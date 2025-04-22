Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (4/21/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Bandon boys golf
The Tigers triumphed at the Eugene Country Club Invitational with a score of 296 strokes. Grants Pass was second at 312. Sophomore Sevren Quinn had a round of 70, tying him for tourney medalist honors, to lead the way for Bandon.
Beaverton girls track and field
The Beavers, with a score of 94 points, edged second-place Wells by one point to win the team title at the Therapeutic Associates Chehalem Classic, held at Newberg High School. Junior Bailey Shields had a winning mark of 40 feet, 10 inches in the shot put and senior Alison Pace had a first-place throw of 124-1 in the javelin to pace the Beavers.
Blanchet Catholic baseball
The Cavaliers stayed unbeaten on the season, moving to 14-0 with a 24-0 win over Willamina and a 10-0 victory against St. Helens. Senior outfielder Tyson Smith went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, three runs and two RBIs in the win over the Lions.
Cascade boys tennis
The Cougars swept Philomath 8-0 in an Oregon West Conference match held at Cascade High School. Andrew Suelzle picked up a 6-0, 6-4 victory for the Cougars in No. 1 singles play. At No. 1 doubles, the Cascade team of Brady Santibanez-Walling and Maximilian Wilson got a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Clackamas girls golf
The Cavaliers triumphed at a Mt. Hood Conference tournament held at Greenlea Golf Course with a round of 321 strokes. Nelson was second at 343. Sophomore Jessi Tantog claimed tourney medalist honors with a 1-over-par round of 63 to lead the way for Clackamas.
Crater girls track and field
The Comets soared to victory at the Fourth-annual Phoenix Invitational, held at Phoenix High School. Comet took first place at the event with a score of 139 points. Klamath Union was second with 94. Junior Kamdyn Johnson sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.12 seconds and she won the 400 in 59.93 to lead the way for the Comets.
Crook County boys track and field
The Cowboys stepped up to get the victory at the 23rd Prefontaine Rotary Invitational, held at Marshfield High School. Crook County took first place at the meet with a score of 178 points. Marshfield was second with 118. Senior Eli Oelkers had a big meet for the Cowboys, running to victory in the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 15.25 seconds, winning the 300 hurdles in 39.85 and having a winning mark of 22 feet, 7 inches in the long jump.
David Douglas girls track and field
The Scots claimed the team title at the Laker Classic, held at Lake Oswego High School. David Douglas took first place at the event with a score of 117 points, edging second-place McMinnville, which scored 113. Senior Khloe Huskic triumphed in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 6 inches and she had a winning distance of 35-8 in the triple jump for the Scots.
Glencoe boys golf
The Crimson Tide continued its strong season, triumphing at the 6A/5A Preview tourney, held at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn. Glencoe took first place at the event with a score of 306 strokes. Summit was second at 322. Senior Brody Landaker tied for second place in the individual standings with a round of 72 to help lead the way for the Crimson Tide.
Henley boys track and field
The Hornets claimed victory at the Fourth-annual Phoenix Invitational, held at Phoenix High School. Henley triumphed at the event with a score of 135 points. Eagle Point was second with 84.5. Junior Joseph Janney sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in 21.96 seconds and he was second in the 100 in 10.82 to help the Hornets claim the team title.
Hood River Valley softball
The Eagles got off to a flying start to Northwest Oregon Conference play, beating Parkrose by scores of 17-1 and 18-0 and getting a 13-3 win over Putnam. Hood River Valley, which now has a seven-game winning streak, improved to 11-2 on the season with the three conference victories.
Junction City boys golf
The Tigers triumphed at the Marshfield Invitational, held at Shadow Hills Country Club. Junction City took first place at the 13-team tourney with a score of 362 strokes. North Bend was second with 364. Connor Gibson tied for second place individually with a round of 85 to lead the way for the Tigers.
Lake Oswego boys golf
The Lakers took first place at the Three Rivers League tournament played at Stone Creek Golf Club with a score of 294 strokes. Tigard was second at 301. Junior Drew Woolworth claimed tourney medalist honors with a round of 65 to pace Lake Oswego.
Madras boys track and field
The White Buffaloes turned in a strong performance in triumphing at the La Pine Invitational, held at La Pine High School. Madras took first place at the event with a score of 161 points. Summit was second with 83. Senior George Roberts ran to victory in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 10.40 seconds and he was victorious in the 1,500 in 4:19.23 to pace the White Buffaloes.
