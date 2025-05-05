Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/5/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Brooklin Anderson, Madras
The sophomore catcher, hitting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, a stolen base, three runs and a pair of RBIs for the White Buffaloes in their 11-6 win at Crook County in a Tri-Valley Conference contest.
Marti Anderson, La Grande
The senior catcher went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with three doubles and five RBIs for the Tigers in their 14-3 win at Baker in a Greater Oregon League contest.
Audrey Brenden, Kennedy
The junior went a 4 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, three runs and six RBIs to help power the Trojans to a 14-4 home win over Umpqua Valley Christian in a nonleague contest.
Sienna Brown, Churchill
The junior pitcher had a huge week for the Lancers, helping them sweep Springfield in a three-game Midwestern League series. She threw a no-hitter in an 18-1 win, striking out seven and walking four. She allowed just a total of four hits in the other two games. She also went 12 for 13 at the plate in the series with three home runs, four triples and two doubles.
Lily Buendia, Junction City
The senior catcher had an absolutely huge day at the plate for the Tigers, going 4 for 4 with four home runs, two walks and seven RBIs in their 20-17 win at Marist Catholic in a Sky Em League clash.
Keana Cooper, Sunset
The junior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, four runs and two RBIs for the Apollos in their 15-1 Metro League victory at Beaverton.
Olivia Cooper, Junction City
The sophomore third baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two walks, three runs and six RBIs for the Tigers in a 20-17 win at Marist Catholic in a Sky Em League contest.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior had another big game for the Warriors, going 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, five runs and three RBIs in the Warriors’ 19-5 win at Umpqua Valley Christian/Camas Valley in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 contest.
Syren Ferguson, Thurston
The junior outfielder stepped up for the Colts in a Midwestern League doubleheader with Crater, going 6 for 8 at the plate, going 4 for 4 in one of the contests, with two doubles and three runs while also playing standout defense in the two games.
Sofia Forbito, Nelson
The senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a walk-off home run, a double and three RBIs for the Hawks in their 10-8 home win over Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference contest. For the week, in three victories, she hit for a .600 average with two home runs, a double, seven RBIs, two stolen bases and an OPS of 2.014.
Blakely Hauck, Marist Catholic
The junior went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run, three runs and four RBIs for the Spartans in a 20-17 home loss to Junction City in a Sky Em League game.
Jaiden Jaquez, Santiam Christian
The senior went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a walk, six stolen bases, four runs and two RBIs in the Eagles’ 17-3 win at Sheridan in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest.
Audrey Kirkland, Glendale
The junior went 4 for 5 at the plate with three doubles, three runs and three RBIs to help the Pirates get a 12-10 home win against Umpqua Valley Christian in a nonleague contest.
Alyssa Loza, Century
The senior shortstop had an incredible performance at the plate for the Jaguars, going 4 for 4 with two home runs, a triple, four runs and eight RBIs in their 17-1 win over Liberty in a Pacific Conference game played at Century High School.
Brookelyn Morley, Stayton
The senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, three runs and five RBIs to help power the Eagles to an 18-3 win at Philomath in an Oregon West Conference clash.
Josalyn Netzel, McNary
The junior catcher had a huge day at the plate for the Celtics, going 3 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs in their 15-1 nonleague victory at Newberg.
Xaianah Padasdao, Westview
The sophomore first baseman doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Wildcats in their 11-5 win over Beaverton in a Metro League game played at Westview High School.
Kayden Pairan, Central
The junior catcher hit a pair of home runs, scored three times and drove in three to help power the Panthers to a 19-4 win at Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Kali Parks, West Salem
In two games for the Titans, wins over McNary and South Salem, the junior went 3 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, two stolen bases, four walks, six runs, an RBI and an OPS of 1.778.
Mckenzee Peterson, Silverton
The senior pitcher, who was hurt at the beginning of the season, is back pitching for the Foxes, having a 6-1 record with four shutouts, a 3.31 earned-run average and 42 strikeouts with four walks. She’s also hitting for a .639 average in 36 at-bats, with four doubles, a home run and 21 RBIs.
Kaylee Pokorny, Barlow
The senior pitcher spun a three-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking none for the Bruins in their 11-0 win over Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Sandy High School.
McKenna Proffitt, Newberg
The senior first baseman blasted a three-run home run to get the Tigers on the scoreboard in their Pacific Conference game at McMinnville.
Delaney Qualls, Lincoln
The senior shortstop went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a walk, three runs and five RBIs to help power the Cardinals to a 16-1 win at McDaniel in a Portland Interscholastic League tilt.
Avery Radich, Clackamas
The senior catcher went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, a run and three RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers to a 13-1 at Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference clash.
Tawney Snair, Central
The freshman first baseman belted a pair of home runs and drove in five runs for the Panthers in their 19-4 victory at Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Sloane Swenson, Southridge
The senior pitcher spun a one-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking one for the Skyhawks in their 1-0 win over Westview in a Metro League game played at Southridge High School.
Charly Upmeyer, Dayton
The sophomore third baseman had another big day at the plate for the Pirates, going 3 for 5 with a home run, a triple, three runs and six RBIs in their 25-0 win at Blanchet Catholic in a Class 3A Special
District 3 contest.
Katelyn Vissers, Canby
The freshman catcher hit for a .500 average during the week for the Cougars, with a home run and four RBIs while also having 15 putouts from behind the plate.
Kai Wisher, Wells
The senior outfielder, a team captain in her fourth year on varsity, had a walk-off inside-the-park home run and five putouts in the outfield for the Guardians in their 7-6 home win over Cleveland in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Brynn Zeigler, South Eugene
The senior outfielder had a big week for the Axe, batting for a .889 average with two doubles, a triple, five stolen bases, six runs and an OPS of 2.222. She went 6 for 6 at the plate in a Southwest Conference doubleheader with Willamette, helping the team get a 10-8 win in the second game.
