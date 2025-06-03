Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (6/2/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Sydney Arnold, Sunset
The freshman pitcher threw four no-hit innings, striking out 11 and walking one while also going 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBIs to help lead the Apollos to a 10-0 win over Barlow in a Class 6A state playoff second round game played at Sunset High School.
Isabelle Arthur, Perrydale
The junior pitcher threw a six-inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking out 14 and walking one in the Pirates’ 10-0 home win over Glendale in a Class 2A/1A state playoff first round contest.
Eleanor Baker, La Salle Prep
The junior had a big final week for the Falcons, going 9 for 12 at the plate with four home runs, including a three-home-run, seven RBIs performance in a win over Hillsboro.
Lily Buendia, Junction City
The senior catcher blasted a pair of home runs and drove in six runs for the Tigers in their 8-6 home win over Hidden Valley in a Class 4A state playoff first round contest.
Myleigh Cooper, Scio
The senior had a huge performance for the Loggers in their 15-2 home win over Elmira in a Class 3A state playoff second round contest. At the plate, she went 4 for 4 with three home runs and eight RBIs. She also pitched four and a third shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out 10 and walking none.
Daisha Cornwell, Sherwood
The junior shortstop helped the Bowmen go 3-0 in Class 6A playoff action for the week, going 7 for 8 at the plate with two walks, two stolen bases and four runs.
Abby Dimeo, Aloha
The senior third baseman smacked a home run and also played error-free defense for the Warriors in their 6-3 victory at Gresham in a Class 6A state playoff first round game.
Kaylee Dinger, McMinnville
The senior hit a home run, a double, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Grizzlies in their 5-0 victory against Westview in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest played at McMinnville High School.
Adaleigh Ellis, St. Helens
The junior shortstop had a huge day at the plate for the Lions, going 4 for 4 with a home run, a double, three runs and four RBIs in their 13-0 victory against Junction City in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal tilt played at St. Helens High School.
Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview
The sophomore pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking four for the Ravens in their 3-0 win over Bend in a Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal game played at Ridgeview High School.
Amanda Hammer, Crater
The junior first baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs for the Comets in their 11-0 home win over Hillsboro in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest.
Allison Hayzlett, Canby
The junior pitcher spun a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking four for the Cougars in their 1-0 win over Central in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at Canby High School.
Daphnie Heckel, Thurston
The junior hit a walk-off three-run home run for the Colts in their 15-13 win over West Albany in a Class 5A state playoff first round game. For the contest, she went 2 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs.
Olivia Hildreth, Jesuit
The junior catcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with a three-run home run and four RBIs for the Crusaders in their 10-0 win over Aloha in a Class 6A state playoff second round game played at Jesuit High School.
Reece Jacobs, Grant Union/Prairie City
The senior outfielder went 4 for 5 at the plate with two home runs, a double, three runs and four RBIs to help power the Prospectors to a 14-5 win at Heppner/Ione in a Class 2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal contest.
Ellie Joseph, Oregon City
The senior left-handed pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out 10 and walking none for the Pioneers in their 2-0 win at Mountainside in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest. She also had a hit and scored a run in the victory.
Addison Lowery, West Salem
The freshman third baseman went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, a walk, three runs and an RBI for the Titans in their 11-1 win against Lake Oswego in a Class 6A state playoff first round tilt played at West Salem High School.
Braeli Martin, West Salem
The senior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits while striking out 12 and walking none for the Titans in their 6-0 win over Southridge in a Class 6A state playoff second round game played at West Salem High School.
Gianna Micciche, Sunset
The senior outfielder went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, two runs and five RBIs for the Apollos in their 13-0 win over Grant in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Sunset High School.
Kendall Murphy, Pendleton
The senior had a huge performance for the Buckaroos in their 10-0 home win over Sweet Home in a Class 4A state playoff first round game. In their circle, she tossed a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 and walking none. At the plate, she went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Danika Richardson, South Umpqua
The junior catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and five RBIs to lead the Lancers to a 15-5 home win over North Valley in Class 3A state playoff second round action.
Avery Rust, Tigard
The senior pitcher spun a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking one for the Tigers in their 5-0 win over Sheldon in a Class 6A state playoff first round clash played at Tigard High School. She also threw nine and a third innings in a 1-0, 10-inning loss at Sherwood, allowing no earned runs on three hits while striking out 16 and walking three.
Emily Sakys, West Linn
The junior shortstop went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and six RBIs for the Lions in their 18-5 win over Nelson in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Rosemont Ridge Middle School.
Sahara Sankoh, Brookings-Harbor
The junior outfielder blasted a pair of home runs and had three RBIs for the Bruins in their 18-1 home win against Santiam Christian in a Class 3A state playoff first round tilt.
Presley Sarono-Ramos, Sherwood
The freshman pitcher threw seven no-hit innings, striking out 15 and walking two for the Bowmen in their 1-0, 10-inning win over Tigard in a Class 6A state playoff second round game played at Sherwood High School. For the week, she threw 11 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out 22.
Carlee Strand, La Grande
The senior belted a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Tigers in their 4-2 home win over Scappoose in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal contest. She also was the winning pitcher, giving up two unearned runs on seven hits while striking out eight and walking three.
Paley Sullivan, Tualatin
The senior shortstop blasted a first-inning three-run home run to set the tone for the Timberwolves in their 7-1 win at Glencoe in a Class 6A state playoff first round clash.
Brooklyn Sweatman, Aloha
The senior shortstop hit a home run while also playing error-free defense for the Warriors, handling four chances, in a 6-3 win at Gresham in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest.
Berkleigh Tuck, Jesuit
The senior outfielder, batting in the leadoff spot, went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three stolen bases, four runs and six RBIs for the Crusaders in their 17-0 victory against Sprague in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Jesuit High School. She also went 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs in a 15-1 quarterfinal win over Roseburg.
Maddie Wilkin, Astoria
The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout for the Fishermen, allowing two hits while striking out nine and walking two in their 8-0 home win against Henley in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal clash.
Kherington Wright, Forest Grove
The sophomore pitcher spun a five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine, walking none and hitting one batter in the Vikings’ 10-0 win over Grants Pass in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest played at Forest Grove High School.