McDaniel baseball
The Mountain Lions opened Portland Interscholastic League play by sweeping Franklin in a two-game series, beating the Lightning 9-6 and 12-10. Senior Owen Sonne went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs while also drawing six walks in the series for McDaniel, which is now 9-4 on the season.
Oregon City boys track and field
The Pioneers triumphed at the Willamette Falls Invitational, held at Oregon City High School. The host team took first place at the 22-team meet with a score of 126 points. Scappoose was second with 75.5. Keaton Moore sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.75 seconds and he was part of the winning 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relay teams to help lead the way for the Pioneers.
Ridgeview softball
The Ravens stayed unbeaten on the season, moving to 12-0 by getting three wins in Intermountain Conference play, beating Summit 13-0, Caldera 10-9 and Bend 8-1. Sophomore pitcher Brezlyn Hagemeister got all three wins while also having six hits, including a home run, and seven RBIs for the week.
Roseburg boys tennis
The Indians rolled to a 7-1 win over North Medford in a Southwest Conference dual match played at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. Ramin Abrahime got a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles for Roseburg. At No. 1 doubles, the Indians duo of Davide Falleni and Ryder Sullivan posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Sherwood boys track and field
The Bowmen won the team title at the Therapeutic Associates Chehalem Classic, held at Newberg High School. Sherwood took first place at the event with a score of 76.33 points. Wells was second with 73. Senior Wilson Medina won the 100-meter dash, senior Andrew Waletich won the 400 and senior Dylan Weniger ran to victory in the 1,500 to help lead the way for the Bowmen.
Silverton boys track and field
The Foxes triumphed at the Laker Classic, held at Lake Oswego High School. Silverton took first place at the meet with a score of 142.5 points. South Eugene was second with 92. Senior Tristan Keopadapsy cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump and he had a winning distance of 43-4 in the triple jump to help lead the way for the Foxes.
Sisters girls track and field
The Outlaws, with a score of 126 points, edged second-place Madras, with scored 122, to take first place at the La Pine Invitational, held at La Pine High School. Freshman Nona Smith won both the 200-meter dash and the 400 while senior Emily Picard ran to victory both the 1,500 and the 3,000 to help lead the way for the Outlaws.
South Salem baseball
The Saxons stayed unbeaten on the season, moving to 13-0, by sweeping McNary in a three-game Central Valley Conference series by scores of 19-0, 11-0 and 25-4. Senior Kevin Semm went 5 for 10 at the plate during the series with a grand slam home run, five runs and 10 RBIs.
Sunset girls golf
The Apollos triumphed at a pair of Metro League tournaments. Sunset first took the top spot at a league tournament held at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro with a round of 340 strokes. The Apollos then won at Chehalem Glenn in Newberg, shooting a 331.
Thurston baseball
The Colts swept a three-game series with North Eugene, beating the Highlanders by scores of 6-0 (behind Grady Saunders’ no-hit pitching performance), 7-2 and 8-1. With the three victories, Thurston now has a six-game winning streak while improving to 6-0 in league play and to 12-2 for the season.
Tigard softball
The Tigers got off to a 2-0 start to Three Rivers League play, getting an 8-1 victory at Lake Oswego and a 2-0 home win against Oregon City. The Tigers improved to 6-7 on the season with the two victories.
Vale girls track and field
The Vikings stepped up to win at the Cove Charter School 1A-2A-3A Regional Invitational, held at Eastern Oregon University. Vike took first place at the 20-team event with a score of 124.75 points. Imbler was second at 102.5. Junior Claire Johnson sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.17 seconds and she won the 100 high hurdles in 16.69 to lead the way for the Vikings.
West Salem girls track and field
The Titans claimed victory at the Titan Track Classic, held at West Salem High School. The host team triumphed at the event with a score of 109 points. Lebanon was second with 92. Junior Mia Rasca ran to victory in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4 minutes, 43.93 seconds to help the Titans win the team title.
Wilsonville girls golf
The Wildcats claimed first place at the Northwest Oregon Conference tournament held at Charbonneau Golf Club with a 15-over-par round of 271 strokes. Canby was second at 355. Evie Dunn and Layla Sidhu each shot an even-par 64 to tie for medalist honors and lead the way for Wilsonville.
Yamhill-Carlton softball
The Tigers went 3-0 during the week, winning 9-0 at Taft, edging Banks 4-3 and getting a 16-1 win over Amity. Junior Taylor Bradfield pitched all three games for Yamhill-Carlton, throwing a perfect game in the win at Taft, striking out 17. The Tigers, who are on a seven-game winning streak, are now 5-1 in Class 3A Special District 3 play and 7-5 on the season.
