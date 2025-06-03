Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Team of the Week (6/3/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Bandon girls track and field
The Tigers triumphed at the Class 2A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Bandon took first place with an impressive score of 91 points. Salem Academy was second with 64.5. Senior Makenna Vierck sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.66 seconds and she won the 200 in 25.77 to help the Tigers win the team title.
Caldera boys track and field
The Wolfpack triumphed at the Class 5A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Caldera took first place at the meet with a score of 80 points. Corvallis was second with 69. Freshman Waylon Clarke took second place in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.92 seconds and he was fourth in the 200 in 21.90 to help the Wolfpack with the team crown.
Caldera girls track and field
The Wolfpack won gold at the Class 5A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Caldera topped the field with a score of 70 points. South Eugene was second with 56. Junior James Heinly had a winning mark of 36 feet, 8.5 inches in the triple jump to help the Wolfpack win the team crown.
Creswell girls track and field
The Bulldogs, with a score of 56 points, edged Banks by one point to win the title at the Class 3A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Junior Kylie Leonard ran to victory in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 45.67 seconds to help lead the way for the Bulldogs.
Crook County boys track and field
The Cowboys stepped up to claim the team title at the Class 4A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Crook County had a winning score of 78 points, edging second-place Henley, which scored 84. Senior Gabe Love had a winning throw of 188 feet, 8.25 inches in the javelin and senior Eli Oelkers had a winning mark of 22-7.25 in the long jump to lead the way for the Cowboys.
Damascus Christian boys track and field
The Eagles soared to the championship at the Class 1A state meet, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Damascus Christian took first place with a score of 70 points. Adrian was second with 63. Sophomore Elijah Davidson won the 110-meter high hurdles with a mark of 14.96 seconds and he had a winning time of 40.57 in the 300 hurdles to help the Eagles claim the team crown.
Delphian boys track and field
The Dragons turned in an impressive performance in winning the title at the Class 2A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Delphian triumphed at the meet with a score of 84 points. Illinois Valley was second with 67. Sophomore Oli Beauregard sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.06 seconds, he won the 110 high hurdles in 15.31 and he triumphed in the 300 hurdles n 40.92 to lead the way for the Dragons.
Grant baseball
The ninth-seeded Generals scored a 12-0, five-inning win at top-seeded, and undefeated, South Salem in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal contest. Senior pitcher Cooper Yudhishthu threw a five-inning shutout, giving up three hits while striking out four and walking two. Grant, which also got a 6-0 first round win over Forest Grove and a 4-3 second round win at Roseburg, will take a 21-7 record to the semifinals.
Grant Union/Prairie City softball
The ninth-seeded Prospectors scored a 14-5 win at top-seeded Heppner/Ione in a Class 2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal contest. Senior Reece Jacobs hit a pair of home runs in the victory. Grant Union/Prairie City, which also scored an 8-4 second round win Toledo, will take an 18-8 record to the semifinals.
Imbler girls track and field
The Panthers claimed the crown at the Class 1A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Imbler triumphed with a score of 71 points. Joseph was second at 65. Senior Paiten Braseth won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:21.77 and the Panthers also triumphed in both relay races on their way to capturing the team title.
Jesuit boys lacrosse
The top-seeded Crusaders picked up a pair of impressive postseason victories, topping Glencoe 25-5 in a state playoff second round game at Jesuit High School and then beating Grant/Central Eastside 21-1 in a quarterfinal contest at Jesuit. With the two wins, the Crusaders take a 19-1 record to the semifinals.
Jesuit boys track and field
The Crusaders won the team title at the Class 6A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Jesuit topped the field with a score of 66 points. Lincoln was second with 62. Senior Grant Valley sprinted to victory in both the 100-meter dash, at 10.36 seconds, and in the 200, at 21.15, to lead the way for the Crusaders.
Jesuit girls track and field
The Crusaders, with a score of 54.5 points, edged second-place West Linn, which scored 52, to take fist place at the Class 6A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Junior Iman Foster triumphed in the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 6.75 inches to help the Crusaders get the team victory.
Lakeridge boys lacrosse
The second-seeded Pacers picked up a pair of impressive state playoff wins, notching a 19-1 win over Tualatin in a second round game played at Lakeridge High School and they rolling to a 15-2 win over Summit in a quarterfinal contest played at Lakeridge. With the two wins, the Pacers improved to 19-1 going into the semifinals.
McMinnville softball
The Grizzlies went 3-0 in Class 6A state playoff action during the week, getting a 5-0 first round win over Westview, a 6-5 second round victory over Tualatin in games played at McMinnville High School before scoring a 5-3 quarterfinal win at top-seeded Sunset. The Grizzlies will take a record of 22-7 into the semifinals.
Oregon Episcopal School boys lacrosse
The fifth-seeded Aardvarks posted a 13-5 win over South Eugene in a state playoff second round match played at OES and they followed that up with an 11-6 quarterfinal victory at Lincoln. With the two wins, Oregon Episcopal School improved to 15-3 on the season going into the semifinals.
Philomath girls track and field
The Warriors triumphed at the Class 4A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Philomath took the top spot with a score of 80 points. La Grande was second with 69.5. Senior Janice Hellesto sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.14 seconds and she had a winning mark of 24.70 in the 200 to lead the way for the Warriors.
Portland Christian baseball
The 19th-seeded Royals picked up three road wins in Class 2A/1A state playoff action, beating Union/Cove 15-14 in eight innings in the first round, topping Clatskanie 8-3 in the second round and besting Reedsport 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Portland Christian will take a 15-9 mark to the semifinals.
Siuslaw boys track and field
The Vikings, with a score of 89 points, edged Burns by one point to claim the title at the Class 3A state championships, held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Senior Clayton Wilson ran to victory in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 3 minutes, 58.26 seconds and he was victorious in the 3,000 in 8:37.42 to pace Siuslaw.
Thurston softball
The Colts got past the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years by getting a 15-13 win over West Albany, with Daphne Heckel having a three-run walk-off home run. Thurston then scored a 12-2 home win over Wilsonville in the quarterfinals, with Kassy Anderson having a grand slam home run. The Colts will take a 22-5 record to the semifinals.
West Linn boys lacrosse
The third-seeded Lions opened their postseason schedule by running to a 17-2 win over West Salem-McNary in a state playoff second round game played at West Linn High School. They then edged Sunset 6-4 in a quarterfinal contest at West Linn. The Lions will take a record of 15-4 into the semifinals.
Wilsonville baseball
The top-seeded Wildcats stayed unbeaten on the season, moving to 29-0 by scoring a 9-2 first round victory over Churchill and then besting Corvallis 4-3 in the quarterfinals in Class 5A state playoff games played at Wilsonville High School.