Grove in a key Pacific Conference contest.
Malia Scanlan, Cascade
The senior third baseman went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and five RBIs for the Cougars in their 18-2 win over Newport in an Oregon West Conference game played at Cascade High School.
Delainy Willard, Newberg
The junior catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and three RBIs to help power the Tigers to a 7-0 win at Liberty in a Pacific Conference contest.
