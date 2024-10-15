Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (10/14/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Oct. 7-13 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Adrian football
The Antelopes scored a 36-14 home win over Crane in a Class 1A 8-man Special District 2 showdown. With the win, Adrian improved to 4-0 in district play and to 7-0 on the season. Crane moved to 4-1 in district games and to 5-2 on the season. Senior Colten Bayes ran for three touchdowns to help Adrian notch the victory.
Canby girls soccer
The Cougars scored an 8-0 win over Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference match played at Canby High School. With the win, Canby improved to 4-0 in conference play and to 9-1-1 on the season. The victory also marked the Cougars’ sixth shutout of the season, with senior goalkeeper Madi Bigej helping lead the way for the defense.
Crook County boys soccer
The Cowboys scored a 2-1 win over Gladstone and then bested The Dalles 4-2 in Tri-Valley Conference games played at Crook County High School. With the two wins, the Cowboys jumped into first place in the conference standings at 5-1 (8-1-1 overall). Junior Gabriel Lopez had both a goal and an assist in the win against The Dalles.
Franklin girls cross country
The Lightning, with a score of 68 points, edged second-place Westview by one point to triumph at the Champoeg Invitational, held at Champoeg Park. Sophomore Alison Fajardo ran to fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18 minutes, 22.4 seconds to help lead the Lightning to the team victory.
Glencoe football
The Crimson Tide picked up its fourth straight win in Class 5A Special District 1 play by scoring a 35-20 victory at Forest Grove. The victory puts Glencoe alone atop the district standings at 4-0 (4-2 overall). Junior Daniel Heninger ran for 315 yards and scored three touchdowns to help lead the Crimson Tide to the win.
Grant volleyball
The Generals scored a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win over Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League match played at Grant High School and then they notched a sweep at Benson to improve to 4-0 in PIL play and to 18-4 on the season. Senior setter/outside hitter Maggie McCarthy had 16 assists, 10 digs and three kills in the victory against Wells.
Harper Charter football
The Hornets rolled to a 48-7 win at Joseph to improve to 5-0 in Class 1A 6-man Special District 1 play and to 6-0 on the season. One of the keys for the Hornets has been their defense, which has given up just 19 points on the season. The Harper defense, guided by assistant coach Ron Talbots, includes starters Cope Christensen, Ace Christensen, Richard Joyce, Colt Bentz, Sam Jensen and Hoss Johnson.
Jesuit girls soccer
The Crusaders opened Metro League play by scoring a 5-0 win at Mountainside and following that up with an 8-0 victory at Sunset. The two victories give Jesuit a six-match winning streak and an overall record of 10-1. Junior forward Marian Dunne led the way for the Crusaders in the win at Sunset with three goals and two assists.
McLoughlin boys soccer
The Pioneers topped Umatilla 8-0, Four Rivers 8-0 and Riverside 2-0 to run their shutout streak to six straight matches. McLoughlin, with the three wins, improved to 9-0 in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 6 play, and to 10-3 on the season, with the three wins.
McMinnville boys soccer
The Grizzlies opened Pacific Conference play with a 4-1 home win over Glencoe and a 7-0 victory at Newberg to take the early conference lead at 2-0 (8-2 overall). Sophomore Edwin Cuevas-George scored all four of McMinnville’s goals in the win against Glencoe.
North Douglas volleyball
The Warriors rallied from two sets down to get a 16-25, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13 home win over Umpqua Valley Christian in a Skyline League showdown. With the victory, North Douglas improved to 9-0 in conference play (15-2 overall). The Monarchs moved to 9-1 in conference matches (16-3 overall). Freshman outside hitter Payton Rabuck had 23 kills, 12 digs and two aces for the Warriors in the win.
North Medford boys soccer
The Black Tornado picked up its first win of the season, and it’s first win since Oct. 10, 2023, by besting Roseburg 3-0 in a Southwest Conference match played at North Medford. Junior midfielder Jose Mondesi scored all three goals for the Black Tornado in the victory.
