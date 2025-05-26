Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (5/26/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Bandon boys golf
The Tigers turned in an impressive performance in winning the Class 3A/2A/1A state tournament, held at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. Bandon took the title with a two-round team score of 580 strokes. Valley Catholic was second at 629. Sophomore Sevren Quinn was the individual runner-up with his score of 139 to help lead the way for the Tigers.
Burns boys track and field
The Hilanders claimed the crown at the Eastern Oregon League district championships, held at Shockman Field in Milton-Freewater. Burns took first place with a score of 163 points. Vale was second with 145. Senior Carsen Volle ran to victory in the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 14.88 seconds and he had a winning mark of 39.38 in the 300 hurdles to lead the way for the Hilanders.
Central Catholic boys track and field
The Rams triumphed at the Mount Hood Conference district championships, held at Gresham High School. Central Catholic took first place at the meet with a score of 150 points. Clackamas was second with 115. Junior Joseph Donnelly was a three-time winner for the Rams in the meet as he took first place in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.48 seconds, he won the 200 in 21.31 and he had a winning mark of 23 feet, 9.5 inches in the long jump.
Corvallis boys golf
The Spartans stepped up to win the title at the Class 5A state tournament, held at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn. Corvallis topped the field with a two-round team score of 626 strokes. Summit was second at 635. Senior Ben Boysen finished fifth individually with a score of 152 to pace the Spartans.
Jesuit girls lacrosse
The Crusaders scored a 13-8 win over Grant in the Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association state championship match, played at Lakeridge High School. Jesuit finished the season with a final record of 16-1.
Lake Oswego boys golf
The Lakers capped off their impressive season by claiming the title at the Class 6A state tournament, held at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn. Lake Oswego took first place at the event with a two-round team score of 609 strokes. Westview was second at 612. Junior Drew Woolworth claimed individual medalist honors with his round of 133 to lead the way for the Lakers.
Lake Oswego girls golf
The Lakers, with a two-round team score of 625 strokes, edged Sunset by two strokes to win championship at the Class 6A state tournament, held at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. Junior Hailey Lim finished in fourth place individually with her score of 147 to pace Lake Oswego.
La Salle Prep boys tennis
The Falcons soared to victory at the Class 5A state tournament, held at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton. La Salle Prep, with 15 points, edged second-place Summit, which scored 14.5. Sophomore Kaiden Harris finished in second place in singles competition to lead the way for the Falcons.
La Salle Prep girls tennis
The Falcons tied Summit for first place, with each team scoring 12 points, at the Class 5A state tournament, held at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton. Senior Kennedy Harris finished in second place in singles competition and the doubles team of Avalon Donnelly and Kaitlin Carter took second in doubles play to pace the Falcons.
Lincoln boys tennis
The Cardinals won the championship at the Class 6A state tournament, held at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton. Lincoln took first place with a score of 18 points. West Linn was second with 17. Freshman Cayden Laughton got a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the boys singles title match to help lead the way for the Cardinals.
Marist Catholic boys tennis
The Spartans turned in an impressive performance in winning the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championship at the tournament held at the OSU Tennis Complex in Corvallis. Marist Catholic took first place with a score of 37 points. St. Mary’s of Medford was second at 26. EJ Roedl topped freshman Ryan Roedl 6-3, 6-0 in an all-Marist Catholic singles championship match.
Nelson girls track and field
The Hawks soared to victory at the Mt. Hood Conference district championships, held at Gresham High School. Nelson took first place at the meet with a score of 201 points. David Douglas was second with 93. Junior Molly Harrison sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.39 seconds and she won the 400 in 57.35 to help lead the way for the Hawks.
Oregon City boys track and field
The Pioneers claimed the team title at the Three Rivers League district championships, held at Pioneer Memorial Stadium. Oregon City took first place with a score of 147 points. West Linn was second at 139. The Pioneers’ 4 x 100-meter relay team of Easton Hunt, Chase Borden, Colin Smith and Keaton Moore set a new state record with its winning time of 41.00 seconds.
