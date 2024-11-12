Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (11/11/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Banks boys cross country
The Braves tipped Valley Catholic by the slimmest of margins to claim the title at the Class 3A state championships, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. The two teams tied with scores of 79 points, but Banks had the higher-finishing No. 6 runner to earn first place. Junior Amin Diani helped lead the way for the Braves, running to fifth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 10.1 seconds.
Beaverton girls soccer
The Beavers picked up a pair of one-goal road victories in Class 6A state playoff action, getting a 2-1 second round win over Central Catholic and a 1-0 quarterfinal victory at Westview. Junior Olivia Hays had the game-winning goal in both contests.
Catlin Gabel girls soccer
The Eagles opened the postseason play with back-to-back 8-0 victories, topping Lakeview and then getting a quarterfinal win over Blanchet Catholic in matches played at Catlin Gabel. Junior striker Addi Dauler scored a total of eight goals in the two victories.
Crane volleyball
The Mustangs won their second straight state title, topping Union 25-10, 25-20, 25-23 in the Class 1A championship match, played at Ridgeview High School. Sophomore Kaitlyn Siegner had 14 digs, 13 kills and four aces in the win for Crane, which finished its season at 30-3.
Crater boys cross country
The Comets turned in an impressive performance in triumphing at the Class 5A state championships, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. Crater topped the field with a score of 46 points. Summit was second at 74. Senior Tayvon Kitchen won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 14 minutes, 43.3 seconds to help lead the Comets to the team victory.
Crater girls cross country
The Comets had a title-winning performance at he Class 5A state championships, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. Crater took first place at the event with a score of 55 points. Summit was second with a score of 70. Senior Emma West ran to fourth place in the 5,000-meter event with a time of 18 minutes, 6.2 seconds to help lead the way for the Comets.
Grant boys soccer
The Generals scored a 3-1 win over defending state champion, and top-seeded, Lakeridge in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal match played at Lakeridge High School. Junior Henry Wines scored a goal and had a steal to set up another goal in the victory for Grant, which also got a second round playoff win over West Linn.
Jesuit boys cross country
The Crusaders ran to victory at the Class 6A state meet, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. Jesuit took first place at the event with a score of 52 points. Central Catholic was second with 100. Junior Kellen Williams finished in fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 12.7 seconds to help lead the way for the Crusaders.
Jesuit volleyball
The Crusaders won their second straight Class 6A state title, topping Oregon City in the championship contest for the second straight year, with their 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 victory in the match played at Forest Grove High School. Junior Sadie Ross had 14 kills and two blocks for Jesuit, which finished its season at 29-2.
La Salle Prep boys soccer
The second-seeded Falcons got a 9-2 win over Churchill in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest and then they bested Hood River Valley 3-2 in a quarterfinal contest that went to a penalty kick shootout. Senior Vance Sheffield tallied four goals for La Salle Prep in the win against Churchill.
Lincoln girls cross country
The Cardinals stepped up to claim gold at the Class 6A state championships, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. Lincoln finished in first place with 90 points. Lake Oswego was second with 102. Sophomore Ellery Lincoln raced to third place in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds to pace the Cardinals.
Marshfield volleyball
The Pirates claimed the Class 4A state championship with a 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 30-28 win over Marist Catholic in the title contest played at North Bend High School. Senior Tatum Montiel had 28 kills, 20 digs and three blocks in the win for Marshfield, which finished its season at 25-2.
McNary boys soccer
The Celtics got a 1-0 win over second-seeded Beaverton in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal match played at Beaverton High School. Senior Jay R Flores scored the only goal of the match for McNary, which also posted a 5-1 second-round win against Glencoe.
Mountainside football
The Mavericks rallied from a 33-23 deficit late in the third quarter to get a 44-39 win over Tualatin in a Class 6A state playoff Open first round game played at Mountainside High School. Junior tight end Sam Vyhlidal had 181 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the victory.
Mountain View football
The Cougars stayed unbeaten on the season, moving to 10-0 by scoring a 42-18 win over Thurston in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Mountain View High School. Senior quarterback Mason Chambers threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.
Newport boys cross country
The Cubs, with 85 points, edged second-place The Dalles, which scored 93, to claim the title at the Class 4A state championships, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. Senior Connor Brown ran to fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 19.0 seconds to lead the way for Newport.
Oregon Episcopal School girls cross country
The Aardvarks ran to victory at the Class 3A/2A/1A state championships, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. OES took first place at the meet with a score of 79 points. Enterprise was second at 82. Senior Lauren Tittel ran to second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18 minutes, 23.8 seconds to pace the Aardvarks.
Philomath girls cross country
The Warriors ran to victory at the Class 4A state championships, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. Philomath took first place at the meet with a score of 76 points. Klamath Union was second with 89. Freshman Cassidy Smart finished in 10th place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19 minutes, 34.2 seconds to help lead the way for the Warriors.
Prairie City/Burnt River football
The Panthers opened the Class 1A 6-man playoffs by rolling to an 89-22 home win over Falls City in a first-round contest. Junior Maison Teel ran for 371 yards and accounted for a total of seven touchdowns in the victory.
Putnam girls soccer
The Kingsmen posted a 2-1 win over top-seeded Canby in a Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal match played at Canby High School. Ailynn Padilla scored the winning goal in overtime for Putnam, which also scored a 3-2 first round win at Thurston.
Salem Academy volleyball
The Crusaders claimed their third state title in the past four years by besting Crosshill Christian 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 in the Class 2A championship contest, played at Ridgeview High School. Junior Emma Brewer had 27 kills and 10 digs in the win for Salem Academy, which ended its season at 25-3.
Sandy football
The Pioneers picked up their first playoff victory in 26 years by topping McMinnville 39-16 in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Canby High School. Senior running back Mataio Olomua ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
South Albany volleyball
The RedHawks won their first ever state championship, getting a 25-4, 25-18, 25-19 win over Crescent Valley in the Class 5A title match, played at Forest Grove High School. Senior middle blocker Taelyn Bentley had 12 kills and four blocks for South Albany, which finished its season with a perfect 27-0 record.
Stayton boys soccer
The Eagles stayed unbeaten on the season, moving to 15-0 by scoring an 8-0 win over La Grande in a Class 4A state playoff first round match and then topping Klamath Union 2-0 in a quarterfinal contest in matches played at Stayton High School. Senior Addison Samuell scored three goals in the victory against La Grande.
Union boys cross country
The Bobcats, with 41 points, tipped second-place Knappa, which scored 44, to secure the title at the Class 2A/1A state championships, held at Lane Community College in Eugene. Senior Nathanael O’Reilly finished in third place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 56.5 seconds to help lead the way for Union.
Valley Catholic volleyball
The Valiants posted a 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 win over Burns in the Class 3A state championship match, played at Marshfield High School. Madison Sherby and Addie Emerson combined for 27 kills in the title tilt for Valley Catholic, which finished its season at 27-3.
West Linn girls soccer
The Lions picked up a pair of 1-0 wins in Class 6A postseason play, getting a 1-0 home win over North Medford in a second-round contest and then winning 1-0 at Sheldon in a quarterfinal tilt. Brystol Leslie had the winning goal against North Medford and Cassidy Harding had the goal at Sheldon.
Wilsonville football
The defending Class 5A state champions opened postseason play by scoring a 63-34 win over Bend in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Wilsonville High School. Senior quarterback Mark Wiepert passed for 302 yards and six touchdowns in the win while senior receiver Nick Crowley had 10 catches for 198 yards and five scores.
