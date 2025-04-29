Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (4/28/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Cascade girls track and field
The Cougars, with a score of 60 points, edged second-place Coquille, with scored 55, to take first place at the Meet of Champions 4A-1A, held at Sweet Home High School. Senior Kalina Saechao had a winning mark of 41 feet, 10 inches in the shot put and she triumphed in the discus with a throw of 128-3 to help lead Cascade to the victory.
Corvallis baseball
The Spartans went 3-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play during the week, getting 6-1 and 12-2 wins over Lebanon and a 3-0 victory against Silverton behind junior Andrew Street’s shutout pitching performance against the Foxes. Corvallis, which now has a seven-game winning streak, improved to 7-0 in conference play and to 12-4 on the season.
Grant boys track and field
The Generals triumphed at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, held at Jesuit High School. Grant took first place at the event with a score of 39 points. Sandy was second with 31. Senior Antoin Hawthorne sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash to help lead the way for the Generals.
Henley boys track and field
The Hornets triumphed at the Coldwell Banker Mazama Invitational, held at Mazama High School. Henley took the team title with a score of 126 points. Crook County was second with 116.5. Junior Joseph Janney ran to victory in the 400-meter dash, senior Nolan Sieben took first place in the javelin and junior Antonio DelaRosa took first in the discus for the victorious Hornets.
Lake Oswego girls lacrosse
The Lakers picked up a pair of wins during the week, beating rival Lakeridge 13-2 in a game played at Lake Oswego High School and getting a 15-7 victory at Wilsonville. Millie Prager scored four goals in the win over the Pacers and Barrett Doan scored six goals in the win at Wilsonville for Lake Oswego, which improved to 9-3 on the season.
La Salle Prep softball
The Falcons upped their Northwest Oregon Conference winning streak to six games by getting a 13-2 victory against Parkrose and 13-6 and 16-5 wins over Putnam in NWOC play during the week. La Salle Prep, which claimed sole possession of first place in the conference standings at 6-0, is now 10-6 on the season.
Lebanon boys track and field
The Warriors claimed victory at the Rob Allen Twilight Invitational, held at Lebanon High School. The host squad placed first with a score of 139 points. Sprague was second at 129. Junior Cade Weber ran to victory in the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.01 seconds and he was second in the 200 at 23.15 to help the Warriors get the team win.
Lincoln boys lacrosse
The Cardinals went 2-0 during the week, getting a 15-0 win over Central Catholic in a game played at Delta Park and then besting Grant-Central Eastside in a game played at Lincoln High School. With the two wins, the Cardinals moved to 4-0 in Columbia Conference contests and to 10-2 for the season.
Marist Catholic boys golf
The Spartans turned in a strong performance in winning the Trysting Tree Invitational, held at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis. Marist Catholic took first place at the event with a score of 311 strokes. Stayton was second with 335. Christian Guerrero claimed medalist honors at the tourney with a round of 71 to help lead the way for the Spartans.
Nyssa girls track and field
The Bulldogs triumphed at the Don Walker Invitational, held in Nyssa. The host team took first place with a score of 115 points. Imbler was second with 86. Senior Jazmin Pascacio sprinted to victory in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1 minute, 1.52 seconds and she won the 800 in 2:32.27 to help lead the way for the Bulldogs.
Oregon Episcopal School girls track and field
The Aardvarks were victorious at the Lewis & Clark League meet held at Valley Catholic High School. OES took first place at the event with a score of 149 points. Catlin Gabel was second with 129. Senior Lauren Tittel ran to victory in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1 minute, 1.29 seconds to pick up a win for the Aardvarks.
Pendleton baseball
The Buckaroos swept a two-game Greater Oregon League series with La Grande, beating the Tigers 11-2 and 16-2 while also picking up a 10-7 win over Scappoose in a Class 4A nonleague showdown. With the three wins, Pendleton, which now has a nine-game winning streak, improved to 6-0 in league play and to 12-6 for the season.
Philomath girls tennis
The Warriors topped Molalla 7-1 in a nonleague dual match held at Molalla High School. Philomath senior Adele Beckstead scored a 6-0, 6-3 win in the No. 1 singles match. At No. 1 doubles, the Warriors’ team of Lucie Oster and Maggie King triumphed 6-3, 6-3.
