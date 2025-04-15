Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (4/14/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Beaverton girls track and field
The Beavers stepped up to take first place at the Wilsonville Invitational, held at Wilsonville High School. Beaverton topped the 17-team field with a score of 110 points. West Linn was second with 81. Junior Jadyn Crawford sprinted to victory in both the 100-meter dash, in a time of 12.33 seconds, and the 200, in 25.67, to help lead the Beavers to the team win.
Caldera boys tennis
The Wolfpack won all four of its dual matches, including a 5-3 victory against the host Roseburg squad, to take first place at the Roseburg Invitational.
Cascade softball
The Cougars got a 12-2 home win against Pleasant Hill and then swept a doubleheader at Marist Catholic by scores of 10-7 and 14-10 to go 3-0 for the week and up their season record to 9-0.
Churchill girls track and field
The Lancers triumphed at the Roseburg Twilight Invitational, held at Roseburg High School. Churchill took first place in the 21-team event with a score of 76.5 points. Corvallis was second at 69. Junior Addison Kleinke cleared 13 feet to win the pole vault and she had a winning distance of 18-2 in the long jump to help the Lancers claim the team crown.
Corvallis boys golf
The Spartans claimed victory at the Mid-Willamette Conference tournament held at Spring Hill Golf Club. Corvallis took first place with a score of 306 strokes. Dallas was second at 337. Chase Brown finished in second place in the individual standings with a score of 74 to pace the Spartans.
Eagle Point softball
The Eagles swept a three-game Midwestern League series with Ashland, outscoring the Grizzlies by a total margin of 45-15. Junior Kady Ledbetter homered in all three games for Eagle Point while also scoring six runs and driving in eight.
Glencoe baseball
The Crimson Tide opened Pacific Conference play by getting a three-game sweep against Forest Grove, topping the Vikings 4-0, 9-7 and 14-0. Senior Lucas Culbertson threw four shutout innings while going 3 for 4 at the plate for Glencoe in the 14-0 victory.
Glencoe boys golf
The Crimson Tide triumphed at the Pacific Conference tournament held at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro. Glencoe took first place with a score of 322 strokes. Sherwood was second with 337. Owen Irving claimed tourney medalist honors with his round of 72 to lead the way for the Crimson Tide.
Henley baseball
The Hornets went 2-0 in Skyline Conference play during the week, winning 18-2 at Mazama and besting Hidden Valley 5-2 at home. Senior Beau Pyle went 3 for 3 at the plate with five RBIs in the win at Mazama.
Joseph girls track and field
The Eagles soared to victory at the 16th-annual Pepsi Invitational, held at the Union Athletic Complex. Joseph took first place with a score of 121.5 points. Weston-McEwen was second with 80. Junior Caleigh Johnson had a winning time of 27.78 seconds in the 200-meter dash and she had a winning throw of 115 feet, 10 inches in the javelin to lead the way for the Eagles.
La Grande girls track and field
The Tigers turned in an impressive performance in winning the La Grande Invitational, held at La Grande High School. The Tigers took first place at the meet with a score of 215.5 points. Imbler was second with 106. Senior Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson ran to victory in the 1,500-meter run, in a time of 4 minutes, 52.83 seconds, and she won the 3,000 in 10:40.38 to lead the way for the Tigers.
Lake Oswego girls golf
The Lakers had another strong showing, winning the Three Rivers League tournament held at Oswego Lake Country Club. Lake Oswego triumphed at the tourney with a score of 324 strokes. West Linn was second at 372. Junior Hailey Lim won medalist honors with her score of 69 to lead the way for the Lakers.
La Salle Prep boys golf
The Falcons got the victory at the Northwest Oregon Conference tournament held at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby. La Salle Prep had a score of 316 strokes to edge Canby by two shots. Jonas Caddell finished in third place individually with a score of 77 to lead the way for the Falcons.
Lincoln boys track and field
The Cardinals won the team title at the T Smith Need for Speed Invitational, held at Sherwood High School. Lincoln took first place at the 34-school event with a score of 61.5 points. Caldera was second at 49. Sophomore Greyson Murff was second in the 110-meter high hurdles and he was fifth in the discus to help the Cardinals claim the team crown.
Madras boys track and field
The White Buffaloes triumphed at the Sisters Invitational, held at Sisters High School. Madras took first place at the event with a score of 171.5 points. Sisters was second with 113. Senior Andres Aguilar triumphed in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 1.5 inches and he had a winning distance of 44-4 in the triple jump to help lead the White Buffaloes to the team victory.
