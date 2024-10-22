Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (10/21/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Oct. 14-20 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Catlin Gabel girls cross country
The Eagles, with a score of 38 points, edged second-place Valley Catholic by two points to claim victory at the Southwest Christian Invitational, held at the Southwest Christian Wildcat Trail. Junior Diana Manternach finished in sixth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 22 minutes, 32.0 seconds to help lead the way for the Eagles.
Churchill football
The Lancers claimed sole possession of first place in the Class 5A Special District 4 standings by scoring a 42-21 win over Willamette in a district showdown played at Willamette High School. Churchill improved to 6-0 in district play (6-1 overall). Willamette moved to 5-1 in district games (6-1 overall). Senior running back Ceville Pasi ran for 271 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries for the Lancers in the victory.
Crook County boys cross country
The Cowboys turned in an impressive performance in triumphing at the Estacada Invitational, held at McIver State Park. Crook County topped the 23-team field with a score of 75 points. The Dalles was second at 91. Senior Adam Radabaugh ran to second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 21.23 seconds to pace the Cowboys.
Dallas football
The Dragons stayed undefeated on the season, rolling to a 47-3 win over Corvallis in a Class 5A Special District 3 game played at Dallas High School. With the victory, Dallas improved to 3-0 in district play and to 7-0 for the season. Senior running back Sean Ward had 11 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Enterprise girls cross country
The Outlaws took first place at the Footrace to Valhalla, held at Umatilla High School. Enterprise triumphed at the event with a score of 26 points. Imbler was second with 63. Freshman Lilly Weer was the runner-up in the 5,000-meter race, in a time of 18 minutes, 40.1 seconds, to lead the way for the Outlaws.
La Grande boys cross country
The Tigers ran to victory at the Kyle Burnside Memorial Invite, held at the Golf Course at Birch Creek. La Grande, with 40 points, edged second-place Riverside, which scored 44, to get the win. Junior Josef Simonis won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 25.9 seconds to lead the way for the Tigers.
La Grande girls soccer
The Tigers picked up their seventh straight win and stayed unbeaten in Greater Oregon League play, moving to 4-0 (9-1-1 overall), by scoring an 8-0 win at Ontario in a league tilt. Junior Rowan Evans led the way for La Grande in the victory with five goals and two assists.
Lake Oswego football
The Lakers rallied to score a 21-17 win over West Linn in a Three Rivers League battle of unbeaten teams, played at West Linn High School. With the victory, Lake Oswego improved to 3-0 in league play and to 7-0 on the season. West Linn moved to 2-1 in league games and to 6-1 on the season. Senior running back LaMarcus Bell ran for197 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries to help lead the Lakers to the win.
Lakeridge girls cross country
The Pacers set the pace in winning the Pacific/Three Rivers Crossover meet, held at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville. Lakeridge triumphed with a score of 44 points. Tigard was second with a total of 72. Lakeridge senior Chloe Huyler won the 5,000-meter event in a time of 17 minutes, 22.00 seconds.
Marist Catholic girls soccer
The Spartans won 2-0 at North Bend and then triumphed 8-0 at Cottage Grove in Sky Em League contests to push their shutout streak to six straight matches. Marist Catholic, which improved to 6-0 in league play, and to 11-1 on the season, is led on defense by Piper Paslay, Emma Hart, Kate Firth, Gina Schroffner, Sadey Woodrum and goalkeepers Emily Meigs and Nev Ficek.
Mountainside football
The Mavericks posted a 58-35 win at Jesuit in a Metro League showdown. With the win, Mountainside moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings at 3-0 (5-2 overall). Jesuit moved to 2-1 in league play and to 5-2 on the season. Jordan Hicks and Reece Ballew each ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Mavericks in the victory.
