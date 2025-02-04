Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (2/3/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Barlow boys basketball
The Bruins triumphed 91-46 over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Barlow, giving longtime Bruins head coach Tom Johnson career win No. 700. The Bruins moved to 6-0 in Mt. Hood Conference games and to 16-1 on the season with the victory.
Beaverton girls basketball
The Beavers edged Jesuit 45-43 in double overtime in a Metro League showdown played at Beaverton High School to claim sole possession of first place in the league standings at 4-0 (9-9 overall). Dara Oluwafemi had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers in the victory.
Caldera wrestling
The Wolfpack, with a score of 180 points, edged Beaverton, which scored 178.5, to claim the team title at the Joe Stewart Invitational, held at Putnam High School. Caldera had three individual champions at the tournament in Jacob Smoker (106 pounds), Jayce Topinka (132) and Denny Dean Jr. (144).
Canby wrestling
The Cougars claimed the championship at the Bill Geister Invitational, held at Clackamas High School. Canby triumphed at the 24-team tournament with a score of 332 points. Pendleton was second with 249. The Cougars had six individual champions in Dean Williams (126 pounds), Nico Yazzolino (138), Matthew Young (144), James Keinonen (175), Isaiah Parsons (190) and Jackson Doman (215).
Chemawa girls basketball
The Braves ended an 11-game losing streak and picked up its first varsity victory since Dec. 1, 2023 (the team played a JV schedule the rest of that season) by edging Delphian 46-41 in a Tri-River Conference game played at Chemawa. Freshman Piper Lockwood scored a game-high 14 points for the Braves in the victory.
Culver wrestling
The Bulldogs battled to victory at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational, held at Heppner High School. Culver took first place at the 13-team event with a score of 236.5 points. Irrigon was second with 182.5. The Bulldogs boasted five individual tournament champions in Santos Navarro (120 pounds), Cole Rahi (132), Carlos Fernandez (138), Noah Cory (144) and Daltin Taylor (285).
Dallas girls wrestling
The Dragons continued their successful season by triumphing at the Harrisburg All Girls Tournament, held at Harrisburg High School. Dallas took first place at the 18-team tournament with a score of 211.5 points. Crook County was second with 130. The Dragons had two individual tournament champions in Ah Pymm McDaniel (110 pounds) and Polly Olliff (115).
Illinois Valley wrestling
The Cougars turned in a strong performance in winning the Panther Coastal Clash, held at Gold Beach Junior/Senior High School. Illinois Valley triumphed with a score of 168.5 points. Glendale was second at 97.5. The Cougars boasted five individual tournament champions in Trevor Langdon (106 pounds), Justin Crowly (113), Garrett White (126), Grit Charitram (132) and Ethan Green (157).
Junction City girls swimming
The Tigers claimed victory at a three-team meet held at the Echo Hollow Pool in Eugene. Junction City triumphed with a score of 455 points. Marist Catholic was second with 400. Lily Jackson finished first in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events to help lead the way for the Tigers.
Lake Oswego boys skiing
The Lakers turned in an impressive performance in winning the Three Rivers League slalom race, held at Mt. Hood Meadows. Lake Oswego triumphed with a two-run team time of 4 minutes, 16.81 seconds. Lincoln was second at 4:30.60. The Lakers also had the individual winner of the race in William Herion, who had a two-run time of 1:19.50.
Lakeview girls wrestling
The Honkers won the championship at the Panther Coast Clash, held at Gold Beach Junior/Senior High School. Lakeview took first place at the tournament with a score of 89 points. Rogue River was second with 69. The Honkers had two individual tournament champions in Emma Halbleib (100-105 pounds) and Riley Stubb (110-115).
Marist Catholic boys swimming
The Spartans triumphed in a three-team meet held at the Echo Hollow Pool in Eugene. Marist Catholic finished first at the meet with 492 points. Philomath was second with 343. Jonathan McDonough sprinted to victory in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races to help lead the way for the Spartans.
Marshfield wrestling
The Pirates captured the championship at the Junction City Invitational, held at Junction City High School. Marshfield took first place at the tournament with a score of 217 points. St. Helens was second at 201.5. The Pirates had four individual tournament champions in Garron Castro (106), Charlie Morton (113), Reese Hite (132) and Skylar Folau (285).