Marist Catholic boys golf
The Spartans triumphed at the Marshfield Invitational, held at Tokatee Golf Club. Marist Catholic topped the 11-team tourney with a score of 331 strokes. Marshfield was second with 341. Christian Guerrero tied for third place individually with a round of 75 to help lead the way for the Spartans.
McMinnville girls track and field
The Grizzlies claimed team gold at the Vic Downs Mac Invite, held at McMinnville High School. The host team took first place with a score of 116 points. Camas, Wash., was second with 106. Junior Tayah Curry had a winning time of 48.41 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and senior Alison Jensen had a winning mark of 35 feet, 0.75 inches in the triple jump to help lead the Grizzlies to the team victory.
Mountainside softball
The Mavericks went 3-0 during the week, getting a 7-4 win at West Linn followed by a 6-0 victory at Lake Oswego and an 8-0 home win over Putnam. Junior shortstop Natalie Kawaguchi went 6 for 11 at the plate during the week with three stolen bases, six runs and four RBIs during the week.
Santiam Christian girls golf
The Eagles soared to victory at the Diamond Woods tournament, held at Diamond Woods Golf Course, located near Monroe. Santiam Christian triumphed with a score of 443 strokes, edging second-place Harrisburg by four shots. Akira White claimed tourney medalist honors with a round of 88 to pace the Eagles.
Scio softball
The Loggers went 2-0 in Class 3A Special District 3 play, topping Santiam Christian 23-0 and Amity 15-0 in district games played at Scio High School. With the two wins, the Loggers improved to 4-0 in district contests and to 8-0 on the season.
Sisters girls track and field
The Outlaws, with their score of 137.5 points, edged second-place Madras, which scored 129, to take first place at the Sisters Invitational, held at Sisters High School. Senior Mae Roth cleared 11 feet, 9 inches to win the high jump and junior Brooke Duey had a winning time of 50.32 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to help the Outlaws claim the team victory.
Sunset softball
The Apollos went 3-0 for the week, getting a 14-3 win at Nelson, a 9-6 victory over previously unbeaten Sherwood and a 5-4 home win against Tigard. With the three victories, Sunset improved to 11-1 on the season.
The Dalles boys tennis
The Riverhawks swept Philomath 5-0 in a nonleague dual match held at Philomath High School. The Dalles’ Jonathan Rodriguez got a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the No. 1 singles match. At No. 1 doubles, the Riverhawks team of Dante Kim and Orlando Vargas scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Thurston baseball
The Colts opened their Midwestern League schedule by posting a three-game sweep against Churchill, topping the Lancers by scores of 8-1, 5-4 and 4-0. Senior Collin Hernandez threw a three-hit shutout in the 4-0 victory, striking out seven and walking three.
Tigard girls track and field
The Tigers, with a score of 61 points, tipped second-place Caldera by two points to take the title at the 33-school T Smith Need for Speed Invitational, held at Sherwood High School. Junior Marissa Johnson won both the shot put, with a mark of 43 feet, 2 inches, and the discus, with a throw of 143-4, to help lead the way for the Tigers.
Warrenton baseball
The Warriors went 3-0 in Class 3A Special District 1 play during the week, beating Corbett 7-1, Catlin Gabel 18-2 and Westside Christian 14-3. Senior shortstop Talon McGrorty went 3 for 3 at the plate with four runs and three RBIs in the victory at Catlin Gabel.
West Linn boys golf
The Lions took the title at the Three Rivers League tournament held at Oswego Lake Country Club. West Linn triumphed with a team score of 306 strokes. Lakeridge was second at 309. Junior Cade McVicker took medalist honors with his score of 69 to lead the way for the Lions.
West Linn boys track and field
The Lions turned in a dominating performance in taking first place at the Wilsonville Invitational, held at Wilsonville High School. West Linn topped the 17-team field with a score of 146 points. Wilsonville was a distant second at 68. Sophomore Cooper Roms sprinted to victory in both the 100-meter dash, in a time of 11.15 seconds, and the 200, in 22.29, to help the Lions get the team win.
Weston-McEwen boys track and field
The TigerScots triumphed at the 16th-Annual Pepsi Invitational, held at the Union Athletic Complex. Weston-McEwen took first place at the meet with a score of 135 points. Union was second with 100. Junior Wyatt Parsons sprinted to victory in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and sophomore Lokaa Tso won both the long jump and triple jump to help lead the way for the TigerScots.
Westview baseball
The Wildcats opened Metro League competition by getting a three-game sweep against Mountainside. Westview topped the Mavericks by scores of 9-4, 3-2 and 1-0. The three wins ups the Wildcats’ season record to 5-3.