Nelson volleyball
The Hawks scored a 25-2, 25-5, 25-7 win at David Douglas and then they bested Sandy 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 at home to wrap up the Mt. Hood Conference title. With the two wins, Nelson improved to 13-0 in conference matches and to 20-4 for the season. It was also a special week for Hawks senior setter Kaitlin Boring, who went over 1,000 career assists.
North Douglas volleyball
The Warriors wrapped up the Skyline League championship in dramatic fashion, getting a 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9 win at New Hope Christian in a league finale. With the victory, North Douglas finished league play at 11-0 while improving to 18-3 on the season to that point. Sophomore Presly Frey had 10 kills for the Warriors in the victory.
Pendleton volleyball
The Buckaroos scored a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 win over Ontario in a Greater Oregon League match held at Nyssa High School to clinch the league championship. Pendleton, which also defeated Nyssa 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 in a nonleague tilt, improved to 5-0 in league play and to 13-4 on the season. Senior setter Josie Jenness had 18 assists and eight digs in the two wins.
Pleasant Hill girls cross country
The Billies triumphed at the Harrisburg Invitational, held at Harrisburg High School. Pleasant Hill took first place at the event with a score of 28 points. Westside Christian was second with a score of 46. Freshman Nellie Smith ran to fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 20 minutes, 42.3 seconds to help lead the Billies to the team victory.
Sherwood boys cross country
The Bowmen triumphed at the Pacific/Three Rivers Crossover meet, held at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville. Sherwood took first place with a score of 63 points. West Linn was second at 88. Sophomore Kole Norman finished in fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 56.68 seconds to lead the way for the Bowmen.
Silverton football
The Foxes scored a 45-27 win over Wilsonville in a Class 5A showdown played at Silverton High School. Silverton, which improved to 3-0 in Class 5A Special District 2 play, and to 6-1 on the season, got a huge performance from senior quarterback Sawyer Teeney, who completed 18 of 26 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns.
Stayton boys soccer
The Eagles stayed unbeaten on the season, getting a 9-1 home win over Cascade and a 6-1 victory at Philomath in Oregon West Conference matches to move to 7-0 in conference play and to 10-0 on the season. Senior forward Addison Samuell scored a total of nine goals in the two victories, giving him 27 goals so far on the season.
Sutherlin boys soccer
The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten on the season by scoring a 4-0 home win over Coquille/Myrtle Point in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 contest. Sutherlin, which improved to 10-0-2 in district play, and to 11-0-2 on the season, got two goals from senior Brayden Shaver in the victory.
The Dalles girls cross country
The Riverhawks soared to victory at the Estacada Invitational, held at McIver State Park. The Dalles took first place at the 18-team event with a score of 97 points. South Salem was second at 105. Senior Alaina Casady ran to third place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18 minutes, 58.59 seconds to lead the way for the Riverhawks.
Union boys cross country
The Bobcats claimed victory at the Footrace to Valhalla, held at Umatilla High School. Union triumphed at the event with a score of 26 points. Enterprise was second with 45. Senior Nathanael O’Reilly led a strong pack of Bobcat runners, placing second in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 27.2 seconds.
Valley Catholic girls soccer
The Valiants scored a 1-0 win over top-ranked Catlin Gabel in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 1 showdown played at Valley Catholic High School. With the victory, the Valiants moved into first place in the district standings at 6-0-1 (9-2-2 overall). Junior Madi Groshong scored the game-winning goal in the contest.
Westside Christian boys cross country
The Eagles flew to victory at the Harrisburg Invitational, held at Harrisburg High School. Westside Christian topped the nine-team field with a score of 41 points. Harrisburg was second at 82. Senior Nathan Contreras finished in second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17 minutes, 35.0 seconds to pace the Eagles in the victory.
Woodburn boys soccer
The Bulldogs scored a 1-0 home win over Crescent Valley and they triumphed 3-1 at South Albany in Mid-Willamette Conference matches to claim sole possession of the league lead, at 5-0 (Crescent Valley is in second at 4-1), while improving to 7-2-1 on the season.
