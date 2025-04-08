Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (4/7/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Bandon girls track and field
The Tigers turned in a strong showing in claiming victory at the Petersen Memorial Invitational, held at Douglas High School. Bandon took first place with a score of 156 points. Phoenix was second with 97. Senior Makenna Vierck sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.26 seconds and she cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump in leading the way for the Tigers.
Blanchet Catholic baseball
The Cavaliers downed Scio by scores of 24-5 and 16-3 and then they got a 13-0 home win against Dayton in Class 3A Special District 3 contests. With the three wins, Blanchet Catholic improved to 7-0 on the season.
Corvallis boys track and field
The Spartans triumphed at the Mid Valley Dental Invitational, held at Dallas High School. Corvallis took first place at the meet with a score of 182 points. Lebanon was second at 113.5. Hayden Silbernagel sprinted to victory in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and Rowan Finlay won both hurdles events to help lead the way for the Spartans.
Crescent Valley girls track and field
The Raiders, with 149 points, edged Dallas (135.25) and Corvallis (127.75) to take first place at the Mid Valley Dental Invitational, held at Dallas High School. Lillian Willard cleared 11 feet, 7 inches to win the pole vault and Abby Sampson had a winning distance of 34-1 in the triple jump to help Crescent Valley get the team victory.
Dallas boys tennis
The Dragons stormed their way to an 8-0 win over Philomath in a nonleague dual match held at Dallas High School. Dallas’ Samuel Yang posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the No. 1 singles contest. At No. 1 doubles, the Dragons team of Preston Waite and Dylan Doig triumphed 6-0, 6-1.
Forest Grove boys lacrosse
The Vikings went 3-0 during the week, winning 15-9 at Marist Catholic and 8-6 at Aloha-Southridge and getting a 19-7 victory over Skyview, Wash., at Forest Grove High School in nonleague contests. With the three wins, the Vikings moved to 5-0 on the season.
Grant girls lacrosse
The Generals picked up three impressive wins during the week, besting Wilsonville 22-7 and Sunset 17-1 in games played at the Marshall campus and getting a 17-0 victory at Summit. With the three wins, Grant improved to 5-0 on the season.
Jesuit girls lacrosse
The Crusaders went 3-0 for the week, getting wins against Tigard (14-0), Lakeridge (14-2) and Seattle Prep, Wash., (13-9) in games played at Jesuit High School. With the three victories, the Crusaders moved to 5-0 on the season.
Kennedy baseball
The Trojans triumphed 17-4 at Creswell and they won 5-0 at home against Knappa in nonleague games to improve to 7-0 on the season. Junior Henry Beyer picked up a complete-game shutout in the win over Knappa, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking none.
La Grande softball
The Tigers edged Crook County 3-2 in a home nonleague game and then swept a doubleheader at Fruitland, Idaho, by scores of 16-3 and 19-5 to improve to 11-0 on the season. Senior catcher Marti Anderson hit a home run and a double in the first win over Fruitland.
Lake Oswego girls golf
The Lake Oswego girls golf team turned in a dominating performance in triumphing at the first Three Rivers League tournament of the season, held at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City. The Lakers took first place at the event with a team score of 310 strokes. West Linn was a distant second at 361. The Lakers were led by junior Hailey Lim, who claimed medalist honors with her 2-under-par round of 72.
Lincoln boys track and field
The Cardinals triumphed at the PIL Varsity Relays, held at Cleveland High School. Lincoln took first place at the event with a score of 116 points. Wells was second at 75. Sophomore Greyson Murff had winning time of 15.20 seconds in the 110-meter high hurdles and senior Brady Holland took first place in the shot put with a toss of 55 feet, 10 inches to help Lincoln grab first place in the team standings.
Molalla girls track and field
The Indians took the title at the Estacada Small Schools Invite, held at Estacada High School. Molalla triumphed at the 15-team event with a score of 140 points. Estacada was second with 107. Senior Peyton Craven was a three-time winner for the Indians at the meet as she ran to victory in the 100-meter high hurdles in a time of 15.07 seconds, she cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump and she had a winning mark of 17 feet, 11.5 inches in the long jump.
Phoenix boys track and field
The Pirates claimed gold at the Petersen Memorial Invitational, held at Douglas High School. Phoenix triumphed at the 17-school event with a score of 131.5 points. Illinois Valley was second at 118. Senior William Pyeatt ran to victory in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 8.38 seconds to help lead the Pirates.
Ridgeview softball
The Ravens won 6-1 at West Albany and they bested Hillsboro 8-1 at Ridgeview High School in nonleague games to move to 7-0 on the season. Sophomore Brezlyn Hagemeister picked up the pitching win and also hit a home run in the victory at West Albany.
Scappoose softball
The Indians scored a 15-0 win over The Dalles and then swept a doubleheader with Marist Catholic by scores of 10-0 and 13-6 in nonleague games played at Scappoose High School to move to 8-0 on the season. Saige Casey pitched the shutout and hit a home run in the 10-0 win over Marist Catholic.
Sheldon girls golf
The Irish had an impressive performance in winning the Mallard Creek Invitational, held at Mallard Creek Golf Course in Lebanon. Sheldon triumphed with a team score of 337 strokes. Santiam Christian was second at 444. Sylvia Czarnecki claimed medalist honors with her round of 79 to lead the way for the Irish.
Sheldon girls tennis
The Irish topped Roseburg 7-1 in a Southwest Conference dual match held at Sheldon High School. Sheldon’s Hayden Kearney won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, the Irish team of Torah Womack and Alyssa Piquette triumphed 6-1, 6-2.
South Medford boys tennis
The Panthers swept rival North Medford 8-0 in a Southwest Conference dual match held at South Medford High School. South Medford’s Alexander Gurov won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Panthers’ duo of Jackson Rasmussen and Bennett Rasmussen triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.
South Salem baseball
The Saxons won 10-3 at Grant and they swept a doubleheader at Mountain View by scores of 20-1 and 13-3 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Junior catcher Teagan Scott went 7 of 11 at the plate with a pair of home runs during the week.
Sprague boys golf
The Olympians triumphed at the Mallard Creek Invitational, held at Mallard Creek Golf Course in Lebanon. Sprague won the 11-team tourney with a score of 328 strokes. Stayton was second at 336. Jonah Larson and Brady Strenke tied for second in the individual standings, each with a round of 78, to pace the Olympians.
Summit boys lacrosse
The Storm triumphed in three games played up in Washington, topping Roosevelt, Wash., 17-3, Guiderland, NY, 11-9 and Woodinville, Wash., 10-9 in overtime. With the three out-of-state wins, Summit improved to 4-0 on the season.
Wells girls track and field
The Guardians soared to victory at the PIL Varsity Relays, held at Cleveland High School. Wells claimed the top spot at the meet with a score of 122 points. Lincoln was second with 104. Senior Avery Coker triumphed in the 100-meter high hurdles in a time of 15.09 seconds to help the Guardians claim the team crown.
Weston-McEwen boys track and field
The TigerScots triumphed at the Eastern Oregon Invitational, held at Eastern Oregon University. Weston-McEwen had a team score of 92 points to take first place. Union was second with 78. Junior Wyatt Parsons sprinted to victory in the Elite 100-meter dash in a time of 11.42 seconds and he had a winning mark of 20 feet, 11.5 inches in the long jump to help the TigerScots get the team victory.
Willamina softball
The Bulldogs notched three wins in Class 3A Special District 3 action, beating Taft 12-3, Jefferson 21-1 and Blanchet Catholic 20-4, upping Willamina’s season mark to 8-0. Senior Sadie Risseeuw went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs in the win at Blanchet Catholic.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App