Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (5/5/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Bandon boys golf
The Tigers triumphed at the Marshfield tournament, held at Bandon Crossings Golf Course. Bandon topped the field with a score of 334 strokes. South Medford was second with a total of 357. Peyton Simonds finished third individually with a round of 79 to lead the way for the Tigers. The Tigers also won at the 3A/2A/1A State Preview, held at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
Beaverton girls track and field
The Beavers triumphed at the 59th Centennial Invitational, held at Centennial High School. Beaverton topped the 24-team field with a score of 90.5 points. Molalla was second at 53. Junior Jayden Crawford sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.54 seconds, junior Bailey Shields won the shot put with a mark of 39 feet, 6 inches and senior Alison Pace had a winning throw of 131-0 in the javelin to help lead the Beavers to the victory.
Caldera boys track and field
The Wolfpack claimed victory at the Secure Storage Summit Invitational, held at Summit High School. Caldera took first place at the meet with a score of 120.5 points. Summit was second at 107. Senior Dane Gissler ran to victory in the 800-meter run in a time of 1 minute, 53.84 seconds and senior Zachary Miller cleared 14 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault for Caldera in its team win.
Century baseball
The Jaguars swept a three-game series with Liberty in Pacific Conference play, topping the Falcons 7-3, 2-1 and 9-2. Juniors Kale Naone and Jace Willett each picked up complete-game pitching wins for Century, which improved to 7-5 in conference games and to 9-10 for the season.
Churchill softball
The Lancers swept a three-game series against Springfield in Midwestern League play, besting the Millers by scores of 18-1, 13-2 and 12-2. Junior Sienna Brown picked up all three pitching wins, including a no-hitter, for Churchill, which improved to 5-7 in league play and to 8-12 for the season.
Corvallis boys track and field
The Spartans turned in an impressive performance in winning the Heart of the Valley Spartan Challenge, held at Corvallis High School. The host squad took first place with a score of 194.5 points. Churchill was second with 94.5. Senior Cole Fiegener won the 800-meter run and the 1,500 while junior Rowan Finlay triumphed in both hurdles races to help the Spartans claim the team title.
Glencoe boys golf
The Crimson Tide continued its strong season, triumphing at the Pacific Conference tournament held at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course in Newberg. Glencoe took first place at the event with a score of 301 strokes. Newberg was second at 303. Senior Brody Landaker claimed medalist honors with his round of 70 to lead the way for Glencoe.
Grants Pass girls track and field
The Cavers triumphed at the 86th-annual Medford Rotary Relays, held at North Medford High School. Grants Pass claimed first place at the meet with a score of 119.75 points. Crater was second with 71.5. Senior Callie Brandes sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in 12.48 seconds, senior Devan Foster had a winning throw of 120 feet, 1 inch in the javelin and Kaitlynn Bayard cleared 9-6 to win the pole vault for the Cavers.
Henley boys track and field
The Hornets, with a score of 91.25 points, edged second-place Grants Pass, which scored 90, to take first place at the 86th-annual Medford Rotary Relays, held at North Medford High School. Bryson Montag won the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 15.46 seconds and Antonio DelaRosa had a winning throw of 143 feet, 10 inches in the discus to help lead Henley to the team victory.
Horizon Christian (Hood River) boys track and field
The Hawks soared to victory at the South Wasco Invitational. Horizon Christian took first place at the meet with a score of 101 points. Dufur was second with 91. Tyler Abbott ran to victory in the 400-meter dash in a time of 25.64 seconds, Caleb Caldwell had a winning time of 9:59.23 in the 3,000 and Josiah Roberts had a winning toss of 124 feet, 8 inches in the discus to help the Hawks triumph.
Jesuit girls golf
The Crusaders took the top spot at the Metro League tournament held at Portland Golf Club. Jesuit triumphed with a score of 311 strokes. Sunset was second at 331. Kate Lee finished second in the individual standings with her round of 70 to pace the Crusaders at the tourney.
Junction City boys track and field
The Tigers claimed the team title at the Junction City Invitational, held at Junction City High School. The host squad took first place with a score of 1,510 points. Elmira was second at 1,127.5. Junior Kalem Moore won the shot put with a mark of 59 feet, 7 inches and he had a winning throw of 168-11.5 in the discus to lead the way for the Tigers.
Kennedy softball
The Trojans went 3-0 during the week, beating St. Paul 13-5, Western Christian 16-6 and Umpqua Valley Christian 14-4. Junior Aubrey Brenden went 4 for 4 at the plate against Umpqua Valley Christian with two doubles, three runs and six RBIs for Kennedy, which improved to 7-5 in Class 2A/1A Special District 2 play and to 9-8 on the season.
La Grande softball
The Tigers swept Baker by scores of 11-0 and 14-3 in a Greater Oregon League doubleheader played at Baker High School to stay unbeaten on the season, moving to 8-0 in league play and to 21-0 on the season. Senior Marti Anderson went 4 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs for La Grande in the second game of the twinbill.
