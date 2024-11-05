Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (11/4/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Canby boys soccer
The Cougars earned their first state playoff berth since 2012 by scoring a 6-2 win over Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference finale played at Hillsboro High School. Senior Jack Thompson has a goal and two assists for Canby in the victory.
Central Catholic girls cross country
The Rams rambled to victory at the Mt. Hood Conference Championships, held at Blue Lake Regional Park. Central Catholic triumphed at the event with a score of 30 points. Nelson was second at 57. Senior Marilyn Phelps won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18 minutes, 38.19 seconds to lead the way for the Rams.
Cottage Grove boys cross country
The Lions claimed victory at the Sky-Em League Championships, held at Lane Community College. Cottage Grove won the crown with a score of 27 points. Marist Catholic was second with 58. Senior Carter Bengtson won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 35.14 seconds to help lead the Lions to the team title.
Crook County boys cross country
The Cowboys took first place at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships, held at McIver State Park. Crook County triumphed at the event with a score of 40 points. The Dalles was second with 50. Senior Adam Radabaugh won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 30.3 seconds to help the Cowboys claim the team crown.
David Douglas girls soccer
The Scots won their first-ever state playoff match, topping Cleveland 2-1 in a Class 6A first round tilt played at David Douglas High School. Sophomore forward Lucy Kimball scored both of David Douglas’ goals in the victory.
Glencoe football
The Crimson Tide wrapped up the Class 5A Special District 1 championship by scoring a 21-7 win at Hood River Valley in a district showdown. Junior running back Daniel Heninger ran for 318 yards in the victory.
Glencoe girls soccer
The Crimson Tide scored a 2-0 win at Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference finale to clinch the conference championship. With the win, Glencoe finished conference play at 3-1-2, while the Vikings finished at 3-2-1. Jillian Ratzleff and Rachel Lee each had a goal for the Crimson Tide in the victory.
Grant girls soccer
The defending Class 6A state champions opened the postseason by scoring a 4-0 home win over South Salem in a first round match. Nailani Solomon and Paige Nakada each scored a pair of goals for the Generals in the victory.
Grant volleyball
The Generals got a 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 win over Roseburg in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Grant High School and then they scored a 19-25, 25-17, 17-25, 28-26, 15-13 second-round win over Sheldon to earn their first-ever state tournament berth. Senior Maggie McCarthy had totals of 40 digs, 40 assists and 19 kills in the two victories.
Henley boys soccer
The Hornets scored a 3-1 win over Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference finale played at Henley High School to wrap up the conference title. Henley finished the regular season with a 6-1-1 conference record and an overall mark of 10-2-2. Layne Worrell, Diego Ramirez and Jesus Flores all scored for the Hornets in the victory.
Heppner football
The Mustangs wrapped up a perfect 9-0 regular season by scoring a 36-0 home win over Enterprise. In getting its third shutout of the season, the Heppner defense limited the Outlaws to just 95 yards of offense in 43 plays.
Jesuit boys cross country
The Crusaders turned in an absolutely dominating performance in powering their way to the title at the Metro League Championships, held at the Howard M. Terpenning Complex in Beaverton. Jesuit, which had seven of the top eight finishers in the race, triumphed with a score of 17 points. Sunset was second with 68. Crusader junior Kellen Williams won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 15.0 seconds.
Junction City girls cross country
The Billies ran to victory at the Sky-Em League Championships, held at Lane Community College. Pleasant Hill triumphed with a score of 39 points. Cottage Grove was second with 47. Junior Lola Esplin won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19 minutes, 18.97 seconds to help lead the Billies to the team title.
Lake Oswego girls cross country
The Lakers edged rival Lakeridge to win the title at the Three Rivers League Championships, held at Clackamas Community College. Lake Oswego took first place with a score of 38 points. The Pacers were second with 43. Senior Ana Peters finished in third place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17 minutes, 55.3 seconds to help the Lakers get the team victory.
