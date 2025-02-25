Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (2/24/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Banks girls basketball
Banks picked up its 16th consecutive victory by downing Yamhill-Carlton 47-35 in the championship game of the Coastal Range League Tournament at Lewis & Clark College. Banks, which improved to 23-3, got 11 points and six rebounds from sophomore Clarissa Shurts.
Bend girls swimming
The Lava Bears triumphed for the third year in a row, again winning the crown at the Class 5A state championships at the Tualatin Hills Recreation Center in Beaverton. Bend had 121 points. Redmond was second with 40. Junior Maddie Thornton won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke.
Bonanza girls basketball
The Antlers won the inaugural East Cascades Conference championship game, besting Trinity Lutheran 54-45 at Bonanza High School. Senior guard Mary Schooler scored 14 points for the Antlers, who improved to 15-11.
Burns wrestling
The Hilanders reigned supreme at the Class 3A Special District 4 tournament at Umatilla High School. Burn had 364.5 points, edging second-place Nyssa, which had 333. The Hilanders had seven individual district champions in Daniel Simpson (113 pounds), Kale Cornell (126), Canon Winn (132), Cannon Kemper (150), Easton Kemper (190), Joe Weil (215) and Eyon Mitchell (285).
Cascade Christian girls basketball
The Challengers clinched the Southern Oregon Conference championship with a 57-42 home win against Lakeview. Senior Isabel McCauley had 20 points and senior Jordynn Jones added 13 for Cascade Christian, which improved to 9-0 in conference play and to 20-4 overall.
Catlin Gabel boys swimming
The Eagles soared to victory at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at the Tualatin Hills Recreation Center in Beaverton. Catlin Gabel had 70 points. Newport was second with 47. Senior Adam Li won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
Catlin Gabel girls swimming
The Eagles triumphed at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at the Tualatin Hills Recreation Center in Beaverton. Catlin Gabel had 87 points. Sweet Home was second with 44. Sophomore Tia Chakrapani was victorious in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly, and freshman Summer Whittle took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Centennial girls wrestling
The Eagles took the crown at the Class 6A/5A Special District 2 tournament at Sandy High School. Centennial had 161.5 points. Barlow was second with 148. Genisis Anguiano won an individual title at 110 pounds.
Crescent Valley boys swimming
The Raiders claimed the title at the Class 5A state championships at the Tualatin Hills Recreation Center in Beaverton. Crescent Valley had 76 points. Summit was second with 47. Senior Landon Egeland won the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races, and senior Keller Evans was victorious in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
Crook County wrestling
The Cowboys battled their way to glory at the Class 4A Special District 4 tournament at La Grande High School. Crook County had 493 points. Pendleton was second with 325. The Cowboys boasted eight individual champions in Tanner Brumble (106 pounds), Alejandro Vargas (113), Chase Hemphill (126), Chance Yancey (132), Landon Lavey (138), Chase Brumble (144), Jayden Lopez (165) and Gavin Sandoval (175).
Crosspoint Christian boys basketball
The Warriors recorded a 69-47 win over Rogue Valley Adventist Academy in the Mountain Valley League championship game at Central Christian. Caden Moritz had 20 points and 18 rebounds for Crosspoint Christian, which improved to 21-5.
Dallas girls wrestling
The Dragons continued their success-filled season by winning the title at the Class 6A/5A Special District 3 tournament at McNary High School. Dallas had 296.5 points. McKay was second with 197.5. The Dragons had three individual champions in Polly Olliff (115 pounds), Jenna Rogers (145) and Gabriella Dyer (155).
Forest Grove girls wrestling
The Vikings triumphed at the Class 6A/5A Special District 1 tournament at Century High School. Forest Grove had 197 points. Southridge was second with 171.5. The Vikings had two individual champions in Renae Cook (130 pounds) and Kennedy Blanton (140).
Harrisburg wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the Class 3A Special District 2 tournament at Elmira High School. Harrisburg had 379 points. Santiam Christian was second with 283.5. The Eagles had seven individual district champions in Brandon Henderson (106 pounds), Braxton Henager (113), Andrei Donayri (120), Jackson Peterman (132), Trayson Truesdell (138), Brody Buzzard (175) and Hunter Langham (285).
