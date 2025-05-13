Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (5/12/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Banks girls track and field
Banks, with 93 points, edged Taft by two points to take the team title at the Stayton Invitational. Sophomore Lydia Shellman ran to victory in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 11 minutes, 12.06 seconds in helping Banks triumph.
Cascade Christian baseball
The Challengers swept a Southern Oregon Conference series from St. Mary’s of Medford, winning by scores of 18-0, 11-1 and 21-1. With the three wins, Cascade Christian, which now has an 11-game winning streak, improved to 11-1 in conference play and to 18-4 on the season.
Corvallis boys track and field
The Spartans turned in a strong performance in triumphing at the Dean Nice Invitational, held at Gresham High School. Corvallis topped the 21-team field with a score of 81 points. Sprague was second with 58. Junior Rowan Finlay ran to victory in the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 14.31 seconds and junior Isaac Fleming had a winning mark of 148-5.5 in the discus to help the Spartans claim the team title.
Crater softball
The Comets swept Eagle Point in a key Midwestern League three-game series, topping the Eagles by scores of 12-1, 6-5 and 10-0. Senior Danika Brackett had a home run, four stolen bases, six runs and three RBIs in the series for Crater, which improved to 10-2 in league play and to 13-8 for the season.
Crescent Valley girls track and field
The Raiders, with a score of 86 points, edged second-place Tualatin by just two points to take first place at the Dean Nice Invitational, held at Gresham High School. Senior Emily Wisniewski triumphed in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 9 minutes, 57.19 seconds to help Crescent Valley get the team win.
Dayton softball
The Pirates gave Scio its first loss of the season, tipping the Loggers 3-1 in a Class 3A Special District 3 showdown played at Scio High School. Freshman Gabby Chupp pitched five strong innings for Dayton, allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven. The Pirates also got a win over Santiam Christian to move to 13-2 in district play and to 18-2 on the season.
Delphian boys track and field
The Dragons stepped up to get the victory at the Amity Invitational. Delphian took first place at the meet with a score of 123 points. Willamette was second with 109.5. Sophomore Oli Beauregard was a three-time winner at the meet as he triumphed in the 100-meter dash in 11.10 seconds, he won the 110 high hurdles in 14.70 and he had a winning time of 39.05 in 300 hurdles in helping the Dragons claim the team title.
Glencoe boys track and field
The Crimson Tide turned in a strong performance in winning the title at the Stayton Invitational. Glencoe triumphed at the 18-team event with a score of 109.5 points. Taft was second with 69. Junior Hunter Bakke ran to victory in the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.70 seconds and senior Logan Mason had a winning time of 4:08.80 in the 1,500 to help the Crimson Tide get the team victory.
Grants Pass girls track and field
The Cavers turned in an impressive outing in winning the 75th Grants Pass Rotary Invitational. The host squad triumphed with a score of 112 points. Crater was second at 72.5. Senior Callie Brandes sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.28 seconds and she cleared 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump to help Grants Pass get the team victory.
Henley boys track and field
The Hornets, with a score of 81 points, edged second-place Crater, which scored 75, to take the top spot at the 75th Grants Pass Rotary Invitational. Junior Joseph Janney sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.79 seconds and senior Nolan Sieben triumphed in the javelin with a mark of 178 feet, 7 inches to help lead the way for Henley.
La Grande girls track and field
The Tigers tipped Pendleton to take first place at the Buck Track Classic, held at Pendleton High School. La Grande triumphed at the event with a score of 90 points. The host squad was second with 83. Senior Kayle Collman sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.77 seconds to help the Tigers claim the team title.
Lake Oswego boys golf
The Lakers triumphed at a competitive Three Rivers League tournament held at Stone Creek. Lake Oswego took first place with a team score of 297 strokes. Tigard was second at 301. Junior Drew Woolworth claimed medalist honors with a 4-under-par round of 68 to lead the way for the Lakers.
Lincoln baseball
The Cardinals went 3-0 during the week, beating Roosevelt 3-2 and then sweeping a two-game series with McDaniel, winning by scores of 11-2 and 8-4. With the three victories, Lincoln improved to 7-3 in Portland Interscholastic League games and to 10-12 on the season.
Marist Catholic boys golf
The Spartans topped the field at the Class 4A Preview tournament, held at Tokatee Golf Club. Marist Catholic took first place at the event with a score of 318 strokes. Seaside was second at 339. Nick Hudson placed third individually with a round of 73 to help lead the way for the Spartans.
Molalla girls track and field
The Indians claimed the team title at the Dick Baker Invitational, held at Gladstone High School. Molalla placed first at the event with a score of 147 points. Scappoose was second with 110. Senior Peyton Craven had a huge meet for the Indians, winning the 100-meter high hurdles (14.84 seconds), the 300 hurdles (46.47), the high jump (5 feet, 0 inches) and the long jump (19-0).
Pendleton boys track and field
The Buckaroos turned in a dominating performance in winning the Buck Track Classic, held at Pendleton High School. The host team took first place with a score of 146 points. Weston-McEwen was second with 77.5. Junior John Thatcher had a winning time of 22.92 seconds in the 200-meter dash and took first place in the 400 in 50.45 in helping lead the Buckaroos to the team victory.
Roseburg boys tennis
The Indians posted a 6-1 win over Willamette in a Southwest Conference dual match held at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. Alex Howard got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Roseburg in the No. 1 singles match. The Indians also got singles victories from Ramin Abrahime and Alex Hoddle.
Scappoose boys track and field
The Indians triumphed at the Dick Baker Invitational, held at Gladstone High School. Scappoose took first place at the meet with a score of 155 points. Molalla was second with 132. Junior Max Everett sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.98 seconds, and the 200 in 22.29, to help the Indians win the team title.
Sisters girls track and field
The Outlaws, with a score of 81.5 points, tipped second-place Siuslaw, which scored 76.33, to take first place at the Marist Track Classic, held at Marist Catholic High School. Freshman Nona Smith ran to victory in the 400-meter dash in a time of 59.55 seconds, senior Mae Roth cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to take first place in the pole vault and junior Brooke Duey had a winning distance of 16-3.5 in the long jump to help Sisters win the team crown.
Siuslaw boys track and field
The Vikings stepped up to win at the Marist Track Classic, held at Marist Catholic High School. Siuslaw took first place at the meet with a score of 137 points. Marist Catholic was second with 116. Senior Clayton Wilson triumphed in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 8 minutes, 28.89 seconds and junior Will Johnson had a winning mark of 44 feet, 4 inches in the triple jump to help Siuslaw claim the team title.
South Medford softball
The Panthers went 3-0 in Southwest Conference play during the week, getting an 11-1 win at South Eugene and then sweeping a doubleheader against Grants Pass by scores of 5-4, 5-3. South Medford, which is now on a seven-game winning streak, improved to 10-7 in conference play and to 16-7 on the season.
South Umpqua softball
The Lancers swept a three-game Far West League series with Glide, beating the Wildcats by scores of 14-0, 11-1 and 7-5. Senior Reaghan Gilbert had a two-run walk-off home run for South Umpqua in the third game of the series. With the three wins, the Lancers improved to 12-0 in league play and to 18-4 for the season.
Summit boys golf
Summit stormed to victory at the Intermountain Conference district tournament, held at Aspen Lakes Golf Course. The Storm took first place at the tourney with a score of 311 strokes. Bend was second at 347. Bryden Ditty claimed medalist honors with an even-par round of 72 to pace the Summit squad.
Umpqua Valley Christian baseball
The Monarchs went 4-0 during the week, beating Reedsport (9-0), Camas Valley (18-2), Corbett (20-0) and Warrenton (3-0). Senior Ty Hellenthal pitched an eight-inning shutout in the victory over Warrenton for Umpqua Valley Christian, which improved to 9-0 in Class 2A/1A Special District 5 play and to 22-3 on the season.
Wells baseball
The Guardians went 3-0 during the week, pushing their winning streak to eight games, by besting Cleveland 13-1 and sweeping a two-game series with Jefferson with 14-1 and 16-4 victories. Senior Cody Roletto had 10 RBIs during the week for Wells, which moved to 9-1 in Portland Interscholastic League play and to 15-6 on the season.
West Albany girls tennis
The Bulldogs posted a 6-2 win over Philomath in a nonleague match played at West Albany High School. The Bulldogs got wins in singles play from Sadie Tatum, Paiton Cornell and Penelope Roldan.
Willamette girls track and field
The Wolverines took first place at the Amity Invitational. Willamette topped the field with a score of 112 points. Amity was second with 89.5. Sophomore Jordyn Johnson sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.67 seconds, she won the 200 in 26.05 and she had a winning mark of 59.97 in the 400 in helping the Wolverines get the team victory.
Woodburn boys tennis
The Bulldogs posted a 7-1 win over Philomath in a nonleague match played at Woodburn High School. The Woodburn No. 1 doubles team of Dante Moran and Diego Panaguia scored a 6-2, 6-2 victory. The Bulldogs also got wins in singles play from Owen Courtney and Noah Gonzalez.