Sandy baseball
The Pioneer swept a key two-game Mt. Hood Conference series with Barlow, topping the Bruins by scores of 1-0 and 5-2. Sandy, which also picked up a 10-0 conference win over David Douglas, improved to 7-0 in Mt. Hood games and to 13-2 for the season.
Santiam Christian girls golf
The Eagles soared to victory at the Stayton tournament, held at Santiam Golf Club. Santiam Christian took first place at the event with a score of 392 strokes. Philomath was second at 400. Akira White claimed medalist honors with her score of 85 to lead the way for the Eagles.
Sheldon girls golf
The Irish triumphed at the Tokatee Girls Invitational, held at Tokatee Golf Course. Sheldon took first place at the event with a score of 361 strokes. Grants Pass was second with 374. Sylvia Czarnecki finished in fourth place individually with a score of 83 to lead the way for the Irish.
Siuslaw boys track and field
The Vikings turned in an impressive performance in winning the team title at the Meet of Champions 4A-1A, held at Sweet Home High School. Siuslaw took first place at the meet with a score of 103 points. Philomath was second with 50. Senior Clayton Wilson ran to victory in the 3,000-meter run, junior Kale Jensen triumphed in the long jump and junior Will Johnson took first in the triple jump to help the Vikings claim the team title.
South Eugene boys lacrosse
The Axe picked up a pair of road wins, triumphing 14-1 at Thurston and then getting a 16-3 victory at Marist Catholic. With the two wins, South Eugene improved to 3-0 in Southwest Conference contests and to 7-1 for the season.
South Medford boys golf
The Panthers, with a score of 313 strokes, edged second-place Sheldon by one stroke to take first place at the Marshfield Invitational, held at Running Y Ranch Resort. Jedidiah Johnson finished in fourth place individually with a round of 75 to help lead the way for South Medford.
South Umpqua baseball
The Lancers swept a three-game series from Sutherlin in Far West League play, beating the Bulldogs by scores of 9-1, 16-1 and 15-3. Senior Drew Camp went 5 for 10 at the plate in the series with four runs and five RBIs for South Umpqua, which moved to 6-0 in league play and to 11-7 on the season.
Sprague girls track and field
The Olympians took first place at the Rob Allen Twilight Invitational, held at Lebanon High School. Sprague topped the field with a score of 171 points. Bend was second at 123.5. Junior Carly Skogstad sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash and she helped the Olympians win the 4 x 400 relay to help Sprague claim the team crown.
Sunset softball
The Apollos went 3-0 in Metro League competition for the week, including a 3-0 victory at Glencoe in a key league contest. Sunset, which moved to 4-0 in league games and to 16-2 on the season, also got a 2-1 win over Southridge and an 8-7 victory against Mountainside.
Toledo softball
The Boomers picked up a pair of wins during the week in Class 2A/1A Special District 4 play, triumphing 12-5 at Powers and topping Reedsport 3-0 at home. With the two victories, Toledo improved to 7-0 in district contests and to 10-2 for the season.
Vale boys track and field
The Vikings claimed victory at the Don Walker Invitational, held at Nyssa. Vale took first place with a score of 129 points. Nyssa was second with 106.5. Senior Kase Schaffeld was a four-time winner at the meet, as he won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.45 seconds, he had a winning time of 41.07 in the 300 hurdles, he triumphed in the shot put with a mark of 50 feet, 10 inches and he had a winning toss of 145-0 in the discus to help Vale win the team title.
Valley Catholic boys track and field
The Valiants turned in a strong performance in triumphing at a Lewis & Clark League meet held at Valley Catholic High School. The host team took first place with a score of 197.5 points. Oregon Episcopal School was second with 122.5. Senior Drew Klopcic sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.25 seconds and he had a winning mark of 44 feet, 8 inched in the triple jump to help lead the way for the Valiants.
West Salem softball
The Titans went 2-0 in the week, beating South Salem 15-0 and triumphing 25-0 at Sprague in Central Valley Conference contests. Freshman Addison Lowery hit a home run and drove in six in the win over the Olympians for West Salem, which improved to 3-0 in conference play and to 13-5 on the season.
Westview girls lacrosse
The Wildcats went 2-0 during the week, getting a 13-3 win at Sherwood and a 12-6 victory against Beaverton in a game played at Westview High School. Avery Nelson scored a game-high seven goals in each contest for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-2 on the season.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App