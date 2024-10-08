Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (10/7/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 6 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Beaverton boys soccer
The Beavers scored a 1-0 win at Southridge in a Metro League opener to improve to 8-0-1 on the season. Junior forward/midfielder Jess Harwood scored the only goal of the contest.
Cascade football
The Cougars opened Class 4A Special District 3 play by scoring a 24-16 win over Stayton in a battle of unbeaten teams played at Stayton High School. Cascade, which moved to 5-0, got 182 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns from junior Bryce Kuenzi in the victory.
Central Catholic boys cross country
The Rams ran to victory at the MHC Mid-Season meet, held at Clackamas High School. Central Catholic topped the conference field with a score of 19 points. Nelson was second at 79. Senior Finn Briscoe won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 33.10 seconds to lead the way for the Rams.
Central Catholic girls soccer
The Rams scored a 2-0 win at Franklin and they topped West Linn 4-2 at the Eastside Sports Complex in nonleague matches to push their winning streak to six games and to improve to 7-1 on the season. Senior Suzanna Fee scored a pair of goals in the victory against the Lions.
Churchill football
The Lancers scored a 32-13 win over Thurston in a Midwestern League game played at Thurston High School, ending the Colts’ 42-game league winning streak. Churchill, which improved to 4-1, got 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns from senior Ceville Pasi in the victory.
Four Rivers girls soccer
The Falcons won 8-0 at McLoughlin and they triumphed 8-0 at Nyssa in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 action. With the two wins, Four Rivers has moved to 8-0 on the season, outscoring its opponents by a total margin of 55-1.
Grant girls soccer
The Generals got a 10-0 win over Roosevelt and a 2-0 victory against Wells in Portland Interscholastic League match to improve to 2-0 in league play and to 9-0-1 for the season. Junior Nailani Soloman had a total of three goals in the two wins.
Lake Oswego boys water polo
The Lakers topped rival Lakeridge 12-6 in a Three Rivers League opener played at the Lake Oswego School District Pool. With the win, Lake Oswego moved to 13-3 on the season. Kieran Lussier and Henry Saur each scored four goals for the Pacers in the victory.
Lake Oswego football
The Lakers moved to 5-0 on the season by scoring a 45-31 win over Tualatin in a Three Rivers League-opening showdown played at Lake Oswego High School. Senior running back LaMarcus Bell and junior quarterback Hudson Kurland each ran for thee touchdowns in the victory.
Marist Catholic girls soccer
The Spartans posted a 6-0 win over Cottage Grove in a Sky Em League match played at Marist Catholic for their sixth straight victory and fourth shutout in the past eight contests. Six different players had a goal and senior forward Mattie Andrus had three assists in the win.
Marshfield volleyball
The Pirates battled their way to a 17-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11 win over Marist Catholic in a Sky Em League showdown, pitting the top two teams in the Class 4A OSAA rankings, played at Marshfield High School. Marshfield, which moved to 4-0 in league play with the thrilling victory, got 31 kills, 30 digs and three aces from senior outside hitter Tatum Montiel in the win.
Mountainside girls cross country
The Mavericks, with a score of 86 points, claimed first place at the Grant Robison Invitational, held at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville. South Salem was second with a total of 102. Junior Miranda Oblad ran to fifth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 20 minutes, 19.93 seconds to pace the Mavericks.
North Marion boys soccer
The Huskies scored a 7-1 win over Cascade and they bested Sweet Home 8-0 in Oregon West Conference matches helped at North Marion High School. With the two wins, the Huskies improved to 3-0 in conference play and to 7-0 for the season.
Nyssa boys cross country
The Bulldogs claimed the top spot at the Crosby Invitational, held at Treasure Valley Community College. Nyssa took first place with a score of 49 points. Burns was second at 74. Junior Diego Trinidad won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 50.65 seconds to lead the way for the Bulldogs.
Oregon City cross country
The Pioneers ran to victory at the Grant Robison Invitational, held at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville. Oregon City took first place in the 18-team meet with a score of 68 points. McMinnville was second at 105. Senior Tyler Scott took fifth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 29.19 seconds to help lead the Pioneers to the victory.
Pendleton football
The Buckaroos opened Greater Oregon League play by topping Baker 57-40 in a league showdown played at Baker High School. Pendleton, which moved to 4-2, got 224 rushing yards and five touchdowns from junior Tugg McQuinn in the victory.
Philomath football
The Warriors scored a 37-0 win at Sweet Home in a Class 4A Special District 3 opener to move to 5-0 on the season. Philomath, which has outscored its five opponents by a 231-30 margin, got 418 passing yards and four touchdowns from senior quarterback Caleb Russell in the victory.
Pleasant Hill volleyball
The Billies won 3-0 at La Pine and 3-1 at Sisters in Mountain Valley Conference play and then triumphed at the Pleasant Hill Tournament, besting Burns 25-18, 25-23 in the championship match to improve to a perfect 20-0 on the season.
South Eugene volleyball
The Axe claimed the title at the Lakeridge Tournament, topping Beaverton 25-18, 19-25, 15-12 in the championship match. Junior outside hitter Caroline Combs led South Eugene with 15 kills in the victory.
South Medford volleyball
The Panthers picked up their sixth straight victory in Southwest Conference play, topping Grants Pass 25-6, 25-15, 25-21 in a match played at South Medford High School. Junior Julia Slaughter had 21 assists, five kill and five blocks for the Panthers in the win.
Stayton boys soccer
The Eagles won 4-0 at home against Philomath and they triumphed 4-0 at Newport in Oregon West Conference matches to improve to 3-0 in conference play and to 6-0 for the season. Senior forward Addison Samuell scored three goals in each of the victories.
Sprague football
The Olympians scored a 48-0 win at South Salem to improve to 5-0 in Special District 1 play and to 6-0 on the season. Senior quarterback Dukatti Witherspoon completed 17 of 22 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.
Stayton girls cross country
The Eagles soared to victory at the Stayton/Regis Invitational, held at the Stayton Middle School Nature Trails. Stayton triumphed with a score of 39 points. Santiam Christian was second at 63. Senior Haley Butenschoen ran to second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 20 minutes, 6.7 seconds to help lead the way for the Eagles.
Summit boys cross country
The Storm turned in a strong showing in triumphing at the Oxford Classic, held at Drake Park. Summit took first place at the 12-team event with a score of 26 points. Cleveland was second at 89. Senior Hayden Boaz won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 32.9 seconds to lead the way for the Storm.
Sutherlin girls soccer
The Bulldogs scored a 3-0 win at North Valley and then they bested Rogue River 5-0 at home to push their Far West League winning streak to eight matches. Senior Morgan McKinney scored three goals for Sutherlin in the win over Rogue River.
Willamette football
The Wolverines stayed unbeaten on the season, moving to 4-0 in Class 5A Special District 4 play, and to 5-0 on the season, by scoring a 49-14 home win over Springfield. Junior running back Maveryck Akers ran for 138 yards and a touchdown, had a touchdown catch and threw a TD pass in the victory.
Westview girls cross country
The Wildcats, with 60 points, edged Crescent Valley, which scored 64, to take first place at The Harrier Classic, held at Bryant Park. Senior Olivia Gaugel ran to second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17 minutes, 47.90 seconds to lead the way for Westview.