Lincoln boys track and field
The Cardinals soared to victory at the Cardinal Varsity Invite, held at Lincoln High School. The host squad topped the 18-team meet with a score of 79 points. Tigard was second with 71. Senior Brady Holland won the discus with a mark of 54 feet, 0 inches and he had a winning throw of 168-9.25 in the discus to help lead the way for Lincoln.
McLoughlin girls track and field
The Pioneers triumphed at the Columbia River Invite, held at Riverside High School. McLoughlin led the field with 159 points. Riverside was second with 93. Junior Daisy Koklich won both hurdles races while senior Addy Brown was victorious in both the javelin and the pole vault to help lead McLoughlin to the team win.
Nelson softball
The Hawks went 3-0 in the week, getting wins over Gresham (10-8), Barlow (5-3) and Sandy (9-1) in Mt. Hood Conference contests. With the three victories, Nelson improved to 6-1 in conference play and to 10-9 on the season. Senior third baseman Sofia Forbito helped lead the way for the Hawks, hitting for a .600 average during the week with two home runs, a double, two stolen bases and seven RBIs.
Newberg girls track and field
The Tigers, with a score of 105 points, edged second-place Summit by one point to win the team title at the Secure Storage Summit Invitational, held at Summit High School. Junior Sophia Castaneda sprinted to victory in the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.03 seconds and she won the 400 in 53.62 to help Newberg post the team victory.
North Eugene girls golf
The Highlanders triumphed at the Thurston Invitational, held at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield. North Eugene took first place with a score of 338 strokes. Sheldon was second at 388. Senior Francesca Tomp claimed tourney medalist honors with her round of 71 to pace the Highlanders.
Philomath girls tennis
The Warriors topped Dallas 6-0 in a nonleague match played at Philomath High School. Adele Beckstead posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for the Warriors. In the No. 1 doubles match, the Philomath team of Maggie King and Lizzie Workman got a 7-6, 6-7, 10-6 victory.
Sheldon boys tennis
The Irish tipped Roseburg 5-3 in a Southwest Conference dual match held at Sheldon. Andy Brown got a 6-3, 6-1 win for the Irish in the No. 1 singles match. At No. 1 doubles, the Sheldon team of Channy Mo and Micah White triumphed 6-2, 6-0.
Tigard boys golf
The Tigers turned in a strong performance in winning the Three Rivers League tournament played at Tualatin Country Club. Tigard triumphed with a round of 298 strokes. West Linn was second at 300. Tigard senior Jennings Oelke claimed tournament medalist honors with his 5-under-par round of 67 to lead the way for the victors.
Tillamook boys track and field
The Cheesemakers claimed gold at the Tillamook Cheddar Invitational, held at Tillamook High School. The host squad took first place with a score of 207 points. Vernonia was second with 125.5. Senior Noel Gutierrez won the shot put with a mark of 47 feet, 1.75 inches and he had a winning throw of 149-6 in the discus to help lead the way for Tillamook.
Trout Lake girls track and field
The Mustangs triumphed at the South Wasco Invitational. Trout Lake topped the field with a score of 143.5 points. South Wasco County was second with 93. Sophomore Cora Sharp won the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.39 seconds and she had a winning mark of 14 feet, 5.5 inches in the long jump to help lead the way for the Mustangs.
Umpqua Valley Christian baseball
The Monarchs won all three of their games during the week, topping Junction City 10-9, Oakridge 11-0 and Lost River 10-0. Sophomore Teagan Sprague threw a two-hit shutout in the win over Lost River for Umpqua Valley Christian, which moved to 8-0 in Class 2A/1A Special District 5 games and to 18-3 on the season.
Wells girls track and field
The Guardians got the victory at the Cardinal Varsity Invite, held at Lincoln High School. Wells topped the 18-team field with a score of 85 points. Lincoln was second with 76. Sophomore Tilda Hathaway sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.92 seconds and she had a winning time of 25.22 in the 200 to help pace the Guardians.
West Linn baseball
The Lions swept a three-game series with Lakeridge in Three Rivers League play, topping the Pacers by scores of 9-3, 10-0 and 6-5. West Linn, which now has an 11-game winning streak, moved to 9-0 in league play and to 16-3 on the season. Senior Maverick Harper helped lead the way for the Lions in the sweep, going 5 for 9 at the plate with three home runs and six RBIs.
West Salem softball
The Titans strengthened their grip on first place in the Central Valley Conference by beating McNary 13-3 and getting a 15-1 win at South Salem. The two wins, which gives the team a nine-game winning streak, South Salem improved to 5-0 in conference games and to 15-5 for the season. Junior Kali Parks went 3 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, two stolen bases, four walks, six runs, an RBI and an OPS of 1.778 in the two wins.
