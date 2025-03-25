Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (3/24/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Blanchet Catholic girls track and field
The Cavaliers got their season off to a fast start, winning at the Jim Mucken Memorial Invitational, held at Blanchet Catholic High School. The host school triumphed at the meet with a score of 190 points. Salem Academy was second with 112. Senior Molly Mucken won the shot put (33 feet, 0 inches), the discus (116-7) and the javelin (108-5) to help lead the Cavaliers to victory.
Catlin Gabel girls tennis
The Eagles soared to an 8-0 home win over Philomath in a nonleague contest. Amanda Perez got a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles for Catlin Gabel. In the No. 1 doubles match, the Eagles’ team of Eliana Yoken and Sanaya Sharan triumphed 6-2, 6-1.
Central Catholic boys lacrosse
The Rams got their season off to a super fast start, opening with nonleague road victories at Camas, Wash. (11-5), Century (19-2) and Lake Oswego (8-5).
Clackamas girls golf
The Cavaliers took first place at the first Mt. Hood Conference tournament of the season, held at Stone Creek Golf Club. Clackamas triumphed with a score of 372 strokes. Nelson was second with 395. Sophomore Jessi Tantog won tourney medalist honors with a score of 78 to pace the Cavaliers.
Crater girls track and field
The Comets soared to victory in the varsity division at the Crater Classic Track and Field Invitational, held at Dutch Meyer Stadium. Crater took first place at the event with a score of 143 points. South Medford was second with 89. Claire Davenport won the high jump and she ran a leg on the winning 4 x 100 meter relay team to help lead the way for the Comets.
Crook County boys track and field
The Cowboys turned in an impressive performance in winning the Breaking the Ice meet, held at Crook County High School. The host squad triumphed with a score of 276 points. Madras was second with 179.5. Senior Eli Oelkers had a big meet for the Cowboys, winning both hurdles events and have a winning mark of 21 feet, 2.25 inches in the long jump.
Forest Grove softball
The Vikings got off to a flying start to the season, getting a 12-0 victory at Corvallis and a 3-0 win against Westview. Sophomore pitcher Kherington Wright threw a total of10 shutout innings, striking out 18, in the two wins.
Glencoe boys golf
The Crimson Tide took the team title at the season-opening Pacific Conference tournament, held at Michelbook Golf Course in McMinnville. Glencoe claimed first place at the tourney with a score of 303 strokes. Sherwood was second with 309. Senior Brody Landaker claimed medalist honors with a round of 71 in leading the way for the Crimson Tide.
Glide boys track and field
The Wildcats claimed victory at the Small Schools Season Opener, held at Glide High School. The host team triumphed with a score of 125.5 points. Lowell was second with 99. Freshman Collin Groth sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash and senior Josiah Long won the 800 to pace the Wildcats.
Jesuit girls golf
The Crusaders used a balanced attack to take first place at the initial Metro League tournament of the season, held at Quail Valley Golf Club. Jesuit was victorious with a team score of 341 strokes. Sunset was second with 361. Senior Cecili Hayes finished in third place in the individual standings with her round of 83 to lead the way for the Crusaders.
La Grande softball
The Tigers are off to a 5-0 start to the season, posting wins over The Dalles, Lakeland (Idaho), Lowery (Nev.), Lewiston (Idaho) and Twin Falls (Idaho). La Grande scored a total of 67 runs in those victories.
Lake Oswego boys golf
The Lakers got their season off to an impressive start, winning the Tigard-Tualatin Preseason Showcase, held at Tualatin Country Club. Lake Oswego triumphed with a score of 297 strokes. Tigard was second at 309. Dew Woolworth won tourney medalist honors with a score of 67 strokes to pace the Lakers.
La Pine baseball
The Eagles got off to a fast start to the season, getting wins over Oakridge (10-0), Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (9-8) and South Umpqua (7-2) to quickly move to 3-0.
Lebanon boys tennis
The Warriors got their season off to a winning start, topping Philomath 7-1 in a nonleague match played at Philomath High School. Hunter Jacobson won 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match and the team of Eli Weber and Danny Vo triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles to help lead the way for Lebanon.
McMinnville girls track and field
The Grizzlies turned in a strong performance in winning the Jim Barks Grizzly Bear Open, held at McMinnville High School. The host team triumphed with a score of 171 points. Grant was second with 118. Junior Tayah Curry won both hurdles events and senior Alison Jensen was victorious in both the long jump and the triple jump to lead the way for the Grizzlies.
