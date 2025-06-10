Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (6/10/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Aryana Adams, Astoria
The sophomore outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and three RBIs for the Fishermen in their 9-4 victory at La Grande in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal contest.
Kassy Anderson, Thurston
The sophomore outfielder hit two home runs, including a walk-off three-run shot, and drove in five runs for the Colts in their 18-15 win over Crater in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal game played at Thurston High School.
Gabby Chupp, Dayton
The freshman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs in the Pirates’ 5-4 win over Yamhill-Carlton in a Class 3A state playoff semifinal tilt played at Dayton High School.
Myleigh Cooper, Scio
The senior pitcher recorded a complete-game performance for the Loggers, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out eight and walking two in a 9-3 win over Dayton in the Class 3A state championship game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. She also had a hit and scored three times in the victory.
Emeline Curaming, St. Helens
The sophomore pitcher spun a complete-game shutout, scattering seven hits while striking out five and walking two for the Lions in their 9-0 win over Pendleton in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal game played at St. Helens High School.
Cam Dalke, Scio
The junior catcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple, two runs and three RBIs for the Loggers in a 9-3 win against Dayton in the Class 3A state championship game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
Julia Edwards, North Medford
The sophomore pitcher had a strong all-around performance for the Black Tornado in a 9-2 victory against McMinnville in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal game played at North Medford High School. She recprded a complete-game pitching victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while also going 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.
Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview
The sophomore pitcher spun a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out 11 and walking three in the Ravens’ 9-0 win over Thurston in the Class 5A state championship contest, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
Amanda Hammer, Crater
The junior hit a pair of home runs and drove in six for the Comets in an 18-15 loss at Thurston in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal contest.
Daphnie Heckel, Thurston
The junior catcher went a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate with two home runs, three doubles, four runs and five RBIs in the Colts’ 18-15 win over Crater in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal contest played at Thurston High School.
Reece Jacobs, Grant Union/Prairie City
The senior outfielder went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, a run and three RBIs to help power the Prospectors to a 10-2 win over Weston-McEwen/Griswold in the Class 2A/1A state title contest, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
Kylie Kramer, Weston-McEwen/Griswold
The senior shortstop went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, two stolen bases and a pair of runs for the TigerScots in their 2-1 home win over North Douglas in a Class 2A/1A state playoff semifinal contest.
Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview
The senior shortstop went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI for the Ravens in their 9-0 win over Thurston in the Class 5A state championship game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
Addy Northway, Grant Union/Prairie City
The senior pitcher had a strong all-around performance for the Prospectors in their 10-2 win over Weston-McEwen/Griswold in the Class 2A/1A state championship game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. In the circle, she gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven and walking four. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 with a run.
Presley Sarono-Ramos, Sherwood
The freshman stepped up for the Bowmen in their 7-0 win at Jesuit in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal game. At the plate, she hit a solo home run. She also pitched three and a third scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one.
Maisy Schindler, Sherwood
The junior outfielder hit a pair of home runs and drove in four in helping power the Bowmen to a 10-6 win over North Medford in the Class 6A state championship game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. She also hit a grand slam home run in a 7-0 semifinal victory at Jesuit.
Kinnedy Scott, Ridgeview
The senior catcher, batting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs for the Ravens in their 6-2 win over Canby in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal game played at Ridgeview High School.
Hailey Svensen, Astoria
The sophomore third baseman went 3 for 3 at the plate with a sacrifice fly, a run and an RBI for the Fishermen in a 7-0 win over Astoria in the Class 4A state championship contest, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
Meagan Trissel, Scio
The senior first baseman went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs to help power the Loggers to a 7-6 home win over South Umpqua in a Class 3A state playoff semifinal contest.
Becca Tuivanu, North Medford
The junior third baseman went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, a run and two RBIs for the Black Tornado in a 9-2 win over McMinnville in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal game played at North Medford High School.
Brielle Ward, Weston-McEwen/Griswold
The junior pitcher threw a complete-game no-hitter, giving up one unearned run while striking out 15 and walking seven in the TigerScots’ 2-1 home win over North Douglas in a Class 2A/1A state playoff semifinal contest.
Savannah Watterson, Grant Union/Prairie City
The senior shortstop went 4 for 5 at the plate with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs for the Prospectors in their 10-4 victory at Salem Academy in a Class 2A/1A state playoff semifinal game.
Maddie Wilkin, Astoria
The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits while striking out nine and walking three for the Fishermen in their 7-0 win over St. Helens in the Class 4A state championship game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.