Philomath girls cross country
The Warriors triumphed at the Paul Mariman Invitational, held at Philomath High School. The host team took first place with a score of 37 points. The Dalles was second at 83. Senior Adele Beckstead ran to third place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 20 minutes, 9.6 seconds to help the Warriors claim the team title.
Pleasant Hill volleyball
The Billies scored a 25-7, 25-6, 25-18 home win over Elmira and they triumphed 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 at Harrisburg in Mountain Valley Conference matches. With the two victories, Pleasant Hill improved to 8-0 in conference play and to 22-0 for the season, making it the only unbeaten team in the Class 3A ranks.
Silverton girls soccer
The Foxes posted a 1-0 win over Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference match to remain unbeaten on the season, improving to 3-0 in conference play and to 7-0-1 on the season. Junior forward Lilli Miller scored the only goal of the match.
Siuslaw football
The Vikings scored a 38-30 home win over Douglas in a match-up of unbeaten teams. With the win, Siuslaw improved to 2-0 in Class 3A Special District 4 play and to 5-0 on the season. Douglas moved to 1-1 in district games and to 5-1 on the season. Junior Will Johnson ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Vikings in the victory.
South Albany boys cross country
The RedHawks soared to victory at the Lebanon Open, held at Seven Oak Middle School. South Albany took first place at the event with a score of 24 points. Regis was second with 61. Senior Zander Campbell took second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17 minutes, 7.58 seconds to help lead the way for the RedHawks.
Stanfield volleyball
The Tigers topped Crane 25-15, 25-18, 26-28, 22-25, 16-14 and then they bested Culver 25-23, 25-12, 25-14 at the Culver Tournament. Stanfield, which improved to 12-5 with the two wins, got a total of 36 kills and 17 blocks from senior Mazie Reeser at the tourney.
Stayton boys soccer
The Eagles edged North Marion 1-0 in an Oregon West Conference showdown played at North Marion High School. With the win, Stayton improved to 5-0 in conference play (8-0 overall). The Huskies moved to 5-1 in conference matches (8-1 overall) with the setback. Eagles junior Johnny Garcia scored the only goal of the match.
The Dalles boys cross country
The Riverhawks claimed victory at the Paul Mariman Invitational, held at Philomath High School. The Dalles triumphed at the 18-team event with a score of 67 points. Philomath was second at 84. Senior Caleb Caldwell finished in fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17 minutes, 34.1 seconds to help lead the Riverhawks to the team win.
Wells football
The Guardians ran to a 44-21 win over Grant in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at the Marshall Campus to move to 4-0 in PIL play and to 4-2 on the season. Wells got 111 rushing yards from senior Cam Hammer and 72 from Wyatt Andler in the victory, which was its 14th straight in league competition.
West Albany girls cross country
The Bulldogs, with 33 points, edged second-place South Albany, which scored 39, to take first place at the Lebanon Open, held at Seven Oak Middle School. Sophomore Sidney Velez ran to third place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 21 minutes, 56.2 seconds to lead the way for the Bulldogs.
West Linn football
The Lions picked up their third straight shutout victory, and fourth in the past five games, by topping Lakeridge 13-0 in a Three Rivers League showdown played at Lakeridge High School. With the win, the Lions moved to 2-0 in league play and to 6-0 for the season.
Wilsonville volleyball
The Wildcats scored a 3-0 win over La Salle Prep to improve to 10-0 in Northwest Oregon Conference matches and then they bested Clackamas 2-1 and South Medford 2-1 in play at the West Linn tournament. Senior setter Ellis Underhill had totals of 91 assists, 19 digs, 13 kills, five aces and four blocks in the three victories.
Yamhill-Carlton boys cross country
The Tigers ran to victory at the Vernonia Invitational, held at Anderson Park. Yamhill-Carlton triumphed at the 13-team event with a score of 86 points. Southwest Christian was second at 91. The Tigers also boasted the top two finishers in the 5,000-meter race in senior Louigi Etta, who won in a time of 15 minutes, 59.7 seconds, and junior Zayden Aspey, who was second at 16:26.7.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App