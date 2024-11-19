Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (11/18/2024)?
Banks football
Banks notched a 27-20 win over defending Class 3A state champion Cascade Christian in a quarterfinal game, and rematch of last year’s title tilt, played at Banks High School. Junior quarterback Lane Gilbert scored on two 1-yard runs late in the fourth quarter to get Banks the win.
Catlin Gabel boys soccer
The top-seeded Eagles edged rival Oregon Episcopal School 1-0 in the Class 3A/2A/1A state championship contest, played at Liberty High School. Senior forward Leon Liu scored the only goal of the match, coming in the second half, to give Catlin Gabel the victory. The Eagles finished their season at 17-0-1.
Catlin Gabel girls soccer
The Eagles soared to a 5-0 win over Central Linn/East Linn Christian in the Class 3A/2A/1A state title match, played at Liberty High School. Junior Addi Dauler scored three goals and sophomore Alana Hill had two goals and an assist for Catlin Gabel, which ended its season at 16-2-1.
Central Catholic football
The Rams pulled away in the second half to score a 40-17 win over Lakeridge in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal game played at Lakeridge High School. Junior running back Tyson Davis had 28 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns for Central Catholic in the win.
Central Linn/East Linn Christian girls soccer
The Cobras scored a 2-1 (3-2 PKs) win over Banks in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff semifinal match played at Sweet Home High School to earn the first trip to the finals in the nine-year history of the program. Freshman goalkeeper Hazel Huxford made three saves in the penalty-kick shootout.
Gervais football
The Cougars scored an 18-6 win over Stanfield in a Class 2A quarterfinal game played at Woodburn High School to earn its first state semifinal bid since 1951. Junior Ben Cam had a couple of touchdowns for Gervais in the victory.
Henley boys soccer
The Hornets scored two goals late in the second half and then triumphed in a penalty-kick shooting to get a 3-2 (2-1 PK s) win over North Marion in the Class 4A state championship match, played at Liberty High School. Sophomore goalkeeper Carlos Ivan Garcia made four saves in the shootout for Henley, which finished its season at 14-2-2.
Jesuit boys soccer
The Crusaders rallied from a 2-0 deficit to score a 3-2 (4-2, PKs) win over McMinnville in the Class 6A state championship match, played at Hillsboro Stadium. Sophomore midfielder Dominic Bolouri had both a goal and an assist in the victory for Jesuit, which finished its season at 16-2-1.
Jesuit girls soccer
The Crusaders scored two first-half goals and then fought off Grant in the second half to get a 2-1 win over the Generals in the Class 6A state title match, played at Hillsboro Stadium. Junior midfielder Ana Kubiaczyk had both a goal and an assist for Jesuit, which finished its season at 19-1.
Lake Oswego boys water polo
The Lakers posted a 12-9 win against Newberg in the Class 6A state championship contest, played at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. Lake Oswego also bested Lakeridge 12-1 in a state semifinal tilt earlier in the day.
Lake Oswego football
The top-seeded Lakers sprinted to a 35-0 win over Mountainside in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal contest played at Lake Oswego High School. Junior running back LaMarcus Bell had 13 carries for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the victory for Lake Oswego, which moved to 10-0 on the season.
La Salle Prep boys soccer
The Falcons came back from a 1-0 first-half deficit to post a 2-1 win over Bend in the Class 5A state championship contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium. Senior Conor Garvey scored both of La Salle Prep’s goals on penalty kicks. The Falcons finished their season at 13-5-1.
Lakeridge girls water polo
The Pacers won the Class 6A state championship, topping South Eugene 9-8 in the title contest played at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. Lakeridge also topped Newberg 15-4 in a semifinal contest played earlier in the day.
Marist Catholic girls soccer
The top-seeded Spartans rolled to a 5-0 win over La Grande in the Class 4A state championship match, played at Liberty High School. Sophomore forward Libby McLaughlin had three goals and an assist in the contest for Marist Catholic, which finished its season at 17-1-1.
Newberg football
The Tigers edged Grants Pass 36-33 in a Class 6A quarterfinal thriller played at Newberg High School. Tigers junior quarterback Parker Sellner completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
North Valley football
The ninth-seeded Knights scored a 55-22 win at top-seeded Siuslaw in a Class 3A quarterfinal contest. Junior quarterback Roy McGregor threw for a couple of touchdowns and ran for another for North Valley in the victory.
Scappoose football
The Indians rolled to a 41-0 win over Special District 1 rival Tillamook in a Class 4A quarterfinal contest played at Scappoose High School. Senior quarterback Max Nowlin completed 20 of 27 passes for 317 yards and six touchdowns to lead the way for the Indians in the victory.
Sheldon football
The undefeated Irish scored a 45-17 win over Sprague in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal contest played at Sheldon High School. Senior running back Mana Tuioti had 10 carries for 113 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Irish to the victory.
Silverton football
The top-seeded Foxes topped Summit 36-23 in a Class 5A quarterfinal contest played at Silverton High School. Senior quarterback Sawyer Teeney had three passing touchdowns and he ran for two more scores in the victory.
South Medford football
The Panthers posted a 41-21 win over Sandy in a Class 6A quarterfinal game played at Spiegelberg Stadium. Senior running back Bridger Foss had 12 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns as well as two catches for 112 yards and two more scores for South Medford in the victory.
St. Paul football
The fifth-seeded Buckaroos scored a 43-8 win at No. 4 seed Culver in a Class 2A quarterfinal contest. Senior running back/linebacker Clay Smith had 11 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns while also having an interception on defense for St. Paul.
West Albany football
The No. 6 seed Bulldogs posted a 23-13 win at third-seeded Dallas in a Class 5A quarterfinal contest. Senior running back Tyler Hart-McNally had 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns for West Albany in the victory.
West Linn football
The Lions posted a 49-14 victory over Sherwood in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal game played at West Linn High School. Junior running back Viggo Anderson had 14 carries for 192 yards and five touchdowns for West Linn in the win.
Wilsonville girls soccer
The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead on their way to getting a 4-1 win over Bend in the Class 5A state championship match, played at Hillsboro Stadium. Junior forward Camryn Schaan had two goals and an assist in the victory for Wilsonville, which finished its season at 14-5.