Lakeridge boys soccer
The Class 6A defending state champions got their postseason trek off to an impressive start, rolling to an 8-0 win over West Salem in a first round playoff match played at Lakeridge High School. Zavier Lara and Xavi Sandino-Taylor each scored a pair of goals for the Pacers in the win.
Lincoln girls cross country
The Cardinals, led by individual champ Sophia Malinoski, claimed the team title at the Portland Interscholastic League Championships, held at Lents Park. Lincoln triumphed with a score of 37 points. Franklin was second with 44. Malinoski, a senior, won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17 minutes, 58.0 seconds.
Oregon City boys cross country
The Pioneers, with 44 points, ran to victory at the Three Rivers League Championships, held at Clackamas Community College. West Linn was second with a score of 55. Senior Joel Reed took second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 41.4 seconds to help lead the Pioneers to the team win.
Oregon Episcopal School girls cross country
The Aardvarks triumphed at the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 1 Championships, held at Tigard High School. OES took first place at the 17-team event with a score of 40 points. Banks was second with 56. Kate Vasanth finished in fifth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19 minutes, 14.0 seconds to lead the way for the Aardvarks.
Putnam girls cross country
The Kingsmen ran to glory at the Northwest Oregon Conference Championships, held at Blue Lake Regional Park. Putnam took first place at the event with a score of 50 points. Wilsonville was second with 62. Senior Gabriella Salvione finished in fifth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19 minutes, 26.17 seconds to help the Kingsmen get the team crown.
Sheldon football
The Irish claimed the Class 6A Special District 1 championship by running to a 52-7 win at Sprague in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Senior quarterback Kelsen Sperry threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns for Sheldon, which will take a 9-0 record to postseason play.
Sherwood girls cross country
The Bowmen, boasting the top four finishers in the race, turned in an impressive performance in winning at the Pacific Conference Championships, held at the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation Center in Beaverton. Sherwood won the team title with a score of 17 points. McMinnville was second with 68. Bowmen sophomore Evylee Bugher won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18 minutes, 42.9 seconds.
Sherwood football
The Bowmen wrapped up the Pacific Conference championship by scoring a 55-14 win at Newberg in a league finale. Senior running back Wilson Medina ran for 241 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
South Albany volleyball
The RedHawks scored a 25-4, 25-2, 25-10 win over La Salle Prep in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at South Albany High School. With the win, South Albany stayed perfect on the season, improving to 24-0. The RedHawks have lost just two sets on the season, and none since Sept. 21.
Stayton boys soccer
The Eagles wrapped up a perfect 13-0 regular-season performance by posting a 4-0 win over North Marion in an Oregon West Conference finale played at Stayton High School. Senior Addison Samuell scored a pair of goals for the Eagles in the victory.
Stayton volleyball
The Eagles soared to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 win at North Bend in a Class 4A state playoff first round match to earn their first state quarterfinal bid since 2001. Stayton will take an overall record of 15-9 to the Class 4A state tournament.
Summit boys cross country
The Storm showed its speed and depth in winning at the Intermountain Conference Championships, held at Big Sky Park. Summit, which had the top six finishers in the race, lead by senior Jackson Dean-Ziegler, who won in a time of 17 minutes, 10.8 second on the 5,000-meter course, had a winning score of 15 points. Caldera was second with 49.
The Dalles girls cross country
The Riverhawks soared to victory at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships, held at McIver State Park. The Dalles took first place with a score of 43 points. Crook County was second with 53. Senior Alaina Casady ran to fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19 minutes, 26.0 seconds to help lead the Riverhawks to the team title.
Western Christian boys cross country
The Pioneers took first place at the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 Championships, held at Cheadle Lake Park. Western Christian triumphed with a score of 48 points. Regis was second with 61. Freshman Adam Ellis finished in second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17 minutes, 20.88 seconds to help the Pioneers win the team title.
Wilsonville boys cross country
The Wildcats triumphed at the Northwest Oregon Conference Championships, held at Blue Lake Regional Park. Wilsonville had a score of 53 points to claim first place. Hood River Valley was a close second with 57. Wildcat senior Liam Wilde won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 26.95 seconds.
