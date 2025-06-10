Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (6/10/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Astoria softball
The Fishermen posted a 7-0 win over Cowapa League foe St. Helens in the Class 4A state championship game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Senior pitcher Maddie Wilkin spun a two-hit shutout for Astoria in the victory. The Fisherman, who also scored a 9-4 semifinal win at La Grande, ended their season at 23-5.
Blanchet Catholic baseball
The Cavaliers posted a 4-3 victory over Cascade Christian in the Class 3A state championship contest, played at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg. Dylan Cuff and Tyson Smith each had a pair of hits for Blanchet Catholic in the win. The Cavaliers, who also scored a 2-1 semifinal victory against Taft, finished their season at 29-2.
Forest Grove boys lacrosse
The Vikings downed Beaverton in the Cascade Cup championship game, played at Wells High School. Forest Grove, which also posted a 9-8 overtime win over Wells in the semifinals, finished its season at 19-3.
Grant Union/Prairie City Softball
The Prospectors won the Class 2A/1A state championship, topping Weston-McEwen/Griswold 10-2 in the title game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Senior Addy Northway picked up a complete-game pitching victory while also having a pair of hits for the victors. Grant Union/Prairie City, which also triumphed 10-4 at Salem Academy in the semifinals, ended its season at 20-8.
Lakeridge boys lacrosse
The Pacers edged Jesuit 10-9 in the Oregon High School Lacrosse Association state championship game, played at Wells High School. Lakeridge, which also scored a 12-3 semifinal victory against West Linn, finished its season at 21-1.
Pendleton baseball
The Buckaroos rolled to a 14-3 win over Marist Catholic in the Class 4A state championship game, played at Roto-Rooter Park in Eugene. Junior outfielder Colin Harrington went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, three runs and two RBIs in the victory. Pendleton, which also triumphed 10-2 at Scappoose in the semifinals, ended its season at 23-8.
Ridgeview softball
The Ravens claimed the Class 5A state championship, topping Thurston 9-0 in the title game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Sophomore pitcher Brezlyn Hagemeister threw a three-hit shutout for Ridgeview. The Ravens, who also scored a 6-2 semifinal victory against Canby, finished their season at 27-1.
Scio softball
The Loggers triumphed in the Class 3A state championship game, beating Dayton 9-3 in the title tilt, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Junior catcher Cam Dalke went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs and three RBIs to help lead the way for Scio. The Loggers, who also bested South Umpqua 7-6 in the semifinals, finished their season at 28-1.
Sherwood softball
The Bowmen scored a 10-6 win over North Medford in the Class 6A state championship game, played at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Junior outfielder Maisy Schindler hit a pair of home runs for Sherwood in the victory. The Bowmen, who also scored a 7-0 win over Jesuit in the semifinals, finished the season at 29-3.
Summit baseball
The Storm scored a 5-1 win over Canby in the Class 5A state title contest, played at Roto-Rooter Park in Keizer. Junior outfielder Jackson Parker went 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI for Summit in the victory. The Storm, which also got a 9-2 semifinal win at Wilsonville, finished its season at 23-6.
Sunset baseball
The Apollos claimed their first state championship since 1994 by holding off Grant for a 6-5 win in the Class 6A title game, played at Roto-Rooter Park in Keizer. Senior outfielder Gabe Coltman went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs in the victory. Sunset, which also won 5-1 at McMinnville in the semifinals, finished its season at 22-9.
Umpqua Valley Christian baseball
The Monarchs edged Kennedy 2-1 in the Class 2A/1A state championship game, played at PK Park in Eugene. Senior Ty Hellenthal turned in a complete-game pitching performance in leading Umpqua Valley Christian to the win. The Monarchs, who also bested Knappa 6-0 in the semifinals, finished their season at 28-4.