Philomath girls basketball
The Warriors scored a 27-26 win over Stayton in a showdown between the top two ranked Class 4A teams in the state in an Oregon West Conference showdown played at Philomath High School. Sophomore Reagan Heiken scored the game-winning basket with 7.1 seconds left to play in the game for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1 in conference play and to 14-3 on the season. Stayton moved to 3-1 in conference play and to 17-1 for the season.
Redmond girls basketball
The Panthers had two big victories in Intermountain Conference play, winning 49-8 at home against Ridgeview and triumphing 73-30 at Bend behind 24 points by senior Dylan Cheney. With the two wins, Redmond moved to 3-0 in conference play and to 12-5 on the season.
Riverside girls wrestling
The Pirates claimed gold at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Girls Invitational, held at Heppner High School. Riverside triumphed at the tournament with a score of 94 points. Heppner was second with 57. The Pirates had five individual tournament champions in Mayte Pacheco (105 pounds), Adalia Chavez (115), Megan Wiseman (130), Katelyn Wiseman (140) and Rebecca Wiltberger (170).
Santiam Christian wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the Howell Invitational, held at Monroe High School. Santiam Christian took first place at the event with a score of 296 points. Oakland was second with 125. The Eagles had six individual tournament champions in Conway Montgomery (126 pounds), Cash Nelson (132), Sam Schmidgall (138), River Nygren (150), Kamran Ness (157) and Jeremy Ness (165).
Sherwood wrestling
The Bowmen claimed the championship at the Jack Berger Invitational, held at Silverton High School. Sherwood triumphed at the 20-team event with a score of 273.5 points. Sandy was second at 261. The Bowmen had two individual tournament champions in Caden Burnett (106 pounds) and Grayson Fabrycki (150).
South Medford boys swimming
The Panthers scored a 108-74 win over rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference dual meet held at the Rogue X complex in Medford. Devon Scott sprinted to victory in the 50-yard freestyle, Joe Pastrano triumphed in the 100 butterfly, Kenton Fine took first place in the 500 freestyle and Logan Casper won the 100 backstroke for the victorious Panthers.
Southridge girls wrestling
The Skyhawks soared to victory at the Jack Berger Invitational, held at Silverton High School. Southridge triumphed at the 16-team tournament with a score of 154.5 points. Hillsboro was second with 141.
St. Helens girls wrestling
The Lions stepped up to claim the team title at the Bill Geister Invitational, held at Clackamas High School. St. Helens topped the 27-team field with a score of 167 points. Centennial was second with 140. The Lions had two individual tournament champions in Kallee Kester (140 pounds) and Jadyn Pense (170).
Thurston boys basketball
The Colts stayed unbeaten in Midwestern League play by scoring a 58-41 win at Churchill in a key Midwestern League contest. Senior Noah Blair led the way for Thurston in the victory with 18 points. The Colts, who also got a 55-42 conference win over Ashland, moved to 6-0 in conference games and to 15-3 on the season.
Wells girls skiing
The Guardians soared to victory at the Three Rivers League slalom race held at Mt. Hood Meadows. Wells took first place at the event with a two-run team time of 4 minutes, 58.79 seconds. Lakeridge was second at 5:08.34. Leila Loriaux finished in third place in the individual standings at 1:29.32 to help the Guardians secure the team win.
Western Christian boys basketball
The Pioneers won 79-41 at Regis, with Gavin Hall scoring 29 points, and they triumphed 87-30 at home against Colton in Tri-Valley Conference games to up their winning streak to 12 games. Class 2A Western Christian improved to 11-0 in conference play and to 17-3 on the season with their only losses coming against Class 6A opponents Oregon City, West Salem and Sprague.
Wilsonville boys basketball
The Wildcats picked up their 11th straight victory, topping La Salle Prep 78-55 in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Wilsonville High School. Senior guard Cole Hammack tallied 31 points in the win for the Wildcats, who moved to 8-0 in NWOC play and to 15-2 on the season.