Jesuit boys swimming
The Crusaders triumphed at the Class 6A state championships at the Tualatin Hills Recreation Center in Beaverton. Jesuit had 126 points. Sunset was second with 95. Senior Tenmy Wangpo won the 100-yard butterfly, and junior Suiyao Li sprinted to victory in the 50 freestyle.
Jesuit girls swimming
The Crusaders swam to victory at the Class 6A state championships at the Tualatin Hills Recreation Center in Beaverton. Jesuit had 118 points. Wells was second with 77. Naima Atay, Malia Mckean, Lisette Soto and Stela Sufuentes triumphed in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Marshfield wrestling
The Pirates battled to victory at the Class 4A Special District 3 tournament at Henley High School. Marshfield had 341 points. Mazama was second with 287. The Pirates boasted eight individual champions in Garron Castro (106 pounds), Charlie Morton (113), Hadyn Widdicombe (120), Trayton Forbes (126), Reese Hite (132), Aaron Sinnott (165), Aryan Wright (175) and Sylar Folau (285).
Newberg wrestling
The Tigers clawed their way to victory at the Pacific Conference district tournament at Liberty High School. Newberg had 352 points. Sherwood was second with 292.5. The Tigers had four individual district champions in Kiah Worthington (106 pounds), Sawyer Keinonen (126), Austin Wilhelm (132) and Gus Amerson (157).
North Douglas boys basketball
The Warriors won the Skyline League tournament championship, beating Days Creek 60-41 in the title game at Sutherlin High School. Jayden Montgomery had 22 points for North Douglas, which improved to 22-3.
Pleasant Hill wrestling
The Billies claimed the title at the Class 3A Special District 3 tournament at Coquille High School. Pleasant Hill had 250 points. Sutherlin was second with 209.5. The Billies had five individual tournament champions in Jack Quinones (106 pounds), Bryson Boyles (113), Boone Marquess (144), Vedder Anderson (157) and Ryder Swaim (285).
Scio boys basketball
The Loggers earned their first state playoff bid since the 1980-81 season by notching a 63-48 win over Santiam Christian in a PacWest Conference playoff game at Cascade High School. Scio earned the conference’s No. 3 spot and an automatic berth in the Class 3A state playoffs. Senior Hunter Courtney had 27 points for the Loggers, who will take an 18-7 record to the playoffs.
Sherwood boys basketball
The Bowmen recorded a 62-48 win at Century to clinch the Pacific Conference championship. Sherwood, which also bested Newberg and Liberty in conference games, is 11-0 in conference play and 19-5 overall. Avery Johnson scored a game-high 18 points for the Bowmen in the victory at Century.
Sweet Home wrestling
The Huskies claimed the title at the Class 4A Special District 2 tournament at Philomath High School. Sweet Home had 449 points. Cascade was second with 325.5. The Huskies had eight individual district champions in Keegan Jefferson (106 pounds), Riley Vaughan (113), Jesse Landtroop (120), Tytus Hardee (126), Dillan Davis (132), Kyle Zajic (157), Jacob Landtroop (165) and Luke Rosa (175).
Thurston girls wrestling
The Colts stepped up to claim the title at the Class 6A/5A Special District 4 tournament at North Eugene High School. Thurston had 270.5 points. Redmond was second with 231.5. The Colts had four individual district champions in Eily Asher (100 pounds), Teagan Merritt (115), Kristal Zamora (140) and Izabella Castlebery (190).
Tillamook wrestling
The Cheesemakers topped the field at the Class 4A Special District 1 tournament at Scappoose High School. Tillamook had 414.5 points. Scappoose was second with 256.5. The Cheesemakers had two individual tournament champions in Liam Pyle (106 pounds) and Koi Smith (175).
Trinity Lutheran boys basketball
The Saints bested Bonanza 63-44 in the inaugural East Cascades Conference championship game at Bonanza High School. Senior guard Andrew Imhoff had 27 points for Trinity Lutheran, which improved to 17-8.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App