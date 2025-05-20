Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (5/19/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Baker boys track and field
The Bulldogs turned in an impressive performance in winning the Uriarite Invitational, held at the Baker Athletic Complex. The host squad triumphed with a score of 111.5 points. Nyssa was second with 64.5. Junior Rasean Jones ran to victory in the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 14.02 seconds, he won the 300 hurdles in 38.20 and he had a winning distance of 22 feet, 3 inches in the long jump to lead the way for the Bulldogs.
Barlow boys tennis
The Bruins claimed the team championship at the Mt. Hood Conference district tournament, held at David Douglas High School. Barlow took the top spot at the tourney with 18 points. Central Catholic was second with 14. The doubles team of Camden Pate and Kaden Forrar won district gold to help lead the Bruins to the team title.
Barlow girls flag football
The Bruins scored a 14-7 win over defending champion South Salem in the state title game, played at Barlow High School. Seniors Isabelle Unger and Elizabeth Weber each scored a touchdown for Barlow in the victory.
Crosspoint Christian girls track and field
The Warriors tied North Valley for first place at the Gilchrist Invitational, with each team scoring 79 points. Sophomore Norah Radford ran to victory in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 34.92 seconds and she won 1,500 in 5:28.00 to help Crosspoint Christian get its share of the team title.
Culver boys track and field
The Bulldogs claimed victory at the Gilchrist Invitational. Culver took first place at the 16-team event with a score of 109 points. La Pine was second with 67. Junior Kaydon Haro sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.63 seconds and he had a winning mark of 22.54 in the 200 to help the Bulldogs earn the team victory.
David Douglas girls tennis
The Scots triumphed at the Mt. Hood Conference district tournament, held at Gresham High School. David Douglas topped the conference event with 16 points. Barlow and Central Catholic each scored 13. Amy Do placed second in singles competition to help lead the way for the Scots.
Grant baseball
The Generals went 3-0 in Portland Interscholastic League play in the week, besting Cleveland 6-1 and 15-0 before capping things off with a 3-0 win at Wells in a showdown with a least a share of the league title on the line. With the three wins, Grant improved to 12-1 in PIL play and to 17-7 on the season. Junior Elliot Ration had a big week at the plate for Generals, hitting for a .833 average with three doubles, a home run, six runs and six RBIs.
Henley boys track and field
The Hornets turned in a strong performance in winning at the Wally Ciochetti Invitational, held at Cottage Grove High School. Henley triumphed at the event with a score of 139.5 points. Philomath was second with 76. Junior Joseph Janney sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.02 seconds and he won the 200 in 21.81 to help lead the way for the Hornets.
Junction City girls track and field
The Tigers took first place a the Toledo Twilight meet with a score of 164.83 points. Tillamook was second with 140.16. Freshman Gretchen Tracer sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.63 seconds and she had a winning time of 59.47 in the 400 while junior Aspen Gambee cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump and she also had a winning distance of 34-7 in the triple jump in helping lead the Tigers to the victory.
La Grande girls track and field
The Tigers triumphed at the Uriarite Invitational, held at the Baker Athletic Complex. La Grande took first place at the 20-team event with a score of 106 points. Baker was second at 65. Senior Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson ran to victory in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 23.06 seconds and she won the 1,500 in 4:48.81 to help lead the way for the Tigers.
Lakeridge boys lacrosse
The Pacers scored a 15-1 win at West Linn in a Three Rivers League showdown and then topped Canby 19-2 to finish regular season play at 5-0 in TRL play and 17-1 on the season. Junior Jacen Wilbur scored a game-high four goals in the victory at West Linn.
Marist Catholic boys golf
The Spartans took first place a the Class 4A Special District 2 Tournament, held at Tokatee Golf Club. Marist Catholic topped the field with a two-round score of 654 strokes. Cascade was second at 667.
Marist Catholic girls tennis
The Spartans triumphed at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A District Tournament, held at the Salem Swim and Tennis Club. Marist Catholic took first place at the tourney with a score of 42.5 points. Cascade was second at 28. Sophomore Whitney Hedden got a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the singles championship match to help lead the way for the Spartans.
Mountainside softball
The Mavericks went 3-0 during the week in Metro League play, getting wins over Sunset (5-2), Aloha (9-1) and Southridge (5-4). Freshman Alix Penning hit for a .600 average during the week for Mountainside, which improved to 8-4 in league play and to 15-10 for the season.
North Valley girls track and field
The Knights tied Crosspoint Christian for first place at the Gilchrist Invitational, with each team scoring 79 points. North Valley’s 4 x 100-meter relay team of Ivory Smith Rowe, Faith Hoyt, Wynter Workman and MiCayla Palmer won its race in a time of 54.91 seconds to highlight the Knights’ co-team title.
Philomath girls track and field
The Warriors triumphed at the Wally Ciochetti Invitational, held at Cottage Grove High School. Philomath took first place at the event with a score of 125.5 points. Cascade was second with 83. Senior Janice Hellesto sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.62 seconds and she had a winning mark of 25.43 in the 200 in helping the Warriors claim the team victory.
Roosevelt softball
The Roughriders went 3-0 for the week in Portland Interscholastic League play, beating Wells 10-0, McDaniel 12-4 and Franklin 21-6. Sophomore pitcher Ruby Frish recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in the win over the Mountain Lions. With the three victories, Roosevelt improved to 13-4 in PIL play and to 15-7 on the season.
Salem Academy girls golf
The Eagles soared to victory at the Class 4A Special District 3 Tournament, held at Santiam Golf Club. Salem Academy claimed first place at the event with a two-round score of 626 strokes. Harrisburg was second at 765.
Scappoose baseball
The Indians swept a two-game Cowapa League series with Astoria, shutting the Fishermen out twice in 7-0 and 10-0 victories. Senior Riley DuBois hit a home run and drove in four in the second victory. With the two wins, Scappoose improved to 12-0 in league play and to 19-5 on the season.
Sheldon girls tennis
The Irish claimed the team championship at the Southwest Conference district tournament, held at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. Sheldon took first place at the tourney with a score of 35 points. South Eugene was second with 29. The Sheldon doubles team of Torah Womack and Alyssa Piquette won a district title to help lead the way for the Irish.
South Eugene boys tennis
The Axe, with 33 points, edged Sheldon by one point to win the team title at the Southwest Conference district tournament, held at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. Blake Chandler claimed the district singles title in helping lead the way for South Eugene.
Tillamook boys track and field
The Cheesemakers turned in a strong performance in winning the Toledo Twilight meet. Tillamook took first place at the event with a score of 172.16 points. Junction City was second with 124. Sophomore Alpacino Soto Carrillo ran to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.64 seconds and he triumphed in the 400 in 52.47 in helping Tillamook claim the team crown.
Valley Catholic boys track and field
The Valiants continued their strong season by triumphing at the Regis Community Twilight Meet. Valley Catholic took first place at the event with 104 points. Delphian was second with 68. Senior Drew Klopcic sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.36 seconds and he won the 400 in 49.54 to help lead the Valiants to the victory.
West Linn girls golf
The Lions triumphed at the Class 6A District 2 At-Large Regional Tournament, held at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn. West Linn took first place at the tourney with a round of 365 strokes. Tualatin was second at 412. Freshman Brianna Chen finished second individually with her round of 86 to lead the way for the Lions.
Westside Christian girls track and field
The Eagles, with 66 points, edged second-place Taft by one point to win the team title at the Regis Community Twilight Meet. Junior Sam Shepard sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.05 seconds to help lead the way for the Eagles.