Myrtle Point/Pacific baseball
The Bobcats went 4-0 at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament, held at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer, defeating Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian (1-0), Salem Academy (12-8), Waldport (21-11) and Oakridge (10-6). The Bobcats also had a 5-3 season-opening win at Illinois Valley, as the squad is off to a 5-0 start to the season.
North Eugene girls golf
The Highlanders took the top spot at the Siuslaw Invitational, held at Florence Golf Links. North Eugene triumphed at the eight-team tournament with a score of 374 strokes. Sheldon was second with 395. Senior Francesca Tomp won medalist honors with a round of 77 in leading the way for the Highlanders.
Philomath baseball
The Warriors won their season-opener for the first time in four years, triumphing 3-1 at Santiam Christian in a nonleague contest. Sophomore left-hander Caleb Babcock had 10 strikeouts on the mound to lead the way for Philomath.
Philomath girls tennis
The Class 4A Warriors opened their season by scoring an 8-0 nonleague victory at Lebanon. Adele Beckstead triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Philomath’s No. 1 doubles team of Maggie King and Clara Neville won its match by a 6-1, 6-0 score.
Roseburg girls lacrosse
The Indians started their season by scoring a 10-4 victory against Eugene United in a contest played at Churchill High School. Elleen Miller helped lead the way for Roseburg with a game-high eight goals.
Salem Academy girls golf
The Crusaders triumphed at the season-opening Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 tournament, held at McNary Golf Club. Salem Academy triumphed at the event with a team score of 355 strokes. Harrisburg was second at 355. Alex Willcoxen won medalist honors with a score of 84 to lead the way for the Crusaders.
Sandy boys track and field
The Pioneers, who scored 108 points, edged Centennial, which scored 106.5, and McNary, which had 106, to win the title at the Kingsmen Icebreaker, held at Putnam High School. Junior Jasiah Cochran won both the long jump and triple jump events to help lead the Pioneers to victory.
Scappoose boys track and field
The Indians stepped up to win the Cowapa League Ice Breaker, held at Scappoose High School. Scappoose won at the meet with a score of 147 points. St. Helens was second with 81. Junior Max Everett sprinted to victory in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and sophomore Bennett Fink won both hurdles events to help the Indians record the team victory.
Silverton girls track and field
The Foxes, with a score of 182.5 points, claimed victory at the Silverton Cloud Breaker, held at Silverton High School. Wilsonville was second with a score of 152.5. Junior Lexi Enzenberger sprinted to victory in both the 100 and 400-meter dashes to help lead the way for the Foxes.
St. Paul softball
The Buckaroos opened their season with a pair of impressive victories, winning 18-3 at Gervais and triumphing 19-3 at Blanchet Catholic in nonleague contests.
Valley Catholic boys track and field
The Valiants turned in a strong performance in triumphing at the NW Catholic Icebreaker, held at Valley Catholic High School. The host squad took first place with a score of 249 points. La Salle Prep was second with 152. Senior Andrew Klopic sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.2 seconds and he had a winning distance of 19 feet, 11 inches in the long jump to lead the way for the Valiants.
Vernonia boys track and field
The Loggers triumphed at the Clatskanie Twilight Icebreaker, held at Clatskanie High School. Vernonia took first place with a score of 147.5 points. Clatskanie was second with 126. Cody Buehrer triumphed in both hurdles races to help the Loggers notch the team victory.
West Linn baseball
The defending Class 6A state champions opened their season with a 10-0 home win over Barlow and a 9-4 victory at Foothills, Calif. Senior pitcher Carson Boyer thew four no-hit innings for the Lions in the five-inning victory against Barlow.
Westview boys golf
The Wildcats triumphed at the Canby Invitational, held at Willamette Valley Country Club, with a score of 309 strokes, and then they took first place at the season-opening Metro League tourney, held at Quail Valley, again with a team score of 309. Jake Rodgers led the way for Westview at the Canby Invite with a score of 75. He then shot a team-best 73 at Quail Valley.
Willamette softball
The Wolverines went 5-0 during the opening week of play, scoring wins against North Eugene (8-3), Clackamas (11-1), Springfield (15-0), South Eugene (12-4) and North Eugene (18-0). Senior Jadynn Ireland pitched at least some innings in every one of the victories, including a 15-strikeout performance in the win over Clackamas.
