Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (11/25/2024)?

Adrian football
The top-seeded Antelopes, getting a 16-yard tie-breaking touchdown pass from Trey Bayes to Brooks Martin with eight second remaining in the fourth quarter, edged Crane 34-26 in a Class 1A 8-man semifinal game played at Eastern Oregon University. Adrian moved to 11-0 on the season with the victory.
Burns football
The 11th-seeded Hilanders topped a higher-seeded opponent for the third straight time in postseason play, edging Banks 22-15 in a Class 3A semifinal contest played at Summit High School. Burns, which moved to 10-2 with the win, survived a late rally attempt by the Braves, who had a pass to the end zone fall incomplete as time expired.
Harper Charter football
The Hornets bested Prairie City/Burnt River 65-22 in a Class 1A 6-man semifinal game played at Eastern Oregon University. Junior running back Cope Christensen scored six touchdowns in the win for Harper Charter, which moved to 10-0.
Henley football
The Hornets edged Cascade 21-14 in overtime in a Class 4A semifinal game played at Grants Pass High School. Senior Mark Carpenter, filling in at quarterback for injured Joe Janney, ran for 100 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for 73 yards and another score for Henley, which moved to 11-1 with the victory.
Lake Oswego football
The top-seeded Lakers rallied from a 17-7 deficit to get a 33-24 win over Central Catholic in a Class 6A Open semifinal contest played at Hillsboro Stadium. Junior running back LaMarcus Bell ran for 258 yards and scored four touchdowns to help lead the way for Lake Oswego, which improved to 11-0 with the victory.
Marist Catholic football
The top-seeded Spartans downed Scappoose 41-7 in a Class 4A semifinal contest played at McMinnville High School. Senior quarterback Nick Hudson completed 17 of 28 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns while senior receiver Aaron Bidwell had five catches for 143 yards and three scored for Marist Catholic, which moved to 11-1 with the win.
Mountain View football
The second-seeded Cougars topped West Albany 40-17 in a Class 5A semifinal contest played at McNary High School. Junior running back Angel Valenzuela ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries for Mountain View, which improved to 12-0 on the season with the win.
North Douglas football
The third-seeded Warriors downed No. 2 seed Crosspoint Christian 50-6 in a Class 1A 8-man semifinal tilt played at Grants Pass High School. Hunter Vaughn ran for 287 yards and four touchdowns in helping North Douglas post the big win. The Warriors moved to 11-0 with the victory.
North Medford football
The Black Tornado notched a 42-32 win over Jesuit in a Class 6A semifinal contest played at Willamette High School. Senior running back Cameron Nix ran for 137 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win for North Medford, which moved to 8-4.
Oakland football
The undefeated Oakers moved to 12-0 on the season by scoring a 28-14 win against Gervais in a Class 2A semifinal tilt played at Cottage Grove High School. Running back Gabe Williamson ran for 287 yards and three touchdowns for Oakland in the victory.
Powers football
The top-seeded Cruisers bested South Wasco County 40-30 in a Class 1A 6-man semifinal played at Cottage Grove High School. Senior Rene Sears ran for two touchdowns and threw for two to help lead Powers to the victory, which upped the team’s record to 11-0.
South Medford football
The Panthers shut out Newberg to post a 17-0 win over the Tigers in a Class 6A semifinal game played at Roseburg High School. Senior defensive back Michael Duclos had three interceptions for South Medford, which moved to 8-4 with the victory.
St. Paul football
The fifth-seeded Buckaroos topped top-seeded Heppner 18-12 in a Class 2A semifinal contest played at Caldera High School. Senior Diego Medina scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 20 seconds left in the contest. St. Paul moved to 12-0 with the dramatic win.
Vale football
The fourth-seeded Vikings posted a 20-3 win over North Valley in a Class 3A semifinal game played at Summit High School. Kase Schaffeld ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns while Troy Dayton intercepted a pair of passes for Vale, which improved to 12-0 with the victory.
West Linn football
The second-seeded Lions handed Sheldon its first loss of the season, as they topped the Irish 28-21 in a Class 6A Open semifinal contest played at Willamette University. Senior quarterback Baird Gilroy completed 33 of 44 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns for West Linn, which moved to 10-1 on the season.
Wilsonville football
The defending state champion Wildcats earned another trip to the finals by edging Silverton 32-29 in a Class 5A semifinal contest played at McMinnville High School. Senior quarterback Mark Wiepert ran for 158 yards and a touchdown while passing for 266 yards and three more scores for Wilsonville, which improved to 10-2.