Roosevelt softball
The Roughriders won 21-6 at Franklin and they won 5-3 at home against Cleveland to wrap up the Portland Interscholastic League title at 14-4 (16-7 overall).
Salem Academy girls golf
The Crusaders triumphed at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament, held at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. Salem Academy topped the field with a two-round team score of 654 strokes. St. Mary’s of Medford was second at 684. Chloe Johnston finished in second place in the individual standings with her score of 147 to help the Crusaders win the team crown.
Scio softball
The Loggers won 8-0 at home against Cascade and they triumphed 16-0 at Clatskanie in nonleague games to finish their regular-season schedule at 24-1. Senior Myleigh Cooper was the winning pitcher in both games while going 5 for 6 at the plate in the two contests.
Seaside boys golf
The Seagulls claimed the title at the Class 4A state tournament, held at Tokatee Golf Club in Blue River. Seaside triumphed with a two-round team score of 640 strokes. Marist Catholic was second at 647. Junior Xanh Quang finished in third place individually with his score of 151 to lead the way for the Seagulls.
South Salem baseball
The Saxons went 4-0 during the week, winning 3-2 at Mountainside, sweeping Grants Pass in doubleheader by scores of 11-2 and 4-3 and then besting South Medford 6-4. With the four wins, South Salem finished its regular-season schedule with a perfect 27-0 record.
St. Mary’s (Medford) girls tennis
The Crusaders won its first team championship with 18.5 points at the tourney held at the OSU Tennis Complex in Corvallis. Marist Catholic was second with 17.5. The team of Sydney Holdermann and Alison Olson finished second in doubles play to lead the way for St. Mary’s.
Summit girls tennis
The Storm tied La Salle Prep for the championship, with each team scoring 12 points, at the Class 5A state tournament, held at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton. Sophomore Kate Bonetto got a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the singles title match to lead the way for Summit.
Tigard girls track and field
The Tigers, with a score of 134.33 points, edged rival Tualatin, with scored 134, to take first place at the Three Rivers League district championships, held at Pioneers Memorial Stadium in Oregon City. Junior Marissa Johnson won both the shot put, with a distance of 43 feet, 7.25 inches, and she had a winning throw of 123-5 in the discus to lead the way for the Tigers.
Vale girls track and field
The Vikings triumphed at the Eastern Oregon League district championships, held at Shockman Field in Milton-Freewater. Vale took first place at the meet with a score of 217.5 points. Nyssa was second with 157. Junior Claire Johnson sprinted to victory in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and Addie Saunders won both the 1,500 and 3,000 to help the Vikings claim the team title.
West Salem boys track and field
The Titans triumphed at the Central Valley Conference district championships, held at Western Oregon University. West Salem took first place at the meet with a score of 128 points. Sprague was second at 98. Junior Elijah James sprinted to victory in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and senior Logan Hilty won both the long jump and the triple jump to help West Salem claim the team title.
Westview girls tennis
The Wildcats reigned supreme at the Class 6A state tournament, held at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton. Westview claimed first place at the event with a score of 19 points. West Linn was second at 16. The team of Malavika Rahul and Tessa Rozendal got a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory in the doubles title match to help the Wildcats win the team crown.
Wilsonville baseball
The Wildcats won 3-0 at Canby and then posted a 6-2 home win against the Cougars to wrap up sole possession of the Northwest Oregon Conference championship at 16-0. Wilsonville also finished the regular season with a perfect 27-0 record.
Wilsonville girls golf
The Wildcats turned in a dominating performance in claiming the title at the Class 5A state tournament, held at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. Wilsonville took first place at the event with a two-round team score of 654 strokes. North Eugene was second at 733. Junior Evie Dunn finished in second place in the individual standings with a score of 152 to lead the way for the Wildcats.
