Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (3/17/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
—
Baker boys basketball
The Bulldogs won their second consecutive Class 4A state championship, beating Marshfield 64-46, behind 25 points and 10 rebounds by Isaiah Jones, in the tournament title game at Forest Grove High School. Baker, which also defeated Crook County and Cascade at the tournament, finished its season 19-8.
Barlow boys basketball
The Bruins won the first state title in program history with a 61-55 victory against Jesuit in the Class 6A state tournament championship game at the Chiles Center. Senior Brayden Barron had 17 points and nine rebounds. The Bruins, who also bested Sprague and West Linn at the tournament, ended their season 27-3.
Clackamas girls basketball
The Cavaliers earned a berth in the Class 6A state championship game by beating top-seeded Jefferson 77-57 in a semifinal at the Chiles Center. Senior Jazzy Davidson led the way for Clackamas with 36 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers, who fell to Tualatin in the state title game, ended their season 27-3.
Crater girls basketball
The Comets claimed the first state title in program history in dramatic fashion, beating South Albany 64-58 in overtime in the Class 5A state championship game at Linfield University. Junior guard Taylor Young had a game-high 25 points. The Comets, who also defeated Wilsonville and Redmond at the tournament, ended their season 28-1.
Jesuit boys basketball
The 11th-seeded Crusaders beat Central Catholic in the quarterfinals and bested Metro League rival Westview 62-48 in the semifinals, behind 20 points by Isaac Bongen, to earn a spot in the Class 6A state tournament championship game at the Chiles Center. Jesuit, which fell to Barlow in the final, finished its season 19-11.
La Salle Prep boys basketball
The ninth-seeded Falcons edged defending champion Summit 57-56 in the Class 5A state championship game at Linfield University. Vance Sheffield had 20 points, and Paul Skoro sank the winning free throw with 1.2 seconds left. The Falcons, who also downed top-seeded Caldera and Northwest Oregon Conference foe Wilsonville at the tournament, finished their season 21-8.
Marshfield boys basketball
The Pirates defeated Phoenix 64-41 in the quarterfinals and bested Mazama 65-43 in the semifinals, behind 29 points from Steel Carpenter, to reach the championship game of the Class 4A state tournament at Forest Grove High School. Marshfield, which fell 64-46 to Baker in the title game, ended its season 23-4.
Philomath girls basketball
The Warriors tipped Cascade 43-37 in a Class 4A state tournament semifinal to earn a spot in the championship game. Reagan Heiken and Anneka Steen each scored 15 points. The Warriors who lost 47-38 to Stayton in the championship game, finished their season 23-6.
South Albany girls basketball
The RedHawks came oh-so-close to winning the Class 5A state title, as they were edged 64-58 in overtime by top-seeded Crater in the title game. South Albany, which finished its season 24-5, reached the final by defeating Silverton 48-39 in the semifinals at Linfield University, behind 10 points by Taelyn Bentley.
Stayton girls basketball
The Eagles battled their way to a 47-38 win over Oregon West Conference rival Philomath in the Class 4A state championship game at Forest Grove High School. Kathryn Samek had a game-high 18 points. The Eagles, who also downed Seaside and Baker at the state tournament, ended their season 27-1.
Summit boys basketball
The Storm came close to repeating as Class 5A state champion, falling 57-56 against La Salle Prep in the tournament title game at Linfield University. Summit notched a 61-39 win over Crescent Valley in the quarterfinals and downed Canby 47-45 in overtime in the semifinals behind 11 points and 10 rebounds by Ryder Grieb. The Storm finished the season 20-9.
Tualatin girls basketball
The Timberwolves won the first state title in program history, topping Clackamas 63-58 in the Class 6A state championship game at the Chiles Center. Freshman point guard Love Lei Best led the way for Tualatin with 26 points. The Timberwolves, who also bested South Medford and Willamette at the tournament, finished their season 26-2